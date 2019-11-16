Plan ahead

I am 23 and due to health issues, I was not able to secure an engineering degree (ECE major). But I still managed to attend the entire course and secure credits. I don’t know where to apply for a job. Where can I apply as a fresher? Please guide me with possible job opportunities. I prefer to work and learn. To learn, I am interested in proofreading, business writing and typing. Please suggest short-term courses and other possible options too. — Vaishnavi SK

Dear Vaishnavi,

There are many basic job openings for students who have completed their B.E in ECE. Do get in touch with some recruitment agencies that specialise in recruiting for companies listed under ECE. Have you tried working on your CV? Signing up and posting it on hiring sites such as Naukri.com, Freshersworld, Careers360, The Careers Guide, indgovtjobs.in and Monster.com? Are you active on LinkedIn? What about being in touch with your college department and asking them for basic leads? There are also some good openings in the government sector.

I am not sure what doing a short-term course in proof reading and typing will do for you at this stage. What do you think it will fetch you, as a monthly salary? You can certainly learn it as an additional skill as and when you have the time for it. Right now, however, please focus on getting a job in the field that you have an educational qualification in. Stay focused and good luck.

I am 19 years old and pursuing B.Com (Hons.). I have also opted for coaching for the CAT exam and I wish to crack it and gain admission into IIM - Ahemdabad. But, of late, I have been doubting myself and have second thoughts about continuing this coaching as I feel it is way out of my league. What should I do? How do I prepare myself if I continue with this? — Manisha Jain

Dear Manisha,

What is making you feel so overwhelmed and underconfident about these classes? There are over two lakh aspirants who take the CAT each year. Have a frank chat with your mentor and raise your concerns with him/her. Discuss your specific fears and reasons of why you feel it is out of your league? Confront the issues and come up with a coping workable, helpful strategy to nip this nagging fear that is demotivating and not helping you.

Don’t let anyone get under your skin. There may be some bright students in your class who are intelligent, but you are no less. Work hard and stay sincere to your practice. Make sure you plan your time sensibly and are able to do the work that needs to get done to stay connected in the next class. B-r-e-a-t-h-e and get some rest and fun. Make the process enjoyable and motivating.

