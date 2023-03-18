News from the world of education - March 18, 2023

March 18, 2023 08:51 am | Updated 08:51 am IST

Online@IIMA launched

The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) has launched Online@IIMA, a unified portal that serves as a single gateway to access all the existing and new online programmes by IIMA. Through this, the institute will introduce a slew of innovative online certification. IIMA will also introduce a ‘Learning Path’ module in the future, which aims to give guidance to students to switch to, or upskill, in a specific discipline. Visit https://online.iima.ac.in/ for further details.

Entrance Exam at Whistling Woods International

Whistling Woods International (WWI) has announced the dates for its April round of entrance examinations for the 2023 intake. WWI is accepting applications for its full-time degree, post-graduate and diploma programmes in Filmmaking, Acting, Animation and Game Design, Media and Communication, Fashion Design, Visual Communication Design, Music, Event Management and Sports and Esports Management. Last date to register is April 18, 2023. Visit www.whistlingwoods.net for more information.

Applications open for Punjab Youth Leaders Programme

Non-profit organisation Sanjhi Sikhiya has announced the launch of the fifth cohort of the Punjab Youth Leaders Programme (PYLP), a two-year full-time leadership development programme for young graduates and professionals who wish to work with the public education system at the grassroots level. Last date to apply is March 26. Visit https://www.sanjhisikhiya.org/ for details.

Math.Biz. programme

Mahindra University, in partnership with Raising a Mathematician Foundation and Pravaha Foundation, has launched ‘Math.Biz., a 10-day residential training camp for students from Classes 9 to 12. This will take place from June 19 to 28 at Mahindra University in Hyderabad. It will provide students with a platform to learn about the application of Maths in various fields like Economics, Finance, and Management. For details, visit https://bit.ly/3YUwbSU

Course in Electric Vehicles

Internshala Trainings has announced its latest Electric Vehicle placement guarantee course to provide students and professionals with a comprehensive understanding of the electric vehicle industry by providing hands-on experience and in-depth knowledge of EV components and technology. More details at https://bit.ly/3TDg5wd

AFA invites applications

The Academy of Fashion and Art (AFA) invites applications for its exclusive crash course for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2023.

Eligibility: Must have passed Class 12 board exam with at least 50%. Aggregate marks in Physics, Chemistry and Maths must also be 50%.

For more information, visit https://www.afaindia.com/index.php

GATE 2023 results announced

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has announced the results of Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023. Of the 5.17 lakh candidates who appeared for the exam, around one lakh have qualified. The scorecards will be available March 22 in the GATE 2023 application portal and can be downloaded until May 31 without payment of any fees.

Partnerships and collaborations

MedLern has collaborated with Rohilkhand Medical College and Hospital, Bareilly, UP, to train 100 post-graduate and nursing graduates to undergo Basic Life Support (BLS) programme backed by American Heart Association (AHA).

The Lexicon Academy for Personal and Fitness Training has entered into an agreement with the American Council on Exercise (ACE) to become the latter’s international education partner. It will now facilitate the delivery of ACE-approved courses and curriculum to prepare aspirants in the health and fitness sector take up the exams.

RV University (RVU) has signed a agreement of collaboration with Seattle University (SU), the U.S., to enable law students from RVU pursue higher studies in law at the Seattle University, School of Law. Two MoUs were signed to facilitate student exchange, faculty exchange, joint research, opportunities to attend conferences, lectures, and seminars, joint publishing projects and library exchanges.

The Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sri Sathya Sai Heart Hospital, Ahmedabad and Rajkot, run by Prashanti Medical Services & Research Foundation (PMSRF) to foster cardiac research and provide digital transformation, upgradation and information sharing related to the cardiac diseases.

Zolo Scholar has partnered with Manipal Academy Higher Education (MAHE), to provide world-class hostel facilities so that students can focus on their studies. Zolo Scholar will exclusively manage three MAHE campuses in Bengaluru, Mangaluru, and Manipal, to create a comfortable and supportive student living environment, focusing on amenities promoting wellness, learning, and socialising.

Study Group has expanded its partnership with Florida Atlantic University (FAU) to enable students gain admission into a number of FAU’s College of Business degree programmes: the Master of Business Administration, and three Master of Science (MS) degrees in Business Analytics, International Business, and Supply Chain Management. Recruitment is now open for the Fall 2023 semester. Visit https://www.studygroup.com/ for details.

Events

Siemens Scholarship Programme, based on the German model of Dual Education, has completed 10 years with the induction of 200 students. The program hones youth to become industry-ready engineers and launch a sustainable career in engineering, R&D or manufacturing. As of 2023, over 1,300 students from 125 government engineering colleges across 27 states in India have been part of the programme

Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies offers online programmes through its e-learning platform Manav Rachna Centre of Distance and Online Learning (more commonly known as Manav Rachna Online). The e-learning arm offers UGC-approved programmes in Computer Applications, Commerce, Business Administration, and Economics.

INSEAD has launched the INSEAD Learning Hub, a subscription-based mobile app for lifelong learning. Learners can explore curated and personalised content, engage with thought leaders and peers, unique content collated and curated by the INSEAD Hoffmann Global Institute for Business and Society, among others.

Saveetha School of Management hosted its second international conference on innovation, infrastructure, equality, and economic growth for sustainable development along with the Institute for Social Reforms and Higher Education Charitable Trust, Uttar Pradesh (ISRHE). The conference was inaugurated by Prof. Firdos T. Shroff, philosopher and social worker.

SIMATS School of Engineering organised an integrated mega job fair at Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences (SIMATS), Thandalam for students Engineering, Arts and Sciences and Diploma programmes. Over 45 recruiters from organisations such as Shibaura Machine, Rane, SBL IT Solution, TelePerformance, ISS, Novac, JS Management Solutions participated. About 320 spot offers were issued and 498 candidates were shortlisted for further process.

IIM Udaipur recently concluded final placements of its two-year MBA course. At the close of the final placement season, the figures showed an increase of 14% in the average CTC and 16% in the Median. Pre-Placement offers through summer internships rose by 30%.

KL Deemed-to-be University’s Department of Computer Science and Applications organised Pravega: Igniting Student’s Innovation. The aim was to make students grow in computational thinking and showcase their technical expertise and problem-solving skills, with events such as code combats, trivia, DB queries, web designing, poster designing, and essay writing.

The University of Southern California is launching a new Centre for Generative AI and Society to research and explore the impact of Artificial Intelligence on education, media and society. It will involve faculty and individuals from five USC schools, including the Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism, Rossier School of Education, Iovine and Young Academy and the School of Cinematic Arts and Viterbi School of Engineering. Participation is also expected from individuals from other sectors and professions including media and education.

XLRI hosted the third edition of the Fr. McGrath Memorial Programme to pay homage to Father E. McGrath and highlight his teachings and values to a new generation of managers. The event is organised in collaboration with the Fr. Arrupe Centre for Ecological Sustainability (FACES) and PEACE, a student group responsible for promoting sustainable and environmental conservation practices at XLRI.

The Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet, has announced a plan of preparing future Olympians and has identified cycling, swimming, shooting and other sports for this purpose. It will work towards creating world-class physical infrastructure, and getting the right trainers and coaches and knowhow in these areas to develop students into world-class sportspersons capable of winning at the Olympics.

Thirty-two students from Pearl Academy presented a brand-new iteration of “First Cut” at the finale of Lakme Fashion Week. First Cut is a platform for final-year fashion design students to launch their collections. The theme for the students was Heart to Earth.

Agurchand Manmull Jain College, Chennai, celebrated its cultural festival, Kalaisangamam, in which students from various departments participated. Students from the BBA department were the overall champions.

NMIMS Hyderabad hosted a Human Resources Development Conclave on the topic Future of Work in Industry 4.0. Speakers included Ashish Bhalla from HCL Technologies, Dheeraj Tandon from Heritage Foods, Latha Tanikella from Tally Solutions, Priyanka Roy, WIPRO among others.

Suraasa conducted a survey that recorded responses from 38,000 teachers looking to teach abroad. It looked at aspects such as qualifications, need for upskilling, subject versatility and the need to provide growth opportunities in India.

Canadian International School (CIS), Bengaluru, celebrated Multicultural Day with an array of activities showcasing the diverse cultural backgrounds of its students from 37 nations. The event was aimed at promoting cultural diversity, inclusivity, and global oneness, while also providing an opportunity for students to showcase their culture, history, and traditions.

CMR Institute of Technology organised a Best Out of Waste event for MBA students to encourage them to think creatively and develop innovative ideas to create useful articles using waste materials available in their environment. The faculty and other students appreciated the creative ideas displayed.

A collaborative study led by Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur — along with Physical Research Laboratory (PRL), IIT Delhi, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Paul Scherrer Institut (PSI) Switzerland and University Helsinki, Finland —has found that the high amount of particulate pollution in Delhi during nightly hours was caused by biomass burning emissions. The study published in Nature Geoscience journal and was co-authored by Suneeti Mishra and Prof. Sachchida Nand Tripathi, from the Department of Civil Engineering.

Stonehill International School’s Class 12 Visual Arts students exhibited their collections at the Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath. This year’s exhibition was derived from Greek mythology and titled ‘The Three Fates’. The students worked on a range of media including painting, drawing, digital work, woodwork, and photography.

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) Bengaluru hosted an Open House at its Yelahanka campus to provide prospective students and parents with an opportunity to explore MAHE’s programmes and facilities at the campus. The institution also hosted several events for visitors, including informative sessions on academic programmes including alumni talk, engaging games competitions, performances and fun-filled activities.

Amal Kakade, Om Panchal, Siddharth Nair, and Nikhil Kapil, all B.Tech. students from SVKM’s NMIMS Mukesh Patel School of Technology Management and Engineering (MPSTME), Mumbai, came first at the National Aeromodelling Competition 2022-23 held at the Indian Institute of Information Technology Design and Manufacturing (IIITDM) Kanchipuram. The competition was organised by IIT-Bombay, IIT-Kanpur, IIT-Kharagpur, IIT-Madras, and RVCE, in collaboration with Boeing. The team was mentored by Professor Mayur Marathe of the Mechanical Engineering Department.

Sharma Academy, Indore, conducted a one-day event in Delhi, to provide free interview guidance and last-minute confidence booster sessions to aspiring UPSC candidates. The event was attended by former panel members of the UPSC examination, who provided valuable tips and advice to the aspirants.

Educational networking platform Gurucool has won the mBillionth Award 2023 for its innovative and free educational platform Padhaai. The mBillionth Award recognises organisations that use mobile and digital technologies to bring about social change and development.

Ashoka University has launched the Ashoka Centre for a People-centric Energy Transition (ACPET), to support the economic growth, energy security and net-zero ambitions of India and the Global South. The centre will work in partnership with the industry and the government to generate insights and models applicable to support India’s clean growth objectives. It will also offer courses at undergraduate, postgraduate and executive levels.

As a part of the second edition of the Winter Trek Chapter, Ekya Schools organised a plogging and trekking activity for its students. Around 750 students from Classes 1 to 12 participated. The aim was to teach children about the need for conservation.

SGT University inaugurated the Advanced Study Institute of Asia (ASIA), an autonomous centre that will work with academic bodies of the university while pursuing research of its own. ASIA will be chaired by Dr. Najeeb Jung, an energy expert and scholar of Urdu.

Around 158 students received their Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees at the recent convocation held at the World University of Design, Sonepat, Haryana. Member of Parliament Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore was the chief guest.

JBCN International School, Borivali, celebrated International Women’s Day with its event Guardians of the Future and felicitated its preschool heads. chief guest for the event was Gopal Shetty, MP-Mumbai (North). There was a panel discussion on Importance of Play-based Learning in Early Childhood Education and the participants were Reeta Sonawat, director, Ampersand Group and executive director, ECA; Kusum Kanwar, founder, KKKids Learning Systems and The Mindful School; and Tracy Cardoz, director of education, Square Panda India.