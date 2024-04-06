GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Scholarships: April 6, 2024

Information on financial aid for students

April 06, 2024 01:37 pm | Updated 01:37 pm IST

Vardhman Foundation Shakun Oswal Scholarship

Eligibility: Students in any year of diploma or ITI courses who have secured at least 50% marks in Class 10 and/ or Class 12 board exam. Annual family income must be less than or equal to ₹6 lakhs.

Rewards: ₹20,000

Application: Online

Deadline: April 20

www.b4s.in/edge/SOSP1  

Goonj Setu Fellowship

Non-profit organisation Goonj offers individuals an opportunity to understand how small things can bring about significant changes. 

Eligibility: Open to those between 21 and 30 years as on July 31, 2024 and have graduated from a recognised institution by the same date. Basic understanding of English or Hindi and proficiency in Microsoft Office and other relevant computer tools are required.

Rewards: Between ₹20,000 and ₹22,000 per month depending on the city.

Application: Online

Deadline: April 22

www.b4s.in/edge/GGSF1  

D. K. Bhave Scholarship

Eligibility: Open to graduates of the Engineering Faculty of Savitribai Phule Pune University, or final-year B.E. or B.Tech. students in any branch of an NBA-accredited institute who have secured merit-based admission for a Master’s in Engineering and Technology at an accredited university in the U.S., Canada, Germany, or England. Applicants must maintain a minimum academic record/performance of Grade B or higher.

Rewards: 50% of the total cost of one year

Application: Online

Deadline: May 11

www.b4s.in/edge/DKBS1    

Courtesy: Buddy4study.com

