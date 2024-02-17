GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Scholarships: February 17, 2024

Information on financial aid for students

February 17, 2024 02:46 pm | Updated 02:47 pm IST

National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO) Internship Programme

An opportunity offered by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

Eligibility: Open to Indian nationals pursuing UG, PG, M.Phil, and Ph.D. courses in specified disciplines.

Rewards: ₹8,000 monthly and a completion certificate.

Application: Through post: Deputy Secretary National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO) 9th Floor, Chandralok Building, 36, Janpath, New Delhi – 110001, or mail naco.internship@gmail.com

Deadline: Round the year

www.b4s.in/edge/NACO1 

Summer Research Internship Programme

A research opportunity offered by IIT Gandhinagar.

Eligibility: Open to Indian nationals pursuing a Bachelor’s or Master’s degree at an Indian institution.

Rewards: ₹2,000 weekly and other benefits.

Application: Online

Deadline: March 5

www.b4s.in/edge/SRIP2 

Bhalodia-Khetan Summer Research Excellence Award

An opportunity offered by IIT Gandhinagar to recognise outstanding research by students participating in the Summer Research Internship Programme (SRIP) at IIT Gandhinagar.

Eligibility: Open to students who have completed the SRIP

Reward: ₹50,000 (one-time)

Application: Online

Deadline: March 5

www.b4s.in/edge/BKSA1 

Courtesy: buddy4study.com

