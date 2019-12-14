On the shelf

Education

‘MI’ Skills For My Life: Applying multiple intelligences to acquire life skills

Author: Arti Chopra

Price: ₹960

No education is complete without skills. Respecting differences among children, which is a concern of equity in education, is as important as equality, in terms of opportunities. The book provides scope for personality development, inculcating leadership and capacity for independent moral decisions, while incorporating all eight multiple intelligences — logical, linguistics, natural, musical, bodily kinesthetic, interpersonal, intrapersonal and spatial. It addresses each of these through a series of stories and exercises that children can relate to.

It is designed for students who are 10 years and above, with assessments which enhance student engagement and motivation, particularly when it incorporates interaction with teachers, other students and a range of resources; in a bid to acquire life skills.

Comments
