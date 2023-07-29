PM Modi to inaugurate 'Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam' on Saturday

July 29, 2023 03:45 am | Updated 03:45 am IST - New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 'Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam' on Saturday at the Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan here, his office said.

The 'samagam' coincides with the 3rd anniversary of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

During the programme, the Prime Minister will release the first instalment of funds under the PM SHRI Scheme, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office said.

PM Modi will inaugurate the 'Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam' on July 29 at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan in Delhi at 10 am.

The schools under the scheme will nurture students in a way that they become engaged, productive, and contributing citizens for building an equitable, inclusive, and plural society as envisaged by the NEP.

The Prime Minister will also release education and skill curriculum books translated into 12 Indian languages, the statement said.

Guided by the vision of the Prime Minister, the NEP 2020 was launched with a view to groom the youth and prepare them for leading the country in 'Amrit Kaal', the statement said.

It aims to prepare them for meeting the challenges of the future while keeping them grounded in basic human values, it said.

During the three years of its implementation, the policy has brought radical transformation in the realms of school, higher and skill education, the statement said.

The two-day programme, being held on July 29 and 30, will provide a platform for academics, sector experts, policymakers, industry representatives, teachers and students from schools, higher education and skilling institutions, among others, to share their insights, success stories and best practices in implementing the NEP 2020 and work out strategies for taking it further ahead.

The Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam will include sixteen sessions, in which discussions will be held on themes including Access to Quality Education and Governance, Equitable and Inclusive Education, Issues of Socio-Economically Disadvantaged Groups, National Institute Ranking Framework, Indian knowledge System, Internationalisation of Education, among others, the statement said.