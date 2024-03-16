Route to success

I have completed B.Sc. Physics. What are my career options after M.Sc. Physics, apart from teaching? Basila

Dear Basila,

Does research interest you? You could join positions in government laboratories, scientific research institutions, or private firms focused on areas like Material Science, Nanotechnology, Astrophysics, Quantum Mechanics, or Renewable Energy. Another option could be a career in R&D, development and design in Applied Physics fields such as Electronics, Telecommunications, Photonics, or Semiconductor industries. What about Data Science or analytics roles or in technology-based industries, including software development, aerospace, robotics, or telecommunications? A career in medical physics, that involves applying physics principles to healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, radiation therapy, or biomedical research is also possible. You could also transition into consulting or management roles, across various industries. Before shortlisting a specific career path, consider gaining relevant experience through internships, research projects, or professional networking. Stay updated with advances in your field and consider further specialisation or certifications that might help.

I am in the final year of BA LLB. I don’t want to do a Master’s in Law. Should I consider an MBA? What course should I do for a career in journalism? I am very confused as I don’t know if litigation is my place. Fiza

Dear Fiza,

Reflect on your interests, strengths, and long-term aspirations to determine which path aligns with your goals. Explore internships, part-time roles, or shadowing experiences in both law firms and media to gain insights into these professions. Speak with professionals in the fields that you are considering and gather more information about the work culture and opportunities. A career profiling will help you understand your skills and preferences. Both an MBA and journalism offer different skill sets and opportunities. An MBA after a BA LLB is beneficial if you wish to transition to corporate roles, management, or business-related careers. Specialisations like Business Administration, Corporate Law, Finance, Marketing, Human Resources, or Operations Management, will open up opportunities in corporate law, compliance, consulting, or various managerial roles. For a course in journalism, apply to reputed institutions that provide hands-on training, internships, and industry exposure.

I’ve completed my Master’s in Environmental Sciences. Apart from research and Ph.D., what are my options? Also for further studies in India and abroad? Basil

Dear Basil,

You could consider being an environmental consultant, an environmental policy analyst, an environmental educator or an outreach coordinator, an environmental management and planning consultant, a climate change analyst, a mitigation specialist, a waste management specialist, or an environmental journalist. For further studies, research universities known for their environmental science programmes are Stanford University and University of California-Berkeley in the U.S., ETH Zurich in Switzerland, and the University of Cambridge in the U.K. In India, the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs), TERI School of Advanced Studies, and others offer programmes in environmental sciences. Assess and understand your interests, preferred specialisation, and long-term goals before you sign up for the next course. Specialised courses in areas like Environmental Law, Environmental Economics, Climate Change, Geographic Information Systems (GIS), and sustainable development have a lot of scope today.

I would like to know the career prospects for designing. What courses can I do after Class 10? Celine

Dear Celine,

There are several courses to build a foundation in design for various career options. Talk to professionals in the field and gain insights into the different paths available. After Class 10, enroll in diploma courses in Fashion Design, Interior Design, Graphic Design, and Product Design. See what you enjoy and what you want to pursue. Explore platforms like Coursera, Udemy, or Skillshare that offer a wide range of flexible design-related course across web design, UX/UI Design, Animation, and so on. Consider certification courses in software such as Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator, and AutoCAD to enhance your technical skills. Some institutes also offer foundation courses that help you build fundamental skills in drawing, sketching, colour theory, and design principles. After Class 12, you could apply to National Institute of Design (NID), National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), or other design schools.