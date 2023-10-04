News from the world of Education: October 4, 2023

October 04, 2023 04:03 pm | Updated 04:17 pm IST

Education in Ireland fair

Education in Ireland will host an education fair in Bengaluru for Indian students to interact with Irish institutions such as Dundalk Institute of Technology, Trinity College Dublin, National College of Ireland, University of Limerick, University of Galway, University of Dublin, and RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences and learn more about educational programmes and scholarships that Ireland offers.

Date and time: October 8, 11.00 a.m. to 3.00 p.m.

Venue: Taj Vivanta, MG Road, Bengaluru

For Not For International Debate competition

VIjaybhoomi University has announced the fourth edition of For Not For (FNF) 2023 International debate competition which aims to bring young minds come together to deliberate on global concerns and build awareness of liberal education. This year’s FNF is collaborating with Youth 20 (Y20), an official consultation forum for youth from all G20 member countries.

Dates: Preliminary and Pre-Quarters will be held online on October 14, 15 and 21. Quarterfinals, Semifinals and Final rounds will be held on NOvember 4 and 5 at the Vijaybhoomi campus in Karjat.

Deadline: October 12.

To register, visit https://fnf.vijaybhoomi.edu.in/

ecoXplorers 2023 Quiz Competition

Azim Premji University invites registrations from graduates and postgraduate students across disciplines to participate in ecoXplorers 2023, the first nature, biodiversity and forests Intercollege Quiz Competition to be held on October 22. The Quiz is being organised as part of Forests of Life, the second edition of the annual climate festival at Azim Premji University

.Date and time: Sunday, October 22, 8.15 a.m. to 12.15 pm

Venue: NIMHANS Convention Centre, Hosur Main Road, Lakkasandra, Hombegowda Nagar, Bengaluru

Themes: Planetary phenomena, climate change, biodiversity, urban ecology, and much more.

Eligibility: Open to undergraduate and postgraduate students from all colleges and universities from any discipline. ecoXplorers 2023 is a team event. Each institute can send a maximum of three teams.

Deadline: October 10

Sardar 2K23

Registration and participation is free. To register, visit https://bitly.ws/Wptk For any clarifications, write to forestsoflife@apu.edu.in

Chennai’s A.M. Jain College is hosting an inter-collegiate festival, Sardar 2K23. This provides a platform for students from other institutions to showcase their talents and participate in diverse cultural activities, and promote camaraderie.

Dates: October 6 and 7

Venue: A.M. Jain College, Near Meenambakkam Railway Station, Chennai

To register, visit https://t.ly/cr8BF

IIT Kanpur launches new eMasters degrees

IIT Kanpur has launched new cohorts of its eMasters degrees in Business Finance, Financial Analysis, and Public Policy. A GATE score is not required, and the course can be completed between one-to-three years.

Eligibility: B.A./B.Com./B.Sc./B.Tech. or Master’s degree in Engineering, Science, Economics, MBA with at least 55% marks or 5.5/10 CPI; minimum two years’ work experience (applicants need not be currently employed). Candidates with relevant experience and calculus knowledge will be preferred.

Deadline: October 15

To apply, visit https://emasters.iitk.ac.in/course/masters-in-economics-finance-public-policy or https://bitly.ws/Wpp8 or https://bitly.ws/Wppf

SIB Finathon

South Indian Bank, in association with the Enactus-IIT-Delhi, invites applications for SIB Finathon.

Challenges: Gamification, Virtual Branch, and Hyper-personalisation of the mobile app.

Participation: Participants should form teams consisting of a minimum of three-to-five people; individual participation is not allowed.

Deadline: October 10

To register, visit www.southindianbank.com

M.Sc. Agri-Food Technology

The University of Lincoln, the U.K., has opened its applications for this course for the academic year 2024-25.

Deadline: January 2024

Eligibility: A Bachelor’s degree, or equivalent qualification, at a recognised institution with a score of at least 50% or 5.5 CGPA. English language proficiency should be equivalent to IELTS 6.0 overall, with a minimum of 5.5 in each element.

More details at https://bitly.ws/WppW

Data Mining and Business Intelligence Summer Programme

The Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, Israel, invites applications for its Data Mining and Business Intelligence Summer Programme 2024.

Eligibility: Students in their third-year or higher of an undergraduate programme or at any stage of their graduate studies in Information Systems Engineering, Software Engineering, Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, Communication Engineering, Data Science, Applied Mathematics, Statistics and Industrial Engineering and Management with Robotics or Information Systems track with a GPA of at least 82 or 3.0. English proficiency required. Personal Laptop (Windows OS), programming experience and background in Cybersecurity are advantages.

For details, visit https://join.bgu.ac.il/cybersecurityatbgu/

Performance Marketing Bootcamp

OdinSchool launched two-month online Performance Marketing Bootcamp. It is open to students who know their way around a computer and involves use of the Internet.

Visit https://bitly.ws/WpnN

Certification in Finance and Accounts

Zell Education has launched the six-month Certification in Finance and Accounts programme. The course is available throughout the year

Eligibility: Graduates from any field

To register, visit https://bitly.ws/WpoD

PG and Diploma programmes in Digital Health

Digital Health Academy, in collaboration with IIM Raipur, is accepting applications for its one-year PG Certificate Programme in Digital Health and the Diploma Programme in Digital Health.

Deadline: October 15

For details and to apply, visit www.digitalacademy.health

FIRST Global Challenge

The 2023 FIRST Global Challenge, which aims to cultivate a passion for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Maths (STEM) through competition, will take place in Singapore between October 7 and 10. This year’s theme is Hydrogen Horizons and the event is sponsored by Lam Research

For details, visit https://first.global/

Events

SAI International Education Group paid tribute to its founder, Bijaya Kumar Sahoo, with Advaya: An Artful Experience, a programme for parents and students and hosting the Founder’s Memorial Talk featuring Devdutt Pattanaik, who spoke about Happy Minds, Bright Future.

HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company conducted the finals of the eighth edition of the Insurance Awareness Awards Junior Quiz 2023 in Mumbai on the occasion of its 21st Foundation Day. Dhariya and Vaibhav Rai from Cambridge Court High School, Jaipur, emerged the winners from over 2,200 participating schools across 150 cities in India.

Rosinka Chaudhuri, the Director of The Centre for Studies in Social Sciences Calcutta (CSSSC), spoke at the Army Institute of Management, Kolkata, on the topic, Mathematics and Discrimination in Colonial India. She spoke about Radhanath Sikdar, an unsung hero in Indian mathematics.

Harappa Education has launched ‘thriveBOT’, an AI chatbot fine-tuned for English, Hindi, and ‘Hinglish’, to make the experience of Thriversity, its online skills library, better. It will deploy tailor-made interactive training elements to allow learners control of their learning journeys.

The University of Melbourne has launched its Alumni Network and Melbourne Global Alumni Ambassadors Programme in India. The programme will provide new opportunities for local alumni to connect with each other, expand their networks and grow community engagement initiatives across several cities within India. The institution will also establish a Global Centre in Delhi to build on existing engagements in-country.

The Third International Conference on Emerging Techniques in Computational Intelligence 2023 concluded at Mahindra University. Experts, scholars, and practitioners from across the globe participated in the exchange of ideas and the presentation of cutting-edge research.

Jai Mohanka, a 17-year-old student of Mothers International School, New Delhi, registered his design for an Intermesh Frame of Solar Panel under Designs Act, 2000 and the Designs Rules, 2001. His design addresses the common issues of complicated assembling procedures and poor water drainage in the modules.

HCL Jigsaw announced the winners of its fourth edition. The winning team at Class 6 level comprised Jheel Himanshu Trivedi, One World International School, Sarjapur; K. Govinda, Lalaji Memorial Omega International School, Chennai, and Kabir Chandra, Euro Group of Schools, Bengaluru, who designed a solution around the theme of Waste Management. At the Class 7 level, the team of Trishika Sekar, Podar International School, Mumbai; Simran Khindria, JBCN International School, Mumbai, and Shivansh Sehgal, Bal Bharati Public School, Ganga Ram Hospital Marg, Delhi, won for their project on Making Museums More Engaging. The winning team at Class 8 level had Saanvi Singla, Inventure Academy, Bengaluru; Sharanya Varshney, The Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet, and Aarav Singh, Shiv Nadar School, Gurgaon, address the issue of climate change. The Class 9 team of Grishma Sharma, ST Kabir Public School, Chandigarh; Hamza Anzar, Delhi Public School, Bengaluru, and Karthik Sivakumar, SAN Academy, Chennai, won for their project on Traffic Management.

The National Board for Quality Promotion conducted an online Quality Summer Fun Camp titled Let’s make quality a habit, through a quiz, short video making, essays, and drawing competitions. Over 4,700 students across 17 states participated.

The Department of Chemistry at GITAM School of Science, Bengaluru concluded a three-day International Conference on Green Chemistry Solutions for Sustainable Future (ICGCSSF 2023), held in collaboration with the Catalysis Society of India Bengaluru Chapter. The conference featured four tracks covering Energy, Materials, Environment, and Health.

The School of Law at SVKM’s NMIMS Chandigarh hosted a Moot Court Workshop: Skills and Court Mannerisms. Speakers included Advocate Ravneet Singh Joshi, and Advocate Harlove Singh Rajput.

Researchers at IISER Bhopal collaborated with others at CIMMYT and University of Michigan to develop a satellite-based technology that provides insights into greenhouse gas emissions from the burning of stems, leaves, and other residues from harvested crops in India. A paper — co-authored by Monish Vijay Deshpande, Nitish Kumar, Dhanyalekshmi K. Pillai, Vijesh V. Krishna, and Meha Jain, from IISER-Bhopal, CIMMYT-Hyderabad, and the University of Michigan – was published in the peer-reviewed journal Science of the Total Environment (https://doi.org/10.1016/j.scitotenv.2023.166944).

World University of Design hosted its seventh Global Goals Jam on the theme Building Back Biodiversity. Participants came up with ideas such as the use of wind turbines in empty spaces around airports to create energy using air currents created by frequent landings and take offs; the use of superbug to consume oil spills; conservation of bees; and farming of crops along with trees for their bark and other items.

Birla Institute of Management Technology recently celebrated its 36th Foundation Day over three days from September 30. It featured performances by the NSD Repertory group and the Asmita Theatre Group from New Delhi. On the final day, October 2, the institute paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary. Anshu Gupta, founder of Goonj, was the Chief Guest.

Convocations

Simplilearn hosted a joint convocation with The University of Massachusetts for 800 postgraduates from 21 cohorts including PG programmes in Lean Six Sigma, Project Management, and Design Thinking and Innovation.

BML Munjal University concluded its eighth convocation for the Class of 2023 for 366 students across various programmes, including B.Tech, B.Com. (Hons.), B.A. Economics (Hons.), BBA, MBA, and Ph.D.

IIIT Bangalore hosted a global graduation ceremony for its learners enrolled in the on-line Continuing Professional Education (CPE) programme. The hybrid ceremony felicitated over 5,000 learners from Data Science, Software Development, and Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence certificate programmes, who either joined physically or virtually. These programmes were offered by IIIT-Bangalore in partnership with upGrad.

MoUs and partnerships

NTT DATA established three Full Stack Computing Centers of Excellence, in collaboration with R.M.K. Group of Engineering Colleges in Chennai affiliated to Anna University, Tamil Nadu, to ensure that the colleges are equipped to nurture students’ education in alignment with industry requirements.

The University of Wollongong Australia, in collaboration with the NSE Academy, launched its new book Introduction to Corporate Finance (sixth edition) at the National Stock Exchange, Mumbai.

Spoclearn signed an MoU with Dr. D Y Patil Pratishthan’s College of Engineering to foster collaboration in education and provide enhanced opportunities for students, faculty, and the wider community.

National Law University Delhi and Durham University signed an MoU to promote academic collaboration, joint research output, and student and faculty exchange programmes.

Boutique Group signed an MoU with Sommet Education for a on three main ares — training programmes, recruitment, and internships. While Sommet Education will support Boutique Group through customised training pathways, the latter Group will offer internship programmes for students.

IDP Education signed an agreement with the State Bank of India to assist students seeking education loans for their overseas studies.

The Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), partnered with Erth Hospitality to launch École Ducasse Abu Dhabi Studio. The studio will be located at Abu Dhabi’s Cultural Foundation and will have a small group of students per class, allowing for 1-1 attention.

Lexicon MILE signed an MOU with industry leaders such as eClerx, TIAA, and others to provide students with opportunities for growth, learning, and career advancement.

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar announced an MoU between BITS Pilani and Indian Council of World Affairs to offer five BITS Pilani student internships at the Rajya Sabha and invitation to BITS students for recurring visits as guests to the Rajya Sabha.

IBM signed multiple MoUs with the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) to provide curated courses to empower India’s youth with future-ready skills. The collaboration will focus on the co-creation of curriculum and access to IBM’s learning platform IBM SkillsBuild.

Amazon.in has expanded its partnership with National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Government of India, to launch the Amazon Future Engineer programme in 54 Eklavya Model Residential Schools across Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan and Telangana. The partnership focuses on enhancing access for underprivileged students to explore Computer Science education and careers.

News from the IIMs and IITs

Prof. Nitin Saxena from IIT Kanpur’s Department of Computer Science and Engineering was awarded the JC Bose Fellowship of the Science and Engineering Research Board, Department of Science and Technology, Government of India. Researchers from the institute, along with others from IIT-Kharagpur, and IIIT-Naya Raipur have developed a low-cost, unobstructive, and compact Continuous Lung Health Monitoring System to help healthcare providers track patients’ lung health status.

Vehant Technologies signed an MoU with IIT Jodhpur to promote industry-academia collaboration. The partnership will sponsor up to five students enrolled in the M.Tech programme in 2023–2024. The organisation also intends to sponsor Ph.D. research and development in AI and ML, faculty consulting projects, and research projects.

Researchers at IIT Mandi led by Amit Prasad, Associate Professor, School of Biosciences and Bioengineering, made progress in the development of vaccines against the pork tapeworm (T. solium). Details have been published in the Journal of Cellular Biochemistry in a paper co-authored by Rimanpreet Kaur, Prof. Gagandeep Singh, Naina Arora, Rajiv Kumar, Suraj S. Rawat, and Amit Prasad https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1002/jcb.30467.

Researchers at IIT Guwahati developed a Silica Nanoparticles-coated cotton fabric that can separate oil from oil-water mixture. This aims to convert a large-scale agricultural waste into a sustainable value-added product to mitigate marine oil pollution. A paper co-authored by Prof. Vaibhav V. Goud and research scholar Sutapa Das was published in the international journal Biomass and Bioenergy.

Students of IIM Bangalore’s Executive PG Programme in Management hosted the Business Conclave 2023, on the theme Unleashing Growth Catalysts: Technology, Sustainability, and Human Capital. Speakers included Nalin Bansal, Chief of Fintechs, Corporates and New Initiatives, National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI); Rahul Chari, Founder and CTO, PhonePe; V. Anantha Nageswaran, Chief Economic Advisor, Government of India; Kanishk Negi, Sustainable Procurement Director, Schneider Electric; Priya B., Director, EY; Narayan P.S, Global Head Sustainability and Social Initiatives, Wipro Ltd.; Vineet Shukla, Group Vice President (Head of Data), Mahindra Group, and Reema Jain, Chief Information and Digital Officer, Hero MotoCorp.

A research team led by Prof. Arunabha Mukhopadhyay of IIM Lucknow developed the Healthcare Cyber Risk Assessment model to protect healthcare systems globally from cyber threats. A paper co-authored along with research scholars Swati Jain and Saloni Jain was published in the Journal of Organizational Computing and Electronic Commerce (https://www.tandfonline.com/loi/hoce20)