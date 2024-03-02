News from the world of Education: March 2, 2024

March 02, 2024 10:53 am | Updated 10:53 am IST

Applications open

KL Deemed-to-be University invites applications for admissions to undergraduate and postgraduate programmes for the academic year 2024. Scholarships are also available.

Eligibility: For UG, 10+2 board exam marks and valid score in the institution’s entrance exams depending on the course. For PG, undergraduate degree from recognised university and valid score in entrance exam depending on the course.

Deadline: March 19

Exam dates: March 20 to 24

Visit https://www.kluniversity.in/ for more details.

Teach For India invites applications for its two-year, full-time paid Fellowship programme.

Eligibility: A citizen of India or Overseas Citizen of India; should have completed graduation by June-July 2024; should be applying for the first time since July 2023

For more details, visit https://www.teachforindia.org/fellowship

The University of Manchester invites applications for its LLM in Security and International Law for the 2024 session.

Eligibility: First Class in a three-year degree; strong background in relevant Law modules; IELTS Academic score of 7 overall with 7 in writing and 6.5 in other sections or TOEFL IBT 100 with 25 in writing and 22 or above in other sections or Pearson Test of English (PTE) score of 76 overall, with 76 in writing and 70 or above in other sections.

For details, visit https://bitly.ws/3exqh

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Limited (MMFSL), part of the Mahindra Group, announced a partnership with Manipal Academy of BFSI, to offer a specialised business training programme called ‘Prarambh’ exclusively for women.

Eligibility: A graduate with minimum 50% in Classes 10, 12 and Degree course.

Selection: Written test for verbal, analytical and numerical ability and English and a listening comprehension test followed by an online interview.

More details at https://www.mahindrafinance.com/careers/partnerships

Awards and laurels

The Park Hotels, in collaboration with Elle Décor India, announced the winners of the 13th edition of The Park Elle Décor Student Contest. The winners in the Interior Design category were Rashika Lungani, Palak Khaitan, Muskaan Bharti, and Madhavraj Singh Rathore. In the Product Design category, the winners were Gautam Kumar, Jhalak Raijada, Pankhuri Meshram and Saurav.

Non-profit organisation Educate Girls and the Rajasthan State Open School (RSOS) honoured over 200 adolescent girls who passed their Class 10 examinations as part of Project Pragati in a joint event. The RSOS mobile app, developed with Educate Girls, was also launched at the event.

Wipro hosted the 13th edition of Wipro earthian Awards for 2023, an annual programme that aims to foster integrated sustainability education and acknowledge institutions that actively promote sustainable action and thinking. For the list of winners, visit https://bitly.ws/3extM

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s S.P. Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR) received an extension of accreditation for its business degree programmes from the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB).

Events

A.M. Jain College conducted its AMJCIAN Bazaar and Aaharam Food Festival today. More than 150 stalls, organised by students, showcased around 200 products. C.K. Kumaravel, CEO and Co-Founder of Naturals, was the Chief Guest. The aim was to promote entrepreneurial thinking among students.

Birla Institute of Management Technology (BIMTECH) hosted the BIMTECH Business Literature Festival (BBLF) with speakers such as Shiv Shivakumar, Operating Partner, Advent International and Former Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer at PepsiCo and Nokia; Ravi Kant, Ex-Vice-Chairman and Managing Director, Tata Motors; R. Gopalakrishnan, Ex-Executive Director, Tata Sons Ltd; Harit Nagpal, CEO, Tata Sky; Harish Bhat, Former Brand Custodian, Tata Sons Ltd. among others.

The third edition of The Good Quiz, presented by the Murugappa Group, saw over 3,600 students participate in the national competition. Bhavya Bansal from Pilkhuwa, Uttar Pradesh, came first, followed by Ayush Utsav and Rohan, from New Delhi, in the second and third place respectively.

Sharda School of Business Studies (SSBS), in collaboration with the Training and Placement Department, organised a HR Conclave on The Future of Work: Adapting to Changing Landscapes. Among the speakers were Sahil Nayar, Senior Director, KPMG; Raosaheb Kangane, Senior VP, Kotak Mahindra Bank; Kruti Pancholi, Senior Director (HR) Cipla; and Chandrima De, Head-HR, VLCC.

Navrachana University’s School of Business and Law organised the fifth National Conference on Navigating Competition Law, Technology, and IPR in the Digital Age. Speakers included Justice Jayant Patel, former acting chief justice of Gujarat High Court; Sayanti Chakrabarti, Director, Competition Commission of India and J.D. Solanki, Vadodara District Legal Services Authority’s Full-time Secretary.

The Legal Aid Clinic at SVKM’s NMIMS Chandigarh’s School of Law (SOL), in collaboration with the State Legal Services Authority (SLSA) of Chandigarh Union Territory (U.T.) and the Department of Social Welfare, Chandigarh, organised a legal aid camp in Sarangpur village. The event included a street play to raise awareness of women’s empowerment.

The Aditya School of Business Management has appointed A.S. Suresh Iyer as its new director. He has 12 years of teaching experience and 24 years of industrial expertise and has published over 35 research papers on retail, distribution, consumer behaviour, and branding.

The Indian School of Hospitality (ISH) concluded a three-day culinary competition hosted at École Ducasse India, Gurugram, and organised in partnership with the Indian Federation of Culinary Associations (IFCA). Close to 300 participants – ranging from Class 10 students to professional chefs – showcased their prepared dishes, organisation, cooking and presentation skills and food safety practices.

The Design Village (TDV) organised a week-long Summer Atelier in Noida and Delhi for students from TU Delft, Politecnico di Milano, and students of TDV on the theme Imperturbability. The aim was to envision and design mechanisms that enable critical understanding, appreciation, and identification with cities and their unique characteristics.

Plaksha University launched the Indorama Ventures Center for Clean Energy to focus on clean energy transition through education and research. Three key research areas are Smart Homes, District Cooling with thermal storage, and Mitigation of Urban Heat Island (UHI).

Bhumi’s annual STEM Fest in Chennai showcased thought-provoking displays and interactive demonstrations by students in the fields of science and technology. Nuclear scientist Dr. J. Daniel Chellappa and Dr. Srimathy Kesvan, Founder and CEO of Space Kidz India, were the Chief Guests.

Whistling Woods International (WWI), in collaboration with the Screenwriters Association (SWA), concluded its annual five-day Screenwriting Workshop, helmed by acclaimed screenwriter Anjum Rajabali. Conducted in a hybrid mode, the event provided participants with insights and tools to embark on their storytelling journeys.

The Orator’s Club at Ashoka University and New India Junction hosted a student debate on ‘The only agenda for India right now is Viksit Bharat 2047.’ The discussion ranged around whether this vision could be achieved in an inclusive and equitable manner. Amitabh Kant, India’s G20 Sherpa and former CEO, NITI Aayog, delivered the keynote address.

Pearl Academy hosted its What’s Next event to explore the future of design-tech convergence. Sharad Mehra, President, Creative Arts Education Society (CAES), delivered the keynote address. Other speakers included Biren Ghose, MD Asia Pacific and Global Excom Member, Technicolor Creative; Alok B. Nandi, Designer, Creative Director, Architempo; Niyam Bhushan, Design Leadership, Google; Surya Vanka, Founder of Authentic Design, Chair-elect of Industrial Designers Society of America, and Founding Advisor of the Global Impact Collective; and Nikhil Malhotra, Chief Innovation Officer, Tech Mahindra.

IIIT Bangalore’s Innovation Centre announced its academic partnership with the Grameen Foundation for Social Impact (GFSI). As part of the collaboration, IIIT-B hosted TerraTech Challenge 2024, a national hackathon to devise innovative solutions for critical issues in the domain of financial inclusion.

UpGrad has announced its intention to translate its popular bootcamps and certifications into regional languages using AI. This will include courses in Engineering, Data Science, AI, Cloud Computing, DevOps, UI/UX, and Agile Project Management in Phase 1 and Cybersecurity, Blockchain, Product Management, Business Analyst, and ITIL in Phase 2. The first phase will see translations into Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Bengali.

Vivekanand Education Society’s College of Architecture (VESCOA) is the Outreach Network Institute Partner for the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and has signed an MoU with ASSOCHAM to provide students with invaluable industry exposure. Students will gain practical insights and real-world applications through workshops, seminars, guest lectures, and credit-based courses.

Pearson has announced its partnership with University Living (UL), an online global student accommodation marketplace, to facilitate foreign accommodation, financial services, and logistics support for study-abroad aspirants in India. This partnership will offer exclusive special discounts, benefits, and assistance to PTE test takers from India.

K.J. Somaiya Institute of Management hosted the launch of Decoding the Code: Law of Crimes Made Easy, authored by Dr. Krishna Shetty, Associate Professor, Finance and Law at K.J. Somaiya Institute of Management. Niket Kaushik, Additional Director General of Police, Anti-Corruption Bureau, Mumbai, was the Chief Guest, and Adv. Priyanka Rane Patil, Former CWC Bench of Magistrate, Mumbai, was the Guest of Honour.

Mahindra University’s annual fests, Airo and Aether, concluded with a display of sportsmanship, creativity, talent, and collaboration between students and management. The seven-day fests featured a blend of athletic competitions, including cricket, football, basketball, and lawn tennis, alongside cultural events such as literary debates, quizzes, and stand-up comedy.

Dassault Systèmes has named KLE Technical University as a 3DEXPERIENCE Edu Center of Excellence. The collaboration aims to accelerate academic contributions and provide learners with valuable insights and expertise in industry-relevant applications.

Universal Ai University, Mumbai, has launched Eventuality, an admissions process through metaverse. The platform has a user-friendly interface and Droid, a digital companion that assists applicants, administers dynamic aptitude tests, facilitates personal interviews (PI), and provides a smooth contact experience. For details, visit https://admissions-universalai.in/

The Foundation Day of the All India Management Association (AIMA) was held on the theme The Indian Century: Managing Growth with Transformation. At the event, AIMA signed a Memorandum of Understanding with St. Stephens College, Delhi University, to jointly develop academic courses, modules, and programmes as well as conduct joint conferences and seminars.

Orchids The International School launched the Imagine Hub labs featuring feature Astronomy, Robotics, MAC Coding, Tinkering, Dance, Theater, Music, Weaving and Printing, Pottery and Painting. B. Bharathi Lakpathi Naik, Special Secretary to Government Public Enterprises Department, inaugurated the labs.

Educational publisher S. Chand Publishing concluded the first edition of a nationwide Knowledge Quest Quiz 2024, which combined online and offline rounds. Hrishant Singh and Shuban Singh from Sunbeam School Lahartara, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, came first with Ayan Senapati and Tripathy Divyajyoti Senapati from DAV Public School, Bhubaneswar, Odisha, and Nathaniel Rejoy and Rishi Soman Jana from Nagle Vidya Bhawan, Ernakulam, Kerala, being placed second and third respectively.

Kirloskar Institute of Management (KIM) conducted the fourth edition of its national-level case analysis competition, KIRIT 4.0. Participants included students from diverse academic backgrounds. Yash Parte, Gunjan Ghanwat, and Shitiz from SCM HRD, Pune, came first with Himaangi Gupta, Harshit, and Shitiz from Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies (SSCBS), University of Delhi (DU), being the runners-up.

Yes Securities, in partnership with RedFM, has launched “We Love Wonga!”, an initiative to enhance financial literacy among students in Mumbai. The programme included masterclasses at prominent colleges and talks on effective investment strategies and financial planning from experts.

In a series of three papers, Dr. Sayantan Sarkar, Assistant Professor, School of Civil and Environmental Engineering, Bijay Sharma, Ph.D. scholar, from IIT Mandi, and collaborators from Institut National de Recherche et de Sécurité (INRS), France, and the National Physical Laboratory (CSIR-NPL), India, analysed the extent and consequences of indoor air pollution resulting from traditional cooking practices in rural kitchens across three northeastern states in India. The papers were published in two journals: Science of the Total Environment and Environmental Pollution.

In a study published in the Public Health journal, researchers from Newcastle University and Teesside University’s Fuse, the Centre for Translational Research in Public Health discovered that boys were more likely than girls to drink energy drinks and that this consumption was also linked to an increase in risky behaviours like drug use, aggression, and unsafe sex. They examined data from 57 studies involving over 1.2 million children and adolescents from more than 21 different nations.

Apple has inaugurated its iOS Development Lab at Galgotias University in Noida, UP, to nurture the next generation of iOS developers. This initiative is part of the TWITCH collaboration, and aims to enhance access to technology, curriculum development, pedagogical approaches, and industry best practices in universities.

IIT Kanpur has signed an MoU with Canadian biotechnology company Conlis Global Inc. to license an innovative new technology that promotes bone healing and regeneration developed by Prof. Ashok Kumar and his team from the Department of Biological Sciences and Bioengineering.

MDI Gurgaon hosted the Doctoral Colloquium and International Winter Energy Summit 2024 with a focus on Energy Transition: Prospects and Barriers. Speakers included Prof. Tommi Lehtonen, Director of Responsibility and Ethics at the University of Vaasa, Finland; Prof. Gary Campbell, from Michigan Technological University College of Business, Houghton, Michigan, the U.S.; rof. Russell Smyth, Professor of Economics and Deputy and Dean (Research), Monash Business School, Australia, and Prof. Ilhan Ozturk, Professor of Economics, University of Sharjah.

Upskilling cloud platform Nuvepro Technologies has signed an MoU with Kamaraj College of Engineering and Technology (KCET) to give students hands-on learning experience in the field of artificial intelligence and machine learning by providing an “AI/ML 5 in a box” solution in collaboration with Intel and AWS.

Fortune Institute of International Business (FIIB) hosted the 13th Responsibility Summit on the theme, Nudge Forward: Empowering Change, Transforming Societies. The guest of honour was Ratnesh Jha, Executive Director of U.N. Global Compact Network India, and the keynote speaker was Arpit Sharma, COO at Skill Council for Green Jobs.

Skillsoft has announced new enhancements to its technology skilling solution, Codecademy, including deeper integration of generative AI (GenAI). This will help learners increase comprehension, practice and apply skills in simulated work environments, and tackle complex programming problems with greater confidence and efficiency. For details, visit https://bitly.ws/3eyoh

Novatr has entered into strategic partnerships within National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and Autodesk to offer courses such as BIM Professional Programme Version 2.0, BIM Professional Course for Civil Engineers, and Master Computational Design Course, for students pursuing undergraduate or postgraduate degrees and working professionals. More details at https://www.novatr.com/#courses

The University of Essex is offering extra support for Indian students by launching a new health bursary to cover the cost of the U.K.’s immigration health surcharge for the duration of their PG course. This will be available to students starting their Master’s programmes in October 2024 or January 2025 and is in addition to the University’s Academic Excellence Scholarship for India residents. For details, visit www.essex.ac.uk