News from the world of Education: November 22, 2023

November 22, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST

B.A. (Hons) in Culinary Arts

The Indian School of Hospitality has announced admission for the four-year B.A (Hons) in Culinary Arts, which is offered in collaboration with Ecole Ducasse

Eligibility: 50% marks in Class 12 with English as a subject for students from Indian boards of education. For IB students, diploma is a must. IGCSE students must have an A level certificate with five subjects in A, B, C Grades including English at Ordinary (‘O’) Level and 2/3 (two/three) subjects at Advanced Level.

Deadline: December 31

To apply visit, https://admissions.ish.edu.in/

ARCH College opens applications

ARCH College of Design and Business invites applications for UG and PG programmes in Design through the All India Entrance Examination for Design (AIEED). It offers courses in Fashion, Interior, Product, Interdisciplinary Design, Jewellery, Graphic, Photography, Digital Design and Design Communication, coupled with specialised courses combining Design education with Business and Entrepreneurial knowledge.

Visit https://www.archedu.org/ for details.

M.Chem Chemistry with Drug Discovery

The University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, the U.K., invites applications for the five-year course beginning in September 2024.

Eligibility: Between 70 and 75% in all subjects taken at classes 10 and 12.

To apply, visit https://bitly.ws/32WoE

B.A. Global Sustainable Development

The University of Sheffield, the U.K., invites applications for the programme starting September 2024. International Undergraduate Merit Scholarships are available.

Eligibility: Between 75% and 80% in class 12. IELTS grade of 6.5 with a minimum of 6.0 in each component.

For details, visit https://bitly.ws/32SEX

UX Professional Diploma

Hero Vired and UXDI have launched a six-month professional diploma programme on User Experience and User Interface (UX and UI).

Eligibility: Bachelor’s degree

Deadline: November 26

Visit https://herovired.com/courses/ux-design/.

M.Sc. Global Public Health and Policy

The University of Bath, the U.K. has opened applications for MSc Global Public Health and Policy for the course commencing in September 2024

Eligibility: Bachelor’s degree in an appropriate Health subject, with a final overall result of at least First Class. IELTS score of 6.5 with no less than 6.0 in all components, a Pearson Test of English Academic score of 62 with no less than 62 in the writing element, and no less than 59 in all other elements, or a TOEFL IBT score of 90 overall with a minimum of 24 in the writing component and a minimum of 21 in all other components.

Deadline: June 30, 2024

For more details, visit https://bitly.ws/32U3K.

SIB Ignite Quizathon

South Indian Bank invites college students to register for the SIB Ignite Quizathon. The quiz will cover current affairs, renowned individuals, sports, business, technology, arts, history, and geography. Each college can send a maximum of two teams.

Deadline: November 30.

Register at https://online.southindianbank.com/SIBIgnite/.

FIITJEE Talent Reward Exam (FTRE)

FIITJEE will organise an offline FIITJEE Talent Reward Exam (FTRE) for students in classes 5 to 11.

When: December 24, 2023, and January 07, 2024

Deadline: Two days prior to the respective test dates

To register online, visit www.fiitjee-ftre.com or visit a FIITJEE centre.

St. George’s University opens admissions

St. George’s University School of Medicine, Grenada, is accepting applications for the January 2024 intake for its Doctor of Medicine courses

Eligibility: Class 12 (Science Stream)

For more details, visit sgu.edu/international-students/south-asia/

Events

Vijaybhoomi University, in collaboration with Youth 20, hosted the fourth edition of For Not For 2023, an international debate competition. Around 25 teams participated in the senior and junior categories. The Cambridge Court World School, Jaipur, won in the junior category and Sathya Sai Vidya Vihar, Indore, in the senior category.

Twelve doctors from Asian and African countries completed their specialised training in IVF Embryology at Manipal Academy of Higher Education, through a collaboration between the Merck Foundation and MAHE’s Centre of Excellence in Clinical Embryology.

Birla Institute of Management Technology hosted the third PRISM 2023 International Conference on the theme Reimagining the Future of Business: The Challenges of Leadership, Digitalisation, and Sustainability. Prof. Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairman of the National Educational Technology Forum, EC-NAAC, and NBA, was conferred with the Dr. Pritam Singh Lifetime Achievement Award 2023

CMR University celebrated its Founder’s Day today by awarding 167 scholarships, 17 sports scholarships and 17 leadership awards, to encourage students.

Marwadi University celebrated its sixth convocation with 2051 students, including 366 international students, receiving their degrees and diplomas

IMS Noida recently organised Carnival 2023 with Sunita Dayal, Mayor, Ghaziabad, as the chief guest. The programme included events relating to arts, crafts, culture, cuisine and gaming.

SVKM’s NMIMS Hyderabad School of Law (SOL) inaugurated a Moot Court Hall to provide law students with courtroom experience. Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy, Judge, Telangana High Court, Justice B. Papireddy, Principal District and Sessions Judge at Mahbubnagar, Mahbubnagar Police Department, faculty and students attended the event.

Newton School collaborated with MBAtrek to provide industry-relevant education and training in technical and soft skills for students opting for NST’s first offline Undergraduate Programme in Computer Science launched earlier this year at Rishihood University, Sonipat.

Students, faculty, and alumni of Galgotias University planted 10,000 trees in 48 hours as part of the institution’s 3G (Galgotias Goes Green) initiative. The institution also hosted the fourth World Environment Summit 2023, which had over 1,000 participants.

Reach to Teach Foundation carried out a month-long training for teachers of classes 10 and 12 for government schools in Arunachal Pradesh, to familiarise them with its Exams and Beyond Tool Kit, which supports the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT).

Microsoft Research has introduced Shiksha copilot, an interdisciplinary collaboration between Microsoft Research India and teams across Microsoft to improve learning outcomes and empower teachers to create comprehensive, age-appropriate lesson plans combining the best available online resources, including textbooks, videos, classroom activities, and student assessment tools.

Students from Amity School of Architecture and Planning (ASAP), Amity University Mumbai (AUM) created Chaitra, a sustainable structure for the Anganwadi in Bhatanpada village, near its campus. This was ASAP-AUM’s entry for the National Association of Students of Architecture Annual National Design Competition trophy. AUM, in collaboration with Amity School of Engineering and Technology and the Amity Institute of Technology, hosted a two-day workshop on Drone Making for participants from across India.

D2L, a global learning company, organised a webinar on educator training. A panel of experts and stakeholders discussed the importance of proper training for teachers and the strategic use of AI in the teaching and learning process.

INSEAD Asia Campus saw the inauguration of the Tanoto Research and Learning Hub, which has been designed to provide students with effective platforms and resources to spur further innovation and research. The hub features integrated smart library technology and access to powerful financial databases.

S.A. College of Arts and Sciences, Thiruverkadu, hosted HUG: Change the Perspective Rotary Youth Leadership Awards (RYLA) 3.0 organised by the Rotaract Club of Ambattur. Activities included team-building activities and workshops.

Greatify unveiled an array of products and services such as Greatify Paperless Exams ‘ExamX, Greatify Placements ‘PlaceX’, Greatify Learning ‘TeachX, designed to streamline, and enhance various aspects of the educational experience.

FORE School of Management organised PINNACLE’23, a Marketing and Organisational conclave on the theme Marketing and Sustainable Business Practices in the Modern Age. Academicians, scholars, students, and industry experts spoke about the challenges of sustainable marketing in the evolving business landscape.

JBCN International School, Borivali, launched The Literary Oasis, a reading corner initiative in residential societies near the school. The students have taken charge of fundraising and curating book collections.

Power Club and IPN Foundation hosted a virtual Education Summit (GTES 2023), which emphasised the crucial role of schools in preparing students for the future and identifying their talents beyond academics.

New research from the University of East Anglia, the U.K., shows that the severity of a diarrhoeal disease could be down to the bacteria in one’s gut. The team was led by Prof. Kevin Tyler at UEA’s Norwich Medical School.

Students of Classes 6-10 from The Academy School, Pune, conducted a student-led conference where they prepared their portfolios and presented their yearly achievements to parents and teachers.

A.M. Jain College celebrated National Cancer Awareness Day with over 300 students and faculties crafting a human mosaic in the form of a pink ribbon.

Awards and recognition

Great Lakes Institutes of Management-Chennai has gained accreditation from AACSB, the global accrediting body for business schools and business education alliance.

World University of Design, Sonipat, conferred designer Laila Tyabji with the National Design Guru title.

BITSoM announced the winners of the Design Thinking Challenge-Mumbai 2033, at the second edition of Beacon, its Management Ideas festival. Team Fineapple from Mumbai was first and Team Up-Coming from NMIMS’s Balwant Sheth School of Architecture, Mumbai, came second.

Sreeram Jayaram, a student of the Communication Design department, IIAD, won the Animation Xpress ANN Award for the Best Student Film (Animation) in Mumbai, for his film, The Day My Dad Arrives.

CREST Olympiads concluded the CREST EduFund Mental Maths Olympiad, in collaboration with the Office of the Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India and the Manthan platform. Over 3,500 schools across over 25 countries participated.

The University of Sheffield, the U.K., has been named a University of Sanctuary in recognition of its support for refugee students and scholars who are fleeing war, persecution, or other disasters.

Acuvon India hosted AcuWar, a national B-School-level Case Study Competition, in which students had to solve a real-world business problem. The national winner was the team from SP Jain Institute of Management and Research.

The third edition of Youth Ideathon 2023, a collaborative effort between ThinkStartup and the Management Entrepreneurship Professional Skills Council (MEPSC), under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, concluded recently. The top 10 national winners were: Bal Bhavan Public School, Delhi; BGS National Public School, Bengaluru; GD Goenka, Vasant Kunj, Delhi; Mansukhbhai Kothari National School, Pune; Reliance Foundation School, Mumbai; Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya

Surajmal Vihar, BR Ambedkar School of Specialised Excellence, Springdales School-Pusa Road, and Springdales School Vasant Valley, all from New Delhi; and BVB Vidyashram, Jaipur.

The University of Strathclyde, the U.K., was awarded a Queen’s Anniversary Prize for Higher and Further Education in recognition of its research and innovation in the field of Photonics.

MoUs and partnerships

ETS India and ALLEN Global Studies Division signed an MoU to enhance the skills of students of ALLEN in tests such as the TOEFL and the GRE. They will also offer an annual scholarship to meritorious students.

Punjab Engineering College Deemed-to-be University and Cadence Design Systems signed an MoU to enhance, improve, and extend the knowledge, capabilities, and expertise of the ecosystem in general and the students of PEC in particular.

UPES, Dehradun, signed an MoU with HCLTech to give students of UPES School of Business and School of Advanced Engineering access to impactful real-world learning opportunities, and bridge the gap between academia and industry.

Rishihood University and University of Chester, the U.K., signed an MoU to advance academic and research prospects for faculty and students in the realm of higher education.

The Samarkand Institute of Economics and Services signed an MoU with the University of Delhi to facilitate student and faculty exchange programmes, collaborative research initiatives, seminars, and more.

Sri Vishnu Educational Society and Penn State University and its constituent colleges signed an MoU for collaborative research and to promote cultural, and personnel exchange.

The WorldGrad partnered with Concordia University Chicago, Indiana Institute of Technology, State University of New York at Plattsburgh, Lander University, University of Lynchburg, and University of Nevada, Las Vegas for its All American Undergraduate Programme, and Drexel University for its All American Graduate Programme.

OdinSchool has partnered with the National Skill Development Corporation to give students who complete its data science and web developer courses a co-branded certiﬁcate of completion endorsed by NSDC.

Ashoka University partnered with Carl Zeiss India to establish a Core Imaging Facility, which will serve researchers, students and collaborators in fields such as cell biology, biophysics, soft matter, and structural biology.

The Design Village and Sheffield School of Design, the U.K., signed an MoU to foster collaborative efforts in design education and research and initiatives such as staff, and student exchange programmes, development of programmes, along with other academic and scholarly endeavours.s

News from the IIMs and IITs

IIT Roorkee organised the International Relations Conclave, a platform for all IITs, to encourage collaboration, knowledge-sharing, and collective brainstorming on internationalisation of higher education.

IIT Roorkee and the Indian Institute of Remote Sensing, Dehra Dun, signed an MoU to bolster academic collaboration and propel advanced research and education in Space Science and Technology.

A study of Online Grocery Shopping habits over the last two decades — led by a team from IIM Lucknow, IIM Nagpur, Amrita School of Business, Coimbatore, and IPAM Lisboa-Marketing Business School — showed that younger consumers are increasingly opting for online grocery shopping, due to the convenience of online payment systems and ecologically conscious delivery. The study wass published in the journal, Electronic Commerce Research.

Researchers from IIT Guwahati and U. R. Rao Satellite Centre, ISRO, Bengaluru, have detected polarised emissions from a black hole source that exists beyond our Milky Way Galaxy through a technique called X-ray polarimetry. The study was published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society: Letters. The team comprised Prof. Santabrata Das and Seshadri Majumdar from IIT-Guwahati, Anuj Nandi and Ankur Kushwaha from URSC, Bangalore.