Scholarships: April 17, 2020

IIT-Kharagpur Centre of Computer Science and Engineering Junior Research Fellowship (JRF)

Indian Institute of Technology-Kharagpur invites applications for the project “Unrestricted Grant for Research in Review Mining(URR)”.

Eligibility: Open to candidates below 28 years with a BTech degree with 80% or 7.5 CGPA and a valid GATE/NET score.

Prizes and rewards: ₹31,000 per month

Application: Online

Deadline: April 25

b4s.in/edge/SEF5

IIT (BHU)-Varanasi Department of Computer Science and Engineering Junior Research Fellowship

Indian Institute of Technology (BHU-Varanasi invites applications for the project “Optimised Fog Computing for Smart Healthcare Application in IoT-enabled Heterogeneous Networks”.

Eligibility: Open to candidates below 28 years who hold a Master’s degree in CSE/IT/ECE in the discipline concerned or in an allied discipline/area with a minimum of 60% marks or 6.0 CPI (on a 10.0 point scale) at the master’s degree level. They must have a Bachelor’s degree and GATE/NET in engineering in the discipline concerned or in an allied discipline/area with a minimum of 75% marks.

Prizes and rewards: ₹31,000 per month

Application: Through email

Deadline: April 24

b4s.in/edge/VTS5

Dr. Abdul Kalam Scholarship for Medical/Engineering Aspirants

Buddy4Study India Foundation supports the higher education of meritorious students who need financial support.

Eligibility: Open to students from Economically Weaker Sections, who are appearing for national/state level engineering/medical entrance exams. The applicant must have passed class XII exam with minimum 55% marks. Students appearing for the class XII exam this year, can also apply. Annual family income should be less than ₹3 lakh from all sources.

Prizes and rewards: ₹20,000

Application: Online

Deadline: April 30

b4s.in/EDGE/AKS2

