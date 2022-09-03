Scholarships Alert: September 3, 2022

Keep India Smiling Foundational Scholarship & Mentorship Programme

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd. is giving young students an opportunity to pursue their academic/career aspirations.

Eligibility: Students who have passed Class 10 with at least 75% marks or Class 12 with at least 60% marks in the 2022 Boards, are eligible to apply for the scholarship programme for pursuing their higher secondary, three-year graduation, and four-year professional courses (Engineering/MBBS/BDS Dental) respectively. Applicants’ annual family income must be less than ₹5 lakh per annum.

Prizes and rewards: Up to ₹30,000 per year for up to three years of studies depending on their current level of education.

Application: Online

Deadline: December 31

b4s.in/edge/KISF6

HDFC Badhte Kadam Scholarship

This scholarship aims to provide financial assistance to help high-performing, underprivileged students to continue and complete their education.

Eligibility: Indian students who are currently studying in Class 11 to undergraduate (general and professional). Students with Disabilities studying in Class 11-12, pursuing undergraduate courses, diploma/ITI, and vocational courses. Candidates preparing for competitive exams such as NEET, JEE, CLAT, and NIFT at a recognised coaching institution. Must have obtained at least 60% marks (80% for coaching students) in the previous class or board exams (Note: There are no minimum marks required for Students with Disabilities). Annual family income of the applicants should be below ₹6 lakh (for Students with Disabilities, it should be below ₹8 lakh), from all sources. Special consideration will be given to girl students and students who are going through any kind of crisis (lost a parent/both parents, terminal illness in family, and so on).

Prizes and rewards: Up to ₹1 lakh

Application: Online

Deadline: September 30

b4s.in/edge/HTPF12

NSP National Means Cum Merit Scholarship Scheme

This is an initiative of the Department of School Education and Literacy, Government of India, for students enrolled in Class 9 in Government, Government-aided, and local body schools.

Eligibility: Open to candidates who are enrolled in Class 9 in government, government-aided, and local body schools. Candidates must have secured at least 55% of marks or equivalent grade in the Class 8 exam (Note: Relaxable by 5% for SC/ST students) with an annual family income of less than ₹3.50 lakh from all sources.

Prizes and rewards: ₹12,000 per annum

Application: Online

Deadline: September 30

b4s.in/edge/NMSS7