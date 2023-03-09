News from the world of education - March 9, 2023

March 09, 2023 12:18 pm | Updated 12:18 pm IST

SVKM’s NMIMS opens NPAT admissions

SVKM’s NMIMS is accepting applications for its National Test for Programmes After Twelfth (NPAT), the official entrance test for admissions to Undergraduate programmes at the School of Commerce (SOC) in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Navi Mumbai, Hyderabad, Indore, Dhule and Chandigarh; School of Economics (SOE), Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Bengaluru; School of Branding and Advertising (SoBA), Mumbai; Jyoti Dalal School of Liberal Arts (JDSoLA), Mumbai; Pravin Dalal School of Entrepreneurship and Family Business Management (PDSE&FBM), Mumbai; and Centre for International Studies (CIS), Mumbai campus. For details of the programmes and to apply, visit https://nmims.edu/

TAPMI introduces five-year Management programme

T.A. Pai Management Institute (TAPMI) will offer a five-year Integrated Programme in Management (IPM) programme from the 2023-24 academic year, which will be delivered at the Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) Manipal and TAPMI’s Manipal campus. For course details, eligibility requirements and to apply, visit https://bit.ly/3mFowux

Webinar on ChatGPT

Vignan Online will host a webinar on ChatGPT: The Key to Unlocking Million-Dollar Potential on March 16 (7.00 p.m.) Rishabh Kumar, Chairman JITO-CFE, will be the speaker. To register, visit https://bit.ly/41W9HDP

Real estate developer Lodha has launched the ‘Lodha Genius Programme’ in partnership with Ashoka University to support academically bright school students from Class 9 onwards through academic, financial, mentoring, mental health, and other enablers to enable them to excel in their chosen areas. Last date to apply is April 5. For details and to apply, visit www.lodhageniusprogram.com

Women’s Day celebrations

The students and management of Billabong High International High School (BHIS) rolled out #StrengthofaWoman, a digital campaign for International Women’s Day. A rendition of Shaggy’s ‘Strength of Woman’ by BHIS students is a part of this.

CMR Group of Institutions celebrated International Women’s Day with a cultural show that was attended by students, faculty members, and staff.

Emeritus has announced a scholarship programme for young women through Vahani, an NGO dedicated to educating talented students from less privileged socio-economic backgrounds. Through this programme, scholarships worth ₹ 1 crore will be provided to Vahani alumni to access Emeritus’ education programmes offered in partnership with world-class universities across technology, data analytics and digital marketing fields.

JAIN Online has announced a scholarship programme for female learners that offers a 10% scholarship and a coupon code SHE10 on the online degree programmes. This will be valid for all entries until March 11. Details at https://onlinejain.com/

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham has announced that all women learners enrolling at any of the online programmes at Amrita AHEAD, its online programs division, will be offered a 20% scholarship on their first semester fees. The initiative will run till March 31, 2023. Visit www.amrita.edu/ahead for details.

Internshala Trainings has released a report for International Women’s Day, which highlights a 7.2x rise in women’s enrolment in online training programmes. Key highlights were that women showed great interest in STEM and management courses in the past year and 29% opted for Web Development training in 2022 and that 41% of women e-learners were from tier-3 cities.

Delhi Scholars International School, Faridabad, has launched a new scheme to waive off admission fee for single mothers. The school also offers a 50% discount on the admission fee for the first girl child and an 80% discount for the second girl child. Last date to apply is March 15.

Avanse Financial Services Ltd. (Avanse) announced a special offer on education loans for female higher education aspirants. The organisation will waive the last eight EMIs from the loan repayment structure. Additionally, it will refund the entire processing fee for female students upon timely repayment of loan instalments. This is applicable to education loans sanctioned to women borrowers between March 8 and June 8 on higher education programmes in India as well as abroad.

In partnership with Umagine Chennai ’23, Genesys India hosted ‘The Hour of Code’ for 40 young girls from ITI Women’s College, Guindy, Chennai, at its office in Perungudi. The workshop was held on Feb 25th at the Genesys office at Global Infocity Perungudi. The girls were taught how to code and introduced to the basics of front-end programming. They were also given a tour of the office and a talk on various career options in technology.

Events

Scientists at the University of East Anglia, the U.K., are a step closer to creating a new generation of light-activated cancer treatments that will work by switching on LED lights embedded close to a tumour, which would then activate biotherapeutic drugs. The principal scientist for this study is Dr Amit Sachdeva, from UEA’s School of Chemistry. Another study led by Dr. Mark Tebboth, Associate Professor, Environment and International Development department, showed that short-distance migration is crucial for climate change adaptation. A paper was published in the special issue of Ecology and Society.

Mental wellness start-up LISSUN launched operations in Kota, Rajasthan, with an Emotional Wellness Camp at Career Point University. Dr. Krishna Veer Singh, Director and Co-Founder, LISSUN, delivered the keynote and Dr. Preeti Singh, Chief Medical Officer at LISSUN, spoke on how students can deal with pressure and excel academically.

Nesco Events organised an exhibition that showcased the latest products, services, and technologies in the field of education. The World of Education Expo was divided into the Academic Arena and Business Boulevard. The former allowed students and parents to interact with institutions, address their queries and bridge the gap between education seekers and educational institutions. The second was a platform for new product launches, buyer-seller meets, deal closures, and brand promotions.

Birla Institute of Management Studies organised an orientation programme for the fifth batch of PGDM Online at the Centre for Online Studies (COOLS). The programme saw students from different parts of the country joining online.

ShikshaLokam recently organised the second edition of InvokED, its annual global dialogue on education leadership to bring together 50+ organisations who committed to work together to achieve the ambitious goals laid down in the National Education Policy 2020. InvokED 2023 was also the launchpad of the India Education Collaborative (IEC), which aims to bring together social change innovators to achieve Sustainable Development Goal 4 and related goals by 2030.

Lexicon MILE has introduced the CAPSTONE Industrial Dynamic project, which involves students taking charge of identifying challenges and areas of improvement in industrial settings and curating sustainable solutions for them. The project also provides students with the liberty to deep-dive into the challenges, hone their analytical skills and gain concept mastery.

FOSTIIMA Business School celebrated its Inter-College Festival, Mystique recently. Various colleges participated in a range of events including sports, music, dance performances, fashion shows, nukkad natak, among others to exhibit their talents.

Saveetha School of Management (SSM) conducted Pride, a two-day intercollegiate managerial and cultural fest. The event was inaugurated by V. Nanda Kumar, Additional Commissioner of Income Tax, and K. Suresh, President, CEO and Financial Controller, India Cements Capital Ltd. More than thousand students from various colleges participated. Winners received cash awards and mementoes.

Education entrepreneur Saurabh Saxena has launched Power Club, a US-based personalised and experiential career discovery and college admissions platform meant for students from Classes 8 to 12. The platform aims to help students design their careers with the help of designated coach.

KL Deemed-to- be University Hyderabad Campus organised special talks to mark National Science Day. Speakers included Yogesh Murmukar, CEO, Bharat Software Solutions; Dr. N Anand, Scientist, CSIR; Dr. Yadagiri Rachuri, Abdullah University of Science & Technology, Saudi Arabia; Dr, J. Pundareekam Goud, Yeungnam University, Korea.

A shoka University’s Centre for Climate Change and Sustainability (3CS) hosted the third edition of ‘Healing Earth’, a conference to facilitate conversations around the effects of climate change and its wider impact on our world. The two-day event focused on two major themes: climate mitigation policies and their interactions with other sustainable development goals and the problem of communicating the science behind climate change.

The Scindia Old Boys’ Association (SOBA) hosted a two-day Networking and Leadership Conclave recently to kickstart the 125th year celebrations of the school. Panel discussions were held on topics related to health, business, education, law and the world of entertainment.

Let’s Eduvate hosted a nationwide online quiz competition called ‘EDUVIZ to encourage students to improve their general knowledge. More than 176 schools participated with students from Classes 6-8 being tested on various subjects.

Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai, organised its 13th Great Lakes – Union Bank Annual Finance Conference on Wealth creation in the VUCA world. Gautam Chikermane, Vice President at Observer Research Foundation and author addressed the students, staff, and faculty.

CuriousJr will launch the “CuriousJr community” for their students to enable students to learn from each other’s creations as well as get inspired by each other’s creativity. The aim is to provide them with both localised and global sources of inspiration and enable them to explore topics that interest them and collaborate with their peers. Details at https://curiousjr.com/

JBCN International School, Borivali, hosted Ripples: An Inter-School Literary Fest in which learners from Classes 3 to 8 participated in different activities. Students from 10 other schools also too part. The chief guest was author Joeanna Rebello Fernandes.

The Global Indian International School (GIIS) announced that students of the GIIS Nagpur are set to experience new-age, skills-based education in their recently launched campus. The school plans to commence its popular programmes including the Global Student Exchange Programme and the Sheykhar Ravjiani School of Music to students from April.

Dr. Uma Bhardwaj Vice Chancellor of Noida International University, was invited as the Chief Guest for the 18th convocation of Pokhara Central University.

The National College of Ireland has recently announced a new campus in Dublin to provide students a chance to enhance their skill set through advanced courses at the state-of-the-art facility, located at the heart of Dublin’s technological hub. The new campus will allow for more teaching classrooms and learning spaces, a significantly expanded Library, dedicated ELI spaces, and administration support. The new campus is expected to be fully operational by September 2023. Visit https://www.ncirl.ie/ for more.

SVKM’s NMIMS Shirpur Campus hosted the 14 th edition of Narsee Monjee Model United Nations (NMMUN) 2023 recently. Students from a wide range of fields, including law, engineering, pharmacy, among others, from institutes in Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan participated.

Jai Hind College’s Department of Mass Media hosted its annual intercollegiate competition ‘Detour’ recently. The festival had 28 events that ranged across fields such as literature, drama, dance, fashion, films, photography, graphic designing, make-up, styling, and more in which students from more than 20 colleges across Mumbai participated.

Awards

Sixty-four students of Brainseed International School won medals across 14 categories in a recent event organised by the International Olympiad Foundation. Two students were International Toppers, three were Zonal Toppers, 14 won gold medals, 26 won silver and 19 bronze.

GITAM (Deemed-to-be University) has been accredited with the A++ grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). The institution secured a CGPA of 3.54 out of 4 in the third cycle of accreditation for an extended duration of seven years.

Collaborations

RV University (RVU), in collaboration with Grassroots Research and Advocacy Movement (GRAAM), organised the Civil 20 (C20) meet under G20 in Bengaluru, to bring together academics and opinion leaders in the fields of democracy and governance to share their views and opinions.

The Central Queensland University of Australia (CQUniversity) joined hands with Infosys Limited to strengthen collaborative efforts on training, education, and upskilling for the youth and corporates. An MoU was signed, which included a re-skilling initiative on the Springboard collaboration, wherein CQU will offer course modules on Economics, Finance, and Journalism with Indian universities. The content generated through these courses will be available free of charge to Indian nationals.

As part of a joint initiative between Aditya Birla World Academy (ABWA) and Ujaas, a delegation from ABWA visited Smt. Kamla Mehta School for the Blind and presented the first package of female reproductive system models customised specifically for the needs of visually impaired girls to spread awareness of menstrual hygiene and awareness. Students of ABWA also organised a series of fundraising events including an art auction, dance marathon and annual fete. The funds raised will be donated to the NGOs that the school collaborates with.

Zamit, in association with The Future Foundation, a not-for-profit body, has announced a research grant worth ₹ 1 million that will be extended to select schools and independent teachers for demonstrably implementing research-driven teaching and learning solutions to help their students become future-ready.

National Skill Development Corporation International (NSDCI) has entered into a partnership with Pearson to promote Pearson’s Business Technology and Education Council (BTEC) programmes among its education partners and affiliates in India.

Indian Institute of Technology-Guwahati signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Samagra Shiksha, Assam, (SSA) to develop scientific temper and strengthen students’ ability to handle challenging environment.

Manipal Institute of Technology has partnered with Universiti Malaysia Pahang (UMP) in Malaysia, National Agriculture and Food Research Organisation (NARO) in Japan, and Institute of Defence Scientists and Technologists (IDST) and Elcom Innovation to encourage skilled based learning as well as create a robust platform for international knowledge exchange.

The University of Virginia has partnered with Jindal Global University (JGU) to provide a platform for student and scholar exchange, joint research on topics of global importance, and a general expansion of UVA’s engagement in India.

TeamLease Degree Apprenticeship has announced its partnership with Switzerland-based Global Apprenticeship Network (GAN Global) to scale up the adoption of degree apprenticeships/ work-based learning in India, address employability gaps and create a pool of skilled talent for the industry.

Lovely Professional University has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Edu Brain Overseas to provide the best international internship and overseas placement opportunities for its students.