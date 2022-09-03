Education

Scholarships Alert: September 3, 2022

Keep India Smiling Foundational Scholarship & Mentorship Programme

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd. is giving young students an opportunity to pursue their academic/career aspirations.

Eligibility: Students who have passed Class 10 with at least 75% marks or Class 12 with at least 60% marks in the 2022 Boards, are eligible to apply for the scholarship programme for pursuing their higher secondary, three-year graduation, and four-year professional courses (Engineering/MBBS/BDS Dental) respectively. Applicants’ annual family income must be less than ₹5 lakh per annum.

Prizes and rewards: Up to ₹30,000 per year for up to three years of studies depending on their current level of education.

Application: Online

Deadline: December 31

b4s.in/edge/KISF6

HDFC Badhte Kadam Scholarship

This scholarship aims to provide financial assistance to help high-performing, underprivileged students to continue and complete their education.

Eligibility: Indian students who are currently studying in Class 11 to undergraduate (general and professional). Students with Disabilities studying in Class 11-12, pursuing undergraduate courses, diploma/ITI, and vocational courses. Candidates preparing for competitive exams such as NEET, JEE, CLAT, and NIFT at a recognised coaching institution. Must have obtained at least 60% marks (80% for coaching students) in the previous class or board exams (Note: There are no minimum marks required for Students with Disabilities). Annual family income of the applicants should be below ₹6 lakh (for Students with Disabilities, it should be below ₹8 lakh), from all sources. Special consideration will be given to girl students and students who are going through any kind of crisis (lost a parent/both parents, terminal illness in family, and so on).

Prizes and rewards: Up to ₹1 lakh

Application: Online

Deadline: September 30

b4s.in/edge/HTPF12

NSP National Means Cum Merit Scholarship Scheme

This is an initiative of the Department of School Education and Literacy, Government of India, for students enrolled in Class 9 in Government, Government-aided, and local body schools.

Eligibility: Open to candidates who are enrolled in Class 9 in government, government-aided, and local body schools. Candidates must have secured at least 55% of marks or equivalent grade in the Class 8 exam (Note: Relaxable by 5% for SC/ST students) with an annual family income of less than ₹3.50 lakh from all sources.

Prizes and rewards: ₹12,000 per annum

Application: Online

Deadline: September 30

b4s.in/edge/NMSS7


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
The Hindu Education Plus
education
careers
higher education
university
universities and colleges
students
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 3, 2022 3:43:33 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/education/scholarships-alert-september-3-2022/article65835099.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY