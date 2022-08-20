Scholarships: August 20, 2022

Information on financial aid for students

Information on financial aid for students

HDFC Badhte Kadam Scholarship

Aims to provide financial assistance to help high-perfoming students from underprivileged backgrounds to continue and complete their education.

Eligibility: Indian students from Class 11 to undergraduate (general and professional); students with disabilities studying in Class 11-12 or pursuing undergraduate courses, diploma/ITI, and vocational courses; Candidates preparing for competitive exams such as NEET, JEE, CLAT, and NIFT at a recognised coaching institution. Must have obtained at least 60% marks (80% for coaching students) in the previous class or Board exams (Note: No minimum marks required for students with disabilities). Annual family income from all sources should be below ₹6 lakhs (below ₹8 lakhs for students with disabilities). Special consideration will be given to girls and students who are going through any kind of crisis (lost a parent/s, terminal illness in family, and so on).

Rewards: Up to ₹1 lakh

Application: Online

Deadline: September 30

b4s.in/edge/HTPF12

HDFC Bank Parivartan’s ECS Scholarship

HDFC Bank supports meritorious students from underprivileged sections of society.

Eligibility: Open to students who are Indian nationals and are studying in any class between Class 1 and 12 or are in diploma, undergraduate or postgraduate (including professional and non-professional) courses. They must have passed their previous qualifying exam with at least 55% marks, and annual family income must be less than or equal to ₹2.5 lakh. Preference will be given to those facing a personal or family crisis that has occurred during the past three years, due to which they are unable to continue bearing the cost of education and are at risk of dropping out.

Rewards: Up to ₹75,000

Application: Online

Deadline: August 31

b4s.in/edge/HEC12

LIC HFL Vidyadhan Scholarship

It is for those students who belong to low-income and crisis-ridden families.

Eligibility: Open to Indian students who are currently studying in Class 11 and first year of graduation and post-graduation programmes. Applicants must have scored more than 60% marks in their previous qualifying examination. Annual family income must not be more than ₹3,60,000 from all sources.

Rewards: Up to ₹20,000

Application: Online

Deadline: September 30

b4s.in/edge/LHVT3

Courtesy: buddy4study.com