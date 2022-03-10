News from world of education - March 10, 2022

Information on courses, admissions, research and other events at schools and colleges.

Information on courses, admissions, research and other events at schools and colleges.

#UniteForHer initiative

Internshala launched #UniteForHer initiative on International Women’s Day to bring over 10,000 volunteering internship opportunities for students. Selected volunteers will help with women’s safety in public spaces and spreading awareness about menstrual hygiene. Last date to apply is March 18. For more information or to apply, visit: https://bit.ly/Unite4Her-2022

SNU opens admissions

Shiv Nadar University, Delhi-NCR, has opened admissions for the academic year 2022-23 for all programmes across its four schools and Academy of Continuing Education. The common application form is available at www.snu.edu.in For Round 1, submission is by March 31. For more information, visit https://snuadmissions.com/

Data Mining and Business Intelligence Summer Programme

The Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (BGU), Israel, invites applications for its Data Mining and Business Intelligence Summer Programme to be held in July-August.

Eligibility: Students in their third year of undergraduate studies (and higher) or at any stage of their graduate studies in Information Systems Engineering, Software Engineering, Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, Communication Engineering, Data Science, Applied Mathematics, Statistics and Industrial Engineering and Management with Robotics or Information Systems Track. Must have a GPA of at least 82 or 3.0. English proficiency required. Personal Laptop (Windows OS). Programming experience and a background in Cybersecurity will be an advantage.

Last date: March 20.

Visit https://join.bgu.ac.il/cybersecurityatbgu/ for more information

Women Engineers programme

Ed-tech company TalentSprint announced the fourth edition of its Women Engineers (WE) programme, supported by Google, which will provide a fully-funded 100% tuition scholarship and ₹100,000 stipend to every selected student. Students pursuing B.Tech or B.E., specialising in IT, CSE, EEE, Maths, Applied Maths or equivalent and with over 70% marks in Class 10 and Class 12 can apply. Applications will be accepted till March 15. For more information visit https://we.talentsprint.com/

Future of Aviation and Aerospace

The Executive Education Programme Office at IIM Bangalore has partnered with Toulouse Business School, France, are jointly hosting an International Conference on the Future of Aviation and Aerospace (FOAA), which brings together industry experts, researchers and scholars to deepen the understanding of the current state and future of the sector. On March 12, from 9.00 a.m. to 5.45 p.m. Last date to register is March 11 (by 5.00 p.m.) Register at https://www.iimb.ac.in/eep/event/show_event/8

Fellowship in Endodontics

Medvarsity and Clove Dental have partnered to launch a six-month Fellowship course in Endodontics, which includes a three-month contact programme with Clove Dental across all major Indian cities. This allows the students to apply their knowledge in a real-world clinical setting.

Wonderslate launches Game eBooks app

Wonderslate has launched the Game eBooks app for students to learn current affairs and practice MCQs in multiple modes according to their preferences. The app comes with preparatory reading materials and videos for competitive exams and entrance tests like UPSC, banking, railways, state government job exams, NEET, JEE. The gaming feature enables users to compete with challengers online and track their progress on the leaderboard.

GITAM collaborates with Pfizer

Pfizer Healthcare in association with GITAM Deemed to be University has launched an undergraduate programme in Chemistry (B.Sc. Chemistry Pfizer Programme). The course which will begin later this year was inaugurated recently, with dignitaries from Pfizer and GITAM speaking to students.

L'Atelier at Greenwood High

M. Venkaiah Naidu, Vice-President of India, inaugurated L'Atelier, a dedicated complex for fine arts and sports at Greenwood High International School, Bengaluru. The event was attended by dignitaries like Thaawarchand Gehlot, Governor of Karnataka.

Webinar on NET

Oxford University Press India (OUPI) organised a webinar titled “A Masterclass on Data Interpretation for UGC NET Paper - 1" last month. The speaker was Harpreet Kaur, author of the third edition of the Oxford NTA UGC Paper 1 – NET, JRF and SET, based on the most recent UGC syllabus.

At Sanskriti

Sanskriti Ayurvedic Medical College and Hospital, Sanskriti University, organised the Swarna Prashan Sanskar Child Care Camp for children from up to 16 years. This camp focuses on monthly health check-ups and diet modifications for children.

Sanskriti University celebrated National Science Day with a seminar on the theme 'Role of Science in daily life'. The The event included science exhibitions, laboratory visits, and various competitions.

Sanskriti School of Engineering and Information Technology hosted a webinar on IOT Technology. The aim was to understand the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Mchine Learning in making data collection process easier and more dynamic. Prof. Dr U.S Panday (department of CSE, Delhi University) was the keynote speaker.

Sanskriti School of Tourism and Hospitality organised a webinar on ‘Development and challenges in the hospitality and tourism sector after pandemic’. Prof. Ratan L. Sahu (Principal, Dewan IHM, Meerut) was the keynote speaker.

21K School launches Web 3.0 School

21K School has launched its own NFT Marketplace, as well as, introduced Metaverse and Web 3.0 for their K12 students, who will soon be able to create and sell their artwork, books, podcasts, music, and videos on the marketplace and earn reward points for all activities. The Web 3.0 school is also launching a blockchain based solution to identify mark sheets, profiles of students and teachers with their accomplishments.

Foundree Preschool launched

Mindseed Preschools has launched a new chain of Foundree Preschools and Daycare centres across Maharashtra. Seven centres have been opened across Mumbai and Pune, with schools in Chembur, Thane, Kamothe, Ghansoli, and Airoli in the Mumbai region and Baner and Pimple Saudagar in Pune region

Prof. Doris Sommer visits TAS

Prof. Doris Sommer, Professor of Cultural Agent Initiative (CAI) at Harvard University, visited The Academy School (TAS), Pune, for an interactive sessoion for teachers on how they can lead the way and bring out the best in students and making them joyful learners all their lives.

CBS launches high-altitude balloon

Chaman Bhartiya School (CBS), Bengaluru, launched a high altitude balloon satellite recently at the Center for Research and Education in Science and Technology (CREST) campus of the Indian Institute of Astrophysics located at Hoskote to commemorate National Science Day. This programme is designed to facilitate the development of leadership competencies such as problem-solving and collaboration.

IIAD hosts Foundation Ceremony

Indian Institute of Arts and Design (IIAD), Delhi organised Foundation Ceremony at the campus to felicitate the students of the 2019 and 2020 batches who successfully completed their foundation year. The ceremony was presided over by faculty members and administrators of IIAD, Delhi.

Winners of the IET India National Scholarship Awards

On the occasion of National Science Day, the Institution of Engineering and Technology, India, announced Dhivakar Kumararaja Malarvizhi, a fourth year student of Electronics Engineering at The National Institute of Technology, Tiruchi, as the national winner of the prestigious IET India National Scholarship Awards, 2021. He will receive a cash prize of ₹ 120,000. Amrita Kesh, from the Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology, Shibpur, was declared first runner-up with a scholarship prize money of ₹80,000, and Akshata Patil, from Fr. C. Rodrigues Institute of Technology was declared second runner-up with a cash prize of ₹60,000.

EI hosts virtual showcase for students

Education in Ireland hosted a Virtual Showcase for students to comfortably explore their study options in Ireland. Participants interacted on a one-on-one basis through video and chat with education institutions to explore suitable courses. The students who attended engaged in over 1500 chats with approximately 50 representatives from 18 higher education institutions, as well as several government and visa officials from the Embassy of Ireland.

UPES School of Modern Media collaborates with RevSportz

The School of Modern Media at UPES Dehradun has partnered with RevSportz, a leading digital sports content creation company. Through this, students will get to learn from and engage with marquee digital media events and engagements organised by RevSportz. The two will also collaborate on a marquee Women’s Conclave with star athletes, a joint book series, a thought leadership lecture series and interviews with leading sportspersons.

TAPMI sees successful placements

T.A.Pai Management Institute (TAPMI) has successfully completed the placements for its flagship PDGM – General, batch of 2020 - 22. A total of 388 students were placed across 101 companies with 69 being offered Pre-Placement through summer internships. The institute has also successfully placed 100% of students in its specialist PGDM – Banking and Financial Services (PGDM-BKFS) and PGDM – Human Resource Management (HRM). The IT and Analytics sector was the largest recruiter (36%) followed by Consulting (34%), and BFSI (23%).

Data Protection Fundamentals course

Tsaaro Academy has launched Data Protection Fundamentals (DPF), an introductory course that will assist learners in starting their careers in the data privacy sector. The course aims to provide a foundational understanding of the challenges of securing data privacy in today's increasingly digitised world and will be delivered by experienced subject experts and cyber professionals.

Practically acquires Fedena

Practically has acquired Fedena (Foradian Technologies Pvt Ltd) and now offers a comprehensive end-to-end product suite for schools. The integrated product will now offer one-in-all product and services that a school needs from experiential learning content, innovative and collaborative teaching tools, to easy-to-use administrative and support tools.

Physics Wallah celebrates Vishwas Diwas

Physics Wallah celebrated ‘Vishwas Diwas’ on February 28 by introducing various batches, freebies, offerings, its own PW library, PW Foundations NGO and Super 40 mentorship to cater to ethe needs of all students. Last year's achievers were also rewarded for the hard work they put in to crack the various competitive exams.

Skill-Lync partners with RNTBCI'

Skill-Lync and Renault Nissan Technology & Business Centre India (RNTBCI) have announced a strategic partnership under which both companies will work towards training, and upskilling professionals for RNTBCI. Skill-Lync’s students in different fields will be considered for entry-level and lateral hiring at RNTBCI and internship opportunities will also be provided. RNTBCI employees have enrolled for upskilling programmes on the Skill-Lync platform.