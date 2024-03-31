News from the world of Education: March 31, 2024

March 31, 2024 04:56 pm | Updated 04:56 pm IST

SheLeads Competition

Education New Zealand | Manapou ki te Ao SheLeads series presents the SheLeads Video Essay Competition! Students should submit a video (not more than three minutes and in landscape orientation) of themselves talking about “Breaking Barriers: Strategies for Achieving Gender Parity in Education by 2030 in alignment with SDG 4”. This involves identifying current challenges, innovative educational practices or policy solutions and role of collaborations and partnerships. The video essay cannot contain slides, graphics, or visuals with a voiceover.

Eligibility: Undergraduate students from Indian universities and institutions.

Deadline: April 15

https://bitly.ws/3gYFn

Study in Hong Kong India Education Fair

Study in Hong Kong presents an India Education Fair in New Delhi to engage with students and offer in-depth information about higher education options in Hong Kong. students and parents to directly interact with university representatives and understand the latest policies for international students.

Date and venue: April 7, The Lalit, new Delhi

https://bitly.ws/3gYJ5

Abhyaas Prelims 2024

Vision IAS has opened registrations for the Abhyaas Prelims 2024. The exams will be held on April 21, May 12, and May 26

Deadline: April 18

Details at https://visionias.in/abhyaas/login-form.php

M.Sc. Mechanical Engineering

Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (BGU), Israel invites applications for its two-year M.Sc. programme in Mechanical Engineering. The programme offers two tracks: a thesis-based research one and a general one without a thesis, all in English.

Eligibility: B.Sc. Mechanical Engineering or a closely related field from an accredited institution with a minimum GPA of 80/100 according to the Israeli grading system. A TOEFL score of at least 85/120 or equivalent in an internationally recognized English proficiency exam. The English proficiency requirement is waived for applicants who received their B.Sc. degree in a programme taught in English. GRE is recommended but not required. An international applicant should contact a potential advisor from the Department of ME before applying. Details can be found at the BGU Research Portal (https://cris.bgu.ac.il/)

https://bitly.ws/3gYIx

Global Icons Scholarship

Physics Wallah (PW) has launched the first edition of The Global Icons Scholarship worth ₹50 lakh under AcadFly, its study abroad initiative.

Eligibility: Students who want to pursue a Master’s in universities in the U.S., the U.K., and Canada.

Visit https://www.acadfly.com for details

Mohan Babu University opens admissions for B.Tech.

Mohan Babu University has announced admissions for its four-year B.Tech courses for 2024-2025 with specialisations in Computer Science and Engineering, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Data Sciences, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering, Civil Engineering, and Mechanical Engineering.

Eligibility: Pass in 10+2 board exams; GCE-A level or IB Diploma or certificate with Physics, Chemistry and Maths as subjects

Deadline: April 10

For more information, visit https://www.mbu.asia/engineering

MIT-WPU Common Entrance Test

MIT World Peace University (MIT-WPU), Pune, has opened registrations for the MIT-WPU Common Entrance Test (CET) 2024-25for over 60 UG and PG programmes across multiple streams. The test is a one-hour computer-based multiple choice test with flexible slots for students’ convenience. For details, visit https://mitwpu.edu.in/

South Asia Community Scholarship Scholarship

The University of Dundee, Scotland, has launched its new South Asia Community Scholarship towards the first year of tuition fees and can be added to the Vice-Chancellor’s Scholarships for South Asia or the Global Excellence Scholarship.

Eligibility: Undergraduate applicants from any South Asian country for entry in September 2024, except those applying for Medicine and Dentistry, and all taught postgraduate applicants for entry in September 2024 or January 2025.

Deadline: August 31

For details, visit https://bitly.ws/3gZVS

Future Leaders Programme

BeSingular has launched the BeSingular Future Leaders Programme, an Indo-German Global Summer Residential Programme for students from Classes 9 to 12.

Dates: June 4 to 14 for India chapter. June 4 to 21 for India + Germany chapter.

Deadlines: April 29 for the India chapter; April 10 for India + Germany chapter.

More details at https://flp.besingular.com/about

eduXLL has partnered with Varna University of Management, Bulgaria, to introduce dual degree programmes from VUM University and Cardiff Metropolitan University, the U.K. Courses begin on June 15.

Programmes: Two-year MBA, three-year B.A. International Business Management, three-year B.Sc. Software Engineering

Eligibility: For UG courses, minimum 50% marks from a recognised board of education. For PG course, 50% marks in undergraduate course from a recognised university.

Deadline: May 31.

Details at www.eduxll.com

Events

BITS Law School celebrated its first foundation day with a two-day event. Justice Gita Mittal, former Chief Justice of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court, and senior advocate Navroz Seervai graced the occasion.

GITAM Deemed-to-be University concluded a BioMed Bhārat Hackathon, in collaboration with GITAM School of Technology, GITAM Institute of Medical Science and Research, GITAM School of Science, and GITAM Venture Development Centre. Students from across the country showcased innovative solutions to address critical healthcare challenges. Team Starks from Bannari Amman Institute of Technology won for their non-invasive monitoring device for neonates born to diabetic mothers. The university’s Bengaluru campus inaugurated a Drone Technologies Lab during a conclave organised by the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, and signed an MoU with DronaVyuh Technology to collaborate in drone-related projects.

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), in collaboration with Kasturba Medical College, Manipal, conducted a two-day Clinical Competency Development Programme for 16 engineers from the Philips Innovation Centre, Bangalore.

Zynga Inc. organised Gaming Carnival: Inspiring Inclusion, to inspire women to pursue careers in the gaming industry and educate female students about game development and provided insights into the diverse avenues. Around 100 students participated.

IMS Design and Innovation Academy (IMS DIA) hosted a fashion show to showcase the talents of underprivileged children from local NGOs and allow its students to engage in experiential learning. The event was organised by IMS Foundation Trust and IMS Gyan Foundation Trust, in collaboration with the Society of Fashion and Jewellery Design.

Whistling Woods International’s School of Media and Communication (SMC) hosted the fifth edition of the Masterclass Marathon on Media and Communication. Speakers included Tista Sen, brand consultant; Preeti Nihalani, CEO, Mirchi Entertainment Network; Ayaz Memon, sportswriter and journalist among others.

FORE School of Management organised the first edition of FOREsutra on the theme Creating Employment. The competition, which aimed to encourage people to solve real-world problems, had entries from across India and from Saudi Arabia.

SVKM’s NMIMS Indore organised a National Conference on Digital Infrastructure and Sustainable Development, in collaboration with the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR), Government of India. Speakers included Dr. Ramendra Singh, Professor of Marketing, IIM-Kolkata; Dr. Manish Kumar, Distinguished Professor of Faculty of Excellence, Tecnologico de Monterrey, Mexico; Dr. Vinay Kandpal, Professor of Finance, Graphic Era; and Dr. Pradyuman Chaturvedi, Associate Professor - Power Electronics, Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology, Nagpur.

JK Lakshmipat University concluded the Jaipur Design Week 2024, which brought together 24 speakers and engaged over 550 people, including designers, students, professionals, educators, and enthusiasts from across the country. It also honoured Deepak Parekh, former Chairman of HDFC, with the JKLU Laureate Award.

Students and educators of Shiv Nadar School, Faridabad, set a Guinness World Record title for ‘Most contributions to a handprint painting in one hour’.

Propelld announced its Study Abroad Loans to fund students living in metros and in tier-2-and-3 Indian cities. Propelld will offer collateral-free loans with minimal documentation. For details, visit https://propelld.com/site/

The State Government of Maharashtra, in consultation with Maharashtra Medical Council, announced amendments to the Maharashtra Medical Council Act, 1965, to reintroduce 10 NMC-recognised courses offered by the Colleges of Physicians and Surgeons, Mumbai, into the schedule of the Maharashtra Medical Council Act, 1965.

Noida International University hosted a seminar on the Indian Knowledge System with filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri as the speaker.

Khusbu Marandi, a Class 8 student from Jharkand, and Harini M., a Class 8 student of Panchayat Union Middle School, Tamil Nadu, won the Emerging Visionaries award from Pramerica Life Insurance. Their work included addressing financial struggles and raising awareness against suicide within their communities.

Institute of Bakery and Culinary Arts students participated in Culinary Art India (Aahar) 2024 with students and faculty members winning 10 gold, seven silver, and three bronze medals.

Sona College of Technology, Salem, inaugurated the Sona Incubation Foundation, to support start-ups focusing on wearable and assistive technologies. This was funded by the Department of Science and Technology (DST).

Anant National University commenced the second round of the Anant Design Entrance and Proficiency Test (ADEPT), an online entrance exam, which will be offered in English, Hindi, Gujarati, Bengali, and Tamil.

A.M. Jain College hosted the 11th edition of the intercollege Padma Shri Mohunmull Chordia Gold Cup Cricket Tournament, which saw participation from 24 colleges across Chennai. In association with the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board, it celebrated Global Recycle Day by conducted an awareness programme Recycle Renaissance. The college also concluded a mass cleaning initiative Saranalayam at Arignar Anna Zoological Park.

IIIT Bengaluru concluded the two-day Research, Innovation, Society and Entrepreneurship (RISE) 2024. Speakers included Chandran Krishnan, Founder, MD and CEO of Campus Angels; Uday Prabhu, Chief Innovation Officer, Bosch Global Software Technologies; Pvt. Ltd., Sanjay Gopinath, MathWorks India; and Amit Chaterjeem, Intel.

Awards and laurels

RV University announced the winners of the Teen Indie Film Awards (TIFA), across 15 categories. The event hosted Bengaluru premiere of three feature films: The Song Keepers (Australia), 1947: Brexit India and Udd Jaa Nanhe Dil.

NMIMS Chandigarh School of Technology Management’s (STME) Matrixx Technical Club and ACM chapter organised an intra-college two-day hackathon InnovateX on the theme Tech for Social Impact. Agamjot Singh Monga, Manjot Singh Jolly, Aarushi Vashist, Sarisht Sharma, and Saksham Tripathi came first.

Tata Steel announced the winners of the first edition of Ananta Quest, a case study competition. Team Alchemist from IIM Trichy came first.

The Mysuru regional finals of the 15th edition of TCS TechBytes saw Ayush P from NIE South, Mysuru coming first and Aditya J. Shetty from R.N.S. Institute of Technology, Bengaluru being the runner-up.

CREST Olympiads’ International Green Olympiad Exam announced the top achievers as Zara Arif Moula from Dubai, Nguyen Quoc Hung from Vietnam, Abhra Kanti Dubey, Khushi, Lokpriyanth B., Arjun Bharti, and Srijan Biswas From India, and Kalel Elijah Acebedo Lontok from Philippines.

Yatin Bhaskar Duggal, M.A. History, Lovely Professional University, won the first prize at the National Youth Parliament Festival (2024) held in New Delhi.

Rayaan Naveed Sidiqqui, and Adhita Nag, both Class 8 students from Bombay Scottish School-Mahim, Mumbai, were declared the winner and first runner-up respectively of the SBI Life Spell Bee Season 13.

Accenture announced the winners of Hack Diva, its virtual hackathon for women engineering students. Anusha Reddy Bakaram from Keshav Memorial Institute of Technology, Hyderabad, was first. Anshita Singh from Harcourt Butler Technical University, Kanpur, and Shaba Ansari from NITRA Technical Campus, Ghaziabad, were second and third respectively.

Convocations

IIM Lucknow held its 38th convocation with 785 students receiving their degrees. Chief guest Mallika Srinivasan, Chairperson and Managing Director, TAFE, delivered the Convocation Address.

Galgotias University held its convocation for the class of 2023, with 3,906 graduates receiving their degrees. Atanu Chakraborty, Chairman of HDFC Bank, was the chief guest. Clemente Pedro Francisco, Ambassador of Angola to India, was the guest of honour.

MDI Gurgaon hosted the convocation for 646 students of various PG programmes. S.N. Subrahmanyan, Chairman and MD, Larsen and Toubro, was the chief guest.

IIT Kanpur hosted a SERB Karyashaala workshop under the Accelerate Vigyaan scheme on the theme Centred Design for Engineers. It featured a mix of activities, including lectures, demonstrations, and hands-on prototyping sessions. The institute also held the 30th edition of Techkriti ‘24, its annual technical and entrepreneurial festival. IIT-Kanpur’s Institute Counselling Service organised a Suicide Prevention Gatekeeper Training, in collaboration with the Suicide Prevention India Foundation. Prof. Arun K Shukla from the institute’s Department of Biological Sciences and Bioengineering conducted a study on how cholesterol-lowering drugs like Niacin work at a molecular level, along with Manish Yadav, Parishmita Sarma, Jagannath Maharana, Manisankar Ganguly, Sudha Mishra, Annu Dalal, Nashrah Zaidi, Sayantan Saha, Gargi Mahajan, Vinay Singh, Saloni Sharma, and Ramanuj Banerjee. A paper was published in Nature Communications.

Tanmayee Samantaray, Ph.D scholar, Utsav Gupta, Jitender Saini and Cota Navin Gupta, Assistant Professor, Neural Engineering Lab, Department of Biosciences and Bioengineering, IIT Guwahati developed an algorithm, Unique Brain Network Identification Number (UBNIN), to encode the intricate brain networks of healthy humans and patients with Parkinson’s disease. A paper was published in Brain Sciences.

IIT Roorkee held a seminar on India’s Techade: Chips for Viksit Bharat to commemorate the inauguration of India’s first semiconductor fabrication facility. HORIBA India honoured 20 researchers from the institute with the HORIBA Talent Hunt Scholarship 2023-24.

IIM-Rohtak concluded the placement season for the 13th batch of its two-year PG Programme. Recruiters included Airtel Payments Bank, Bloomberg, Decathlon, Dell, Havells, IDBI Bank, Adobe, Tata Steel, Amazon, Barclays, Capgemin,, among others.

IIM Sambalpur hosted a TEDx talk on One More (S)mile. Speakers included author and influencer Nikhil Chandwani; marketing strategist Namita Tiwari; NLP and hypnotherapy trainer Mrinal Chakraborty; cosmetic gynaecologist Dr. Surakshith Battina; marketer Devan Bhalla; ESG expert and AVP Emami Ankur Chaturvedi; footballer Sradhanjali Samantaray; Naval Commander Cdr Ranjan Bhattacharya among others.

NSDC Collaborations

The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) signed an MoU with Sanskrit University and Galgotias University for skill development initiatives across various sectors.

It also signed four tripartite agreements involving IIT Guwahati. The first with Acciojob for a microcredit cybersecurity and data analytics programme; the second with Rooman Technologies for microcredit advanced certificate courses in new-age skills and third with MentorKart for a PG Certification in Data Science, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning; the fourth with Masai School for a Micro-Credit Programme in Computer Science and Engineering.

NSDC also entered into an agreement with Shobhit Institute of Engineering and Technology to jointly provide Work Integrated Degree Programmes in IT and management sector.

NSDC’s Media and Entertainment Skills Council signed an MoU with Internshala to bridge the skill gap in the media and entertainment industry and extend credit to courses offered by Internshala Trainings.

Partnerships

Merck Life Science signed an MoU with Amity University, Uttar Pradesh, to offer practical and industry-oriented certificate courses focusing on advanced instrumentation along with with hands-on training.

The Consortium for Technical Education and the Department of Technical Education, Government of Uttar Pradesh, signed an MoU to promote awareness, enhance employability skills and stimulate innovation in Information Technology and Cybersecurity.

Mohan Babu University, in partnership with TATA Strive, announced an open invitation for free Google Certification Courses on cutting-edge technologies. Topics will include Data Analytics, UX Design, Digital Marketing, IT Automation with Python, IT Support, Project Management, Business Intelligence, Advanced Data Analytics, and Cybersecurity.

UPES Dehra Dun signed an MoU with Zell Education to offer students an integrated pathway for careers in finance and accounting allowing them to concurrently pursue the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) certification alongside their degree programme. Another MoU with the ACCA will allow the university to offer BBA Core (Finance) programme, culminating in ACCA Global Certification.

Galgotias University signed an MoU with Erish Consultancy and Solutions to offer students opportunities in the Japanese language, culture, and business practices. This will involve establishment Japanese labs, customised language courses, student-exchange programmes, and career guidance.

Volvo Group India signed an MoU with the Vellore Institute of Technology to introduce a specialised credit course within VIT’s M.Tech programme. to equip students with the latest automotive industry technologies.