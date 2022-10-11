News from the world of Education: October 12, 2022

Information on admissions, courses and events from schools and colleges

Teach with Tech

Pune Knowledge Cluster (PKC), in collaboration with Lenovo, recently launched the ‘Teach with Tech’ programme for school students and teachers in Maharashtra. It aims to provide an opportunity for students and teachers to access and adopt digital content related to Science, Maths, and Technology.

M.Sc Stem Cell and Regenerative Medicine

The University of Sheffield, the U.K., invites applications for its M.Sc Stem Cell and Regenerative Medicine course starting in September 2023.

Eligibility: A three-or-four-year Bachelor’s degree from a recognised university in a Biomedical-related subject. Overall IELTS score of 6.5 with a minimum of 6.0 in each component, or equivalent, is required.

For details, visit, https://bit.ly/3yq0c2L

The university’s students have raised over £85,000, and dedicated 33,000 hours volunteering in the local community, in the past year.

MRes Physics

The University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, invites applications for its MRes Physics course starting in January 2023.

Eligibility: First-class or upper second-class (2:1) UK Honours degree, or overseas equivalent, in physics or a related subject, from a recognised educational establishment. IELTS minimum score of 6.5 (with no component below 6.0)

For details, visit, https://bit.ly/3SNADk2

M.Sc. Mechanical Engineering with Aerospace

The University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, invites applications for its M.Sc. Mechanical Engineering with Aerospace course starting in January 2023. Scholarships are available.

Eligibility: A first-class or second-class honours degree (or international equivalent) in Engineering or Physical Sciences, or equivalent professional qualification is required; a lower-class degree may be considered with relevant work experience. IELTS (Academic): 6.5 overall (no individual band less than 5.5).

For other details, visit, https://bit.ly/3Vhn6Tt

PG Cert Global Mental Health and Wellbeing

The University of Essex Online invites applications for the October intake of its online PG Cert Global Mental Health and Wellbeing.

Eligibility: For the academic entry route, students must have an undergraduate degree from an approved institution, equivalent to a U.K. Honours degree, or a relevant professional qualification. For the work experience entry route, students must have at least three years of work experience (voluntary or paid) within a relevant field, supported by two appropriate references. Applicants have to undergo an aptitude test. English language ability should be equivalent to IELTS Academic score of 6.5.

Deadline: October 20

Apply at https://online.essex.ac.uk/apply/

PGDM admissions open

Goa Institute of Management has opened admissions for its two-year residential PGDM Programmes in in Core Management, Healthcare Analytics, Big Data Analytics, and Banking, Insurance and Financial Services.

Eligibility: Performance in competitive exams such as the XAT, CAT, GMAT, or CMAT. Personal interviews, work experience, and previous academic records will be considered in the final round.

Deadline: November 15 for early round. Two more rounds will be held in December before the final call for applications in early January 2023.

To apply, visit, www.gim.ac.in

Masters in DevOps for IT graduates

Xebia Academy recently launched Masters in DevOps for IT graduates. For details, and to apply, visit, https://www.xebiaacademyglobal.com/course/careerpro/master-programs/devops

Sustainability and ESG Courses for the Fashion and Textile Sector

Sasmira’s Institute of Design and Textiles (SIDT) and The Academy for Sustainability (TAS) recently announced a collaboration to launch various courses on Sustainability for the Fashion and Textile Sector. They have launched a series of programmes, ranging from training through Certificate and Diploma programmes to various tailor-made corporate training programmes.

PGDM and PGDM (BM) programmes

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s S.P. Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR) recently opened admissions to Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) programme, and a Post Graduate Diploma in Management-Business Management (PGDM-BM) programme, two-year, full-time residential programmes.

Eligibility: Bachelor's degree or equivalent in any discipline from a recognised university; students in their final year of graduation can also apply. Scores of CAT 2022 or GMAT (Jan 2020 onwards); Work experience is not mandatory

Deadline: November 25

To apply, visit, https://pgdmadmissions.spjimr.org/spjimr-2023-25

New PG courses at Macquarie University

Macquarie University recently introduced two new postgraduate courses — Master of Information Technology in Artificial Intelligence (only applicable to students with prior experience in fields such as Information Technology, Statistics, Maths, Engineering, Science, Actuarial Studies, Data Science, Statistics, and Computing) and Master of Information Technology in Internet of Things (students from Cybersecurity, Computer Security, Information Technology, Computer Science Software Engineering, Network Engineering, Telecommunications Engineering can apply), slated to begin in 2023.

Admission: The applications for the February and July 2023 intakes are now open

Those interested, apply at, https://bit.ly/3RQaFv1

Research conducted by psychologists from the university’s mental health service, MindSpot, found five behavioural traits to good mental health — meaningful activity, healthy thinking, having goals and making plans, healthy routines, and, social connections.

University of Dundee scholarship for Indian students

The University recently announced that its Vice-Chancellor’s Scholarships for South Asia (https://bit.ly/3EuXpZK) will be offered to applicants from any South Asian country — Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka.

Eligibility: The scholarship is available for all undergraduate applicants for entry in September 2023, with the exception of those applying for Medicine and Dentistry, and all taught postgraduate applicants for entry in September 2023 or January 2024.

Other scholarships, from the university’s scholarship fund, are also available for undergraduate and postgraduate students from India, including the Global Citizenship Scholarship (https://bit.ly/3fQp6SB), the Global Excellence Scholarship (https://bit.ly/3fXSmXK), and the JaintiDass Saggar Memorial Scholarship for Excellence (https://bit.ly/3EyWcka) worth £5,000.

AAFT Online adds 10 new programmes

AAFT Online recently added 10 new programs to its existing portfolio, which include retail management, film production and healthcare courses, to name a few.

World Heart Day event

The children of Ujjval World School recently formed a human heart figure, holding slogans and posters highlighting various ways to take care of one’s heart from an early age, in a bid to create awareness on the occasion of ‘World Heart Day’.

Celebrating Shastri

Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management, along with Lal Bahadur Shastri National Memorial Trust, recently celebrated the 118th birthday of Lal Bahadur Shastri at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Memorial.

World Robot Olympiad

Organised by the India STEM Foundation, the national round of WRO was held at Genesis Global School, Noida, to create awareness on the mutual dependence between humans and robots. Around 123 teams shortlisted from the three regional rounds participated.

Indian students at First Global Challenge

ICICI Lombard recently hosted a team of children from financially disadvantaged backgrounds who represented India at the First Global Challenge (FCG), an Olympics-style international robotics competition for high school students. ICICI Lombard gave them the monetary support required to attend the global event in Geneva, Switzerland.

Education 4.0 report

The World Economic Forum recently launched the Education 4.0 Report on how digital and other technologies can address learning gaps and make education accessible to all. It was the result of result of a collaboration between the World Economic Forum, the United Nations Children’s Education Fund and YuWaah (Generation Unlimited India).

Istituto Marangoni conducts presentation

Istituto Marangoni. Mumbai, recently hosted a fashion presentation by second-year students. Named ‘Omniverse’, it explored the metaverse and its implications for humanity.

Conference on Tourism and Hospitality

KL Deemed-to-be University recently hosted a virtual international conference on the current situation of the Tourism and Hospitality sector. Over 200 students, pre-eminent chefs and representatives of the State’s Tourism Department participated.

World University of Design fashion show

World University of Design recently held a fashion show called The World of Fashion Awaits. Students showcased the latest array of festive fusion looks by homegrown labels such as Ritu Kumar, Mulmul and Frontier Raas.

Science of Learning for JEE

Vidyamandir Classes recently organised a seminar for students of Class 10 on “Science of Learning”. It was spearheaded by VMC’s founders Brij Mohan (and Shyam Mohan and Saurabh Kumar (Chief Academic Officer).

AIM’s industrial visit and MoU

Asia Pacific Institute of Management (AIM), New Delhi, recently organised an industrial visit for Management Students at Safe Express, Gurugram. The institute also signed an MoU with IDRAC’s International School of Management, France, to enhance student and faculty exchange programmes.

Life Skills workshop

Lexicon Institute of Hotel Management recently hosted a Life Skills workshop for class 12 students to equip them with basic skills that would make the school-to-college transition smoother.

Study Abroad Fair 2022

Career Launcher recently organised its first physical Study Abroad Fair 2022, in New Delhi, to connect aspiring students with over 50 universities from the U.S., the U.K., Canada and Australia.