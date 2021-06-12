Reaching out to students

Despite the sense of uncertainty hovering over Class XII board marks, college admissions this year have seen an upturn

By the time the pandemic hit us in March 2020, most Class XII exams were over. However, concern and confusion around the few pending subjects lasted for a couple of weeks and, after a lot of anxiety, petitions, deliberations, and delay, it was decided to award average marks. This solved the problem not only for the students and their parents, but also admission-related concerns for the colleges and universities. They were able to prepare the merit list and proceed with their admission process. Classes finally took off in November instead of August.

But in 2021, not only is the second wave of the pandemic more acute, but so are the circumstances for the Class XII students. Though the board exams have been cancelled, the methodology to devise the final marks is yet to be announced.

Admissions abroad

Since most international universities base their admission on multiple criterion (like academic scores of senior school; scores in SAT, ACT, TOEFL, IELTS, and participation in sports, extracurricular and co-curricular activities, and community service), they are indifferent to the delay and uncertainty of the Class XII results. In fact, there has been a 30% increase in the applications received by U.S. universities this year and they are eager to have more international students join them.

Admissions in India

Most Higher Education Institutes in India have changed their admission process and dispensed with the Class XII results. With relatively little or no weightage being given to the board exam marks, they have devised their own AI-proctored online entrance exams and are making offers on the basis of performance in this, Class X and personal interviews.

Trends in the admissions process

This has led to a situation where students now have to take multiple entrance exams to ensure a seat in college and this has added to their fatigue and anxiety. The lack of standardisation in these exams has also added to the problem.

However, the numbers seeking admissions in colleges has been better this year, despite the uncertainty over the board exams. Last year saw a 13% decline in applications because students decided to defer admissions. This increased interest partly due to the initiatives taken by HEIs to reach out to students. Universities are making increased and better use of their virtual platforms and social media to enhance the engagement with students. Many have been accomodative of and empathetic to the students’ mental well being as well. This augers well for the admission process even post the pandemic.

The writer is Associate Dean, School Of Management, BML Munjal University