News from the world of Education: November 8, 2023

November 08, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST

Admission for JEE (Main) Entrance Exam for B Arch programme

Academy of Fashion and Art (AFA) is inviting online/offline applications for entrance preparation from candidates for admission for the JEE Main for the session 2024 for the B Arch Programme.

Eligibility: Candidates must score at least 50 percent combined in Physics, Chemistry, and Maths in their 10+2 exams or pass the 10+3 Diploma exam with Maths as a compulsory subject, with at least 50 percent marks in aggregate. Admissions are open for candidates who want to prepare for exams such as NATA, Design Aptitude tests, General Aptitude Tests, NIFT Situation Test/Studio Test, NID MAINS, Group Discussion, Interview, Portfolio Preparation for NIFT/NID/NATA/JEE B ARCH/BFA.

Deadline: November 30

For details, visit https://www.afaindia.com/index.php

Admission for CEED Entrance Exam for MDes Programme 2024

AFA invites online/offline applications from candidates for admission for CEED for the session 2024 for the MDes programme.

Eligibility: For admission to CEED for the session 2024, applicants must have successfully finished a degree, diploma, or PG programme of a minimum of three years after class 12. Those who are scheduled to complete these programmes by July 2024 can register. Additionally, individuals who have completed the GD Arts diploma programme (at the 10+5 level) by July 2024 are eligible.

Deadline: November 15

For details, visit https://www.afaindia.com/index.php

Internship programme

Zamit recently introduced an internship opportunity for students from classes 5 to 12.

Verticals: Game Design and Development, Market Research and Data Analytics, Introduction to AI Tools for Enriching Learning, and Unlocking the Power of DataOps.

Types: The first is the Extended 24-week internships that are available for secondary school students and are held twice every academic year, starting in July and December. The second is Short 4 to 8-week internships that are designed for students in classes 5 to 12, these are also held twice every academic year, May to July and December to January.

To apply and for details, visit, https://www.zamit.one/students/internships-for-students

MBA Programme

MIT-World Peace University has commenced admissions for its MBA programmes for the academic year 2024.

Eligibility: Candidates who wish to apply for the course must have a minimum 60% aggregate in their graduation (three/four-year full-time Bachelor’s degree) from any UGC-approved university or its equivalent. Additionally, candidates must possess a valid non-zero score in one of the following national-level tests conducted by CAT 2023, XAT 2024, NMAT 2023, PERA 2024, CMAT 2024, MAH-CET 2024 and Sep MAT 2023 onwards.

Deadline: June 30, 2024

For details about the admission process, specialisations, and deadlines, visit https://admissions.mitwpu.edu.in/mba/

International Undergraduate Merit Scholarship 2024

The University of Sheffield, the U.K. is offering 75 International Undergraduate Merit Scholarships in 2024.

Value: £10,000 towards the tuition fees for each year

Eligibility: Applicants’ programme must be scheduled to commence at the university in autumn 2024. They must receive an offer for a course studied in full at the university. All UG courses are eligible with the exceptions of Medicine (A100/A101) and Dentistry (A200). For tuition fee purposes applicants must be self-funded and eligible to pay the overseas tuition fee, and must not be a sponsored student. They must enter a degree programme at the University of Sheffield in year 1 or year 2. For scholarship purposes all M.Arch programmes are considered as postgraduate taught programmes and are not eligible for this or any other UG scholarship.

Deadline: April 22, 2024, 1.00 p.m. (the U.K. time).

For details and to apply, visit, https://bitly.ws/ZCvZ

Ashoka Horizons’ Programme

Ashoka University launched the Ashoka Horizons programme to empower class 9 to 12 students from India and abroad.

Courses: For the upcoming December-January period, the programme is offering Psychology: Measuring the Unmeasurable, Writing and Communication: Crafting Your Story for Success, Political Science and International Relations: War, Peace, and Drones, Literature: The World of Romeo and Juliet, and Our Past Through Biomolecules.

For details on fees, faculty, schedule, deadline, and to apply, visit, https://www.ashoka.edu.in/ashoka-horizons/

MS in Biomedical Engineering

LeapScholar announced the hybrid MS in Biomedical Engineering (MS-BME) programme, in partnership with Case Western Reserve University (CWRU).

Eligibility: A four-year UG in Engineering, Natural Sciences, or Mathematical Sciences, from a regionally accredited academic institution, with a cumulative GPA of 3.00 or higher; a minimal mathematical background includes calculus through differential equations. A minimal science and engineering background includes a combined total of three years of physical, chemical, and engineering sciences; English Proficiency test, and GRE/GMAT scores are waived off for students applying through Leap.

Course commences: August 2024

Deadline: July 28, 2024

For details and to apply, visit, https://bitly.ws/ZCL5

MS in Mechanical Engineering

LeapScholar announced the hybrid MS in MS in Mechanical Engineering (MS-ME) programme, in partnership with Case Western Reserve University.

Eligibility: Those with a UG degree in a non-Engineering discipline must demonstrate a strong proficiency in Calculus, Maths and other Sciences; A four-year UG degree from a regionally accredited academic institution with a cumulative GPA of 3.00 or higher; English Proficiency test, and GRE/GMAT scores are waived off for students applying through Leap.

Course commences: August 2024

Deadline: July 28, 2024

For details and to apply, visit, https://tinyurl.mobi/ZCKR.

FORE School of Management opens applications for PGDM batch

FORE School of Management has opened applications for PGDM Admissions 2024. It will accept scores of CAT percentile, XAT percentile, and GMAT scores.

Eligibility: Applicants must hold a Bachelor’s degree with a minimum of 50% marks or equivalent recognised by AICTE/ UGC/ AIU. They must take the CAT-2023/ XAT-2024/ GMAT Exam (the GMAT score should be taken between January 1, 2022 and January 31, 2024).

Deadline: December 20

Course commences: mid-July 2024

Apply at https://admissions.fsm.ac.in/

For details, contact admissions@fsm.ac.in; 011-41242415; 011-4648535.

M.K. Bhan - Young Researcher Fellowship Programme (MKB-YRFP)

The Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India, is accepting applications for the M.K. Bhan - Young Researcher Fellowship Programme (MKB-YRFP).

Eligibility: An Indian national less than 35 years on closing date of application, with a Ph.D. in any branch of Life Sciences/ Biotechnology/allied areas; should not be holding a permanent position in any institution; should have an excellent track record such as peer-reviewed publications, technologies developed, patent (if any).

Rewards: consolidated monthly remuneration of Rs. 75,000/- p.m.

Deadline: November 30

For details, visit https://bitly.ws/ZCkM

Shannon College High School Star Competition

Shannon College of Hotel Management, University of Galway, in partnership with Education in Ireland, recently unveiled the Shannon College High School Star Competition 2024.

Topic: Sustainability: The Future of Hospitality

What it entails: The competition invites participants to design a comprehensive sustainability plan tailored to a hotel in their city.

Eligibility: Each participant must have a teacher or school counsellor as a mentor. There are no limits on the number of students that schools can nominate. Students in classes 10, 11, and 12 can participate.

Rewards: €6,000 scholarship for winners of the competition to pursue their education at Ireland’s College of Hotel Management.

To register, visit, https://bitly.ws/ZDih

AHIMA Clinical Document Specialist Certification course

Residents Medical launched its AHIMA Clinical Document Specialist Certification course, which provides a comprehensive training course in billing codes and health information

Who can apply: Medical students interested in learning how to deliver comprehensive clinical documentation when caring for patients in in-patient and out-patient settings

Duration: 12 weeks

Mode: Online

Deadline: Courses are offered throughout the year

For details, visit, https://bitly.ws/ZDnG.

MA Gender and Politics by the University of Bath

Eligibility: Candidates should have a Bachelor’s degree, in a Social Sciences discipline, with at least first-class. Applicants with a UG degree in other subjects will be considered if there is substantial relevant professional experience. They must submit a personal statement with details about the relevance of their academic qualification for the course, an explanation as to why they want to pursue the course and they should outline their future aspirations. The English language requirements are a minimum of either a 6.5 IELTS score with no less than 6.0 in all components, a Pearson Test of English Academic score of 62 with no less than 59 in any element, or a TOEFL IBT score of 90 overall with a minimum of 21 in all 4 components. Students who have graduated within the last five years from an Indian university, where the medium of instruction is English, and achieved at least 75% for English in their Indian class 12 exams, may be able to submit evidence of this instead. Other accepted language qualifications are detailed on the university website.

Course commences: September 2024

Deadline: June 30

To apply, visit, https://bitly.ws/ZDpd.

Sign up for the MA Gender and Politics webinar taking place on January 22 at https://bitly.ws/ZDpv.

The TVS Cheema Scholarship

TVS Motor recently announced The TVS Cheema Scholarship, in memory of T.S. Srinivasan, founder. It is designed to offer financial support to around 500 students each year, for professional degrees in Engineering, particularly in Mechanical Engineering. The fund will be exclusively for students from Tamil Nadu who will be awarded scholarships after a screening process. TVS Motor will work closely with the IITs, NITs, and others to bring this scholarship to exceptional students. With a corpus of Rs 100 crore, it will cover full tuition, boarding, and study materials for the duration of the chosen study programme for the awardees.

Events

The World University of Design, Sonipat, recently hosted the 15th International Conference on Doctoral Education in Design. Over 25 researchers made presentations and over 150 delegates and invitees attended the event.

Vivekanand Education Society’s College of Architecture recently upgraded its labs and research facilities, with a 3D printer and laser cutting machine, among others, to provide architecture students with an innovative learning experience.

Sree Vidyanikethan International School recently established two educational Labs on its campus — CV Raman Club (the Scientific Temperament Club) and the Atal Tinkering Lab (ATL), designed to shape young minds with scientific acumen and an innovative spirit.

The Department of Liberal Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences, MAHE Bengaluru, organised Trans Lives Matters: How to be an Ally, an event exploring the realm of transgender rights and lives in India. The day was headlined by an interactive session with Akkai Padmashali, a well-known transgender activist in Karnataka.

The Manipal Institute of Technology, under the Manipal Academy of Higher Education, has been chosen by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Government of India, as one of the recipients of the 100 5G labs Initiative.

KL Deemed to be University was recently selected for the 100 5G Use Case Labs initiative

IIAD recently hosted a masterclass for its Fashion Business Management students, led by celebrity stylist Shifa Firoz. It provided students insights into the Fashion and Business Management domains.

IILM University recently concluded its second National Youth Parliament, hosted by IILM Law School, where 90 students from 27 universities participated in discussions and debates on crucial socio-legal and political issues.

International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore recently celebrated its silver jubilee.

BITS Pilani recently appointed Prof. Soumyo Mukherji as the Director of the Hyderabad campus, with effect from January 1. He is presently serving in the Department of Biosciences and Bioengineering as the Madhuri Sinha Chair Professor in Biomedical Engineering, IIT Bombay.

TVS Credit’s employer branding initiative, E.P.I.C Campus Challenge recently concluded its fifth season with over 96,000 registrations. Institutions such as IIM Ahmedabad, XLRI Jamshedpur, IIT Kharagpur, and others participated.

The Design Village recently organised an interactive Design session for their students with Owen Beckett, (Associate at Foster + Partners) on the topic Outdoor Comfort and Heat, as part of TaskBox’s design project on Solutions for Urban Heat Islands. This session aimed to provide students with insights into the important aspects of outdoor comfort and heat.

CMR University’s School of Architecture recently held a 10-day immersive event, Brushes and Beyond CMR National Art Camp 2023, at the Lakeside Campus. Over 15 artists from Odisha, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, and so on, participated.

The Cambridge Education Lab recently collaborated with National Independent School Alliance, to organise a Finland Education Exploration Programme to Helsinki and Turku for 24 Indian school owners, across nine states, to provide them a comprehensive understanding of the Finnish education model.

MTG Learning Media recently revealed exam preparation resources — CBSE Score-More 15 Sample papers and CBSE 10 Years Solved Papers Chapterwise - Topicwise, for those appearing for the 2024 board exams. With a focus on time-management, these sample papers will empower students by enabling them to complete their exams in 2.5 hours and reserve the remaining 30 minutes for revision and review. The inclusion of self-evaluation sheets and performance analysis tables are provided to help students assess their readiness.

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s S. P. Jain Institute of Management and Research recently unveiled Management Practice Insights journal, an open-access publication aimed at providing actionable, evidence-based insights to managers and business leaders worldwide. To explore the free articles, visit www.mpibyspjimr.org.

Awards and recognition

Navy Children School, Mumbai, emerged as the winner of Psych-ED, organised by the Department of Mental Health and Behavioural Sciences, Fortis Healthcare. Sunbeam School, Varanasi, was first runners-up and Army Public School, Prayagraj, second runners-up.

Shimir Mishra, a first-year MBA student from SVKM’s School of Business Management Hyderabad, was declared winner at the national level case study competition, Niti Shastra, organised by SIBM Pune.

Jagdish Sheth School of Management was recently ranked in the QS Business Masters Rankings for the fourth year in a row; it was ranked in the Top 101+ globally, for its PGDM Marketing and PGDM Analytics programmes.

IMT Ghaziabad debuted in the QS World Business Master’s Ranking 2024 with a global rank of 151+ Band in Master’s in Management, 101+ Band in Master’s in Marketing,151+ Band in Master’s in Finance.

Osmania Medical College of Hyderabad recently won the national finale of the intercollegiate Sweden India Nobel Memorial Quiz 2023, held at Zakir Hussain Delhi College. The winners included Sayed Mohammad Hashmi, Hussain Ahmed, and Sayed Abdul Mannan.

India FinTech Forum recently announced the winners of its first Fintech Olympiad. The winners are Seth Randive from IIIT Kottayam, Aashrith Reddy from IIT Hyderabad, and Anuj Pahuja from University of Delhi in the UG category; Lingeshwar Balamurugan, IIM Indore, Sarthak Jain, BITS Pilani, and Shashwat Shrivastava from Nirma University, Ahmedabad, in the PG category.

Orientations and convocations

Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies (MRIIRS) and Manav Rachna University (MRU) came together to host their 19th and ninth convocations, respectively. For MRIIRS, 565 UG degrees, 262 PG degrees (including 14 of MDS) and nine Ph.D. degrees were conferred, with 11 special awards, and 37 academic proficiency medals being bestowed. For MRU, degrees were conferred on 424 UG, 38 PG and four Ph.D. graduands, and 19 individuals were recognised for their achievements with special awards and medals.

Pearl Academy recently held its 31st convocation ceremony for the graduating batch of 2023.

MoUs and partnerships

Shiv Nadar School students and teachers, along with the Urban Environment Division of the Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority, recently transformed the once-neglected public wasteland in Sector-82 into a thriving forest. To convert it into a forest, an MoU was signed between the Urban Environment Division of FMDA and Shiv Nadar Trust.

CapitaLand Hope Foundation (CHF), is collaborating with Pratham Education Foundation, to pilot the latter’s holistic learning programme Hamara Gaon in 12 underserved communities in Karnataka. CHF has committed to kickstart the programme with a donation of Rs. 6.5 million to support the first year’s funding.

The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education and Secondary Education Departments signed a non-financial MoU with EMBIBE to accelerate the achievement of Nipun Bharat goals for UP.

MDI Gurgaon and Brandscapes Worldwide signed an MoU to start a Neuro-Behavioral Lab at the MDI campus. This dedicated centre and laboratory will serve as the focal point for pioneering research in the applications of behavioural science and neuroscience in business, with a focus on addressing a wide range of behavioural science issues.

BrightCHAMPS recently partnered with Harvard Business Publishing Education to provide students with exclusive access to Harvard ManageMentor courses in its coding, financial literacy, English language, robotics, and entrepreneurship programmes

News from the IIMs and IITs

IIM Lucknow recently held a valedictory ceremony to award the fellows of its Mahatma Gandhi National Fellowship (MGNF) programme, launched by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, in collaboration with various IIMs. Totally, 105 fellows were awarded the Certificate in Public Policy and Management, with 51 students from UP, 32 from Assam, 11 from Mizoram, and 11 from Himachal Pradesh.

IIT Kanpur recently celebrated its 64th Foundation Day; 22 recipients were honoured across various categories. Also, 600 UG students participated in the Unity Run organised by the institute, to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhai Patel, India’s first Home Minister.

In Allcargo Group’s LogicOn, a case study competition focused on the logistics industry, for Management students, with its knowledge partner IIM Mumbai. Team Marines from S. P. Jain Institute of Management and Research, Mumbai (first year), and Team CogniKnights from IIM Bangalore (second year) were adjudged winners. Team LogicAll Innovators from IIM Mumbai (first year) and Team Deming from IIM Kashipur (second year) were runners-up.

At IIM Kozhikode, 59 fellows of the inaugural batch of its Mahatma Gandhi National Fellowship (MGNF – Phase II), received certificates at the valedictory ceremony.