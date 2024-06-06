News from the world of Education: June 6, 2024

Admissions andScholarships

The University of Sheffield, the U.K., invites applications for its M.A. International Political Economy course starting in September 2024.

Eligibility: A three-year Bachelor’s degree with minimum 60% or first class in a relevant Social Science, Arts or Humanities subject or other related subjects. Overall IELTS score of 6.5 with minimum 6.0 in each component or equivalent.

For details, visit https://tinyurl.com/3brejm84

The university is offering two International LLM Scholarships for overseas students who have an offer to study the full-time LLM (Sheffield LLM, LLM Corporate and Commercial Law and LLM International Law and Global Justice pathways) and have an application number.

Deadline: June 16

Visit https://tinyurl.com/4wwc46f2 for more.

The University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, the U.K., invites applications for its M.Sc. Artificial Intelligence & Applications course starting in September 2024. Scholarships are available.

Eligibility: Minimum second-class (2:2) Honours degree or overseas equivalent. Minimum IELTS score 6.0 with no component below 5.5.

More details at https://tinyurl.com/466dww8v

World University of Design invites applications for Ph.D. admissions for its Architecture, Business, Communication Design, Design, Fashion, Arts, and Performing Arts programmes.

Online exam: June 29

Last date: June 15

More information at https://tinyurl.com/yc8yry2h

SVKM’s NMIMS University has launched Phase 2 of admissions for its PhD programmes across Management, Engineering / Technology Management, Pharmaceutical Sciences, Science (Biological Sciences / Chemistry), Law, Statistics, Economics, Psychology, and Commerce along with annual scholarships and fellowships for full-time students. Last date to apply is June 23. For details on eligibility, visit https://tinyurl.com/445my8sx.

Lovely Professional University (LPU) has opened admissions for its B.Tech Biotechnology, B.Tech Food Technology, B.Tech Biomedical Engineering programmes

Eligibility: 60% aggregate in Class 12 board exam (with Physics, Chemistry, English, and Mathematics or Biology or Biotechnology) or equivalent. Students have to qualify in LPUNEST, CUET or JEE Main

The institution also invites applications for its B.Arch. programme

Eligibility: 50% aggregate marks in Class 12 board exam with English, Physics, Mathematics, and Chemistry or Biology or Computer Science or IT or Business Study or Engineering Graphics or Informatics Practice or Technical Vocational subject. Students have to qualify in NATA 2024.

For more details, visit https://www.lpu.in/

IIMBx, the digital learning initiative from IIM-Bangalore, has launched an online BBA in Digital Business and Entrepreneurship. Applicants have to take the IIMB-DBE Entrance Test, an online qualifier test that will use aptitude-based testing.

Applications open: June 15

Eligibility: Indian nationals with 60% in Class 12 from a recognised board of education (55% for ST/SC candidates and PwD).

Visit http://dbe.iimb.ac.in/ for more details.

ICRI invites applications for its BBA in Logistics and Supply Chain Management programme. Scholarships are available.

Eligibility: Minimum 50% in Class 12 exam from a recognised board. Candidates from any stream can apply.

Deadline: June 10

Classplus has launched the Polaris School of Technology (PST) and opened admissions for a B.Tech with specialisations in Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence, and Machine Learning. For details, visit https://polariscampus.com

Geojit Financial Services has announced education scholarships for deserving students from economically weaker sections to help them pursue career-oriented courses across diverse disciplines.

Eligibility: Pass in Class 10 and 12 board exams with 80% and above. Annual family income must be below Rs.300,000.

Deadline: August 31

For details, write to deepak_john@geojit.com

Jaipuria Institute of Management, Noida, invites applications for its online PGDM/MBA programmes for 2024-2026.

Eligibility: Three-year Bachelor’s degree with at least 50% or equivalent CGPA from a recognised institution.

Deadline: June 30

Details at https://online.jaipuria.ac.in/

The Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET) invites applications for the IET India Scholarship Awards.

Eligibility: Students in any year of a full-time regular UG Engineering course from an AICTE- or UGC-approved institution. All regular credit courses should have been cleared in a single attempt. Should have at least 60% aggregate or CGPA of 6.0 in a 10-point scale for semesters cleared so far.

Deadline: June 15

To apply, visit https://tinyurl.com/sfr7cxkz

Badruka School of Management, Hyderabad, invites applications for the final phase of admissions for its two-year, full-time residential Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) programme.

Eligibility: Undergraduate degree in any discipline from a recognised institution.

Visit https://tinyurl.com/ynammvcw for details.

GIA India has launched a Jewellery Merchandising for Retailers course.

Eligibility: Minimum age requirement of 18 years with a High School Certificate equivalent to 10+2. Proficiency in English required.

Apply at https://bit.ly/4e6jfCk.

Propelld has launched a month-long Q&A series on Education Financing on its social media platforms to address questions about education loans, alternative financing options like scholarships and grants, and how to apply for them. Post your queries on https://www.instagram.com/propelldedufin or https://www.youtube.com/@propelld.

JD School of Design powered by JD Institute of Fashion Technology is hosting the two-day JD Design Awards Interior Design Exhibition to offer a platform for students, professionals, and industry enthusiasts to connect and showcase their work.

Dates: June 8 and 9

Venue: Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath, Bengaluru

More details at https://www.jdsd.in/

#IamChange campaign

Kalki Koechlin has lent her voice to the #IamChange campaign by U and I, a movement to change the future of 4,000 underserved Indian children. The campaign invites youth to join by dedicating 2.5 hours each week to mentor and tutor these children towards a better future. For details, visit uandi.org.in/volunteer

Events

The School of Law at Mahindra University hosted a four-day training programme for police officers from Telangana on the three new criminal laws: the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam.

GD Goenka University, in collaboration with the Association of Indian Universities, hosted an international conference on Transforming Lives Through Adoption of SDGs: Role of Higher Education Institutions (TLASH 2024). Around 386 full research papers were submitted from over 80 national and international universities.

Smiling Tree, in collaboration with Hansraj College, planted 700 flowering plants in the college’s campus.

Tapasya Educational Institutions, a subsidiary of Veranda Learning Solutions, has introduced new integrated B.Com, BBA, and PGDM courses designed to meet students’ evolving educational needs.

The Indian School of Hospitality (ISH), has launched the Career LEAP programme (CLP) for its students. As part of the CLP, Marriott International (MI) will provide on-the-Job- training (OJT) support. Upon completion of the programme, students will earn the ISH Postgraduate Programme Certification in alliance with Les Roches.

Hiranandani Upscale School organised workshops on LGBTQ+ inclusion in partnership with the NGO Humsafar. Teaching and non-teaching staff, parents, and students attended the event.

Nischal’s Smart Learning Solutions has collaborated with the Government of Sikkim to establish 63 patented microscale portable labs for Math, Physics, Chemistry and Biology across 63 government schools in Sikkim. The content aligned with the Sikkim State Curriculum (SCERT) for classes 1-10.

The Office of Corporate Relations at Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), in partnership with Kasturba Medical College (KMC), Manipal, organised a two-day Clinical Competency Development Programme for engineers from the Philips Innovation Centre, Bengaluru.

The Medical Instruments, Devices, and Allied Services (MIDAS) Hub, an initiative by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India, and MAHE held a workshop on the design, development, and commercialisation of medical devices.

Greatify launched ExamX (an AI-based subjective evaluations and examinations comprehensive solutions software, with a dashboard available for admin, educators and students) and PlaceX (a platform designed to facilitate connections between institutions, students and companies to help placement and recruitment). Both models incorporate AI capabilities and intuitive interfaces.

The French Institute in India (IFI) held its annual French language Teacher Training programme, the Université Pédagogique Régionale - Inde 2024, in collaboration with the Amity School of Foreign Languages, for 86 French language teachers from India, ri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Afghanistan, and Pakistan.

One World International School (OWIS) – Sarjapur, Bengaluru, raised around ₹4,57,592 under social initiative, ‘Coins for a Cause’. The amount was donated to different foundations.

Les Roches created the Spark X Foundation, a non-profit organisation to promote innovation, technology, and sustainability to improve customer and employee experiences. The foundation will base its mission on digital culture, sustainable development, acquiring new skills, and creating new opportunities

École Intuit Lab, in partnership with Techno India University, held its annual student exhibition, UNIT on the theme Multiverse. It featured a range of projects, including graphic design, digital art, visual communication, and more.

The Board of Studies, the education wing of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) organised a two-day Western Education Summit on Commerce and Accountancy (WESCA) 2024. Topics discussed included the future of professional education in chartered accountancy, trends in auditing and financial assurance, the role of data analytics in business decision-making, and the applications of AI and ML in commerce education.

The Department of Interdisciplinary Sciences at National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management, Kundli, conducted a two-day Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points certificate course, in collaboration with The Acheson Group, to equip students with the knowledge and skills to effectively navigate the complexities of food safety management.

The Indian Institute of Art and Design (IIAD) held its annual Graduate Show, UnFOLD 2024, with a focus on on Communication Design. Sunil Sethi, Chairman, Fashion Design Council of India, presented awards to the graduating Fashion Design students. The programme also included a showcase of the creative endeavours of the graduating class.

The CFA Institute’s 2024 Global Graduate Outlook Survey found that respondents in India and globally believed Finance offered the most promising and stable career prospects.

Galgotias University, in collaboration with the Satyarthi Movement for Global Compassion, hosted Bal Uday, a Legal Aid Camp for Children and Women to educate them about their legal rights and obligations.

IIT Hyderabad and Monash University, Australia, will bring leading researchers together to build a sustainable global supply chain of critical minerals. A proposal to establish a Society for the Promotion of Area Resource Centers (SPARC), has been approved by the Ministry of Education, Government of India.

IIM Kashipur concluded a three-day Management Education and Research Colloquium (MERC). Shreya Srivastava, from Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology (MNNIT) Allahabad, won the best research paper award; Mohd Mujahid Khan from IIT-Kanpur was placed second, while Virender Kumar from Delhi Technological University was third.

IIT Kanpur’s legal cell, under the direction of the Ministry of Education, Government of India, hosted an awareness campaign on India’s three new criminal codes. The institute’s Imagineering Laboratory, in collaboration with KARAM Safety, organised a workshop on Introduction to Occupational Health and Safety (OHS).

World Environment Day celebrations

MAHE, Manipal celebrated World Environment Day by planting saplings

Students from Hi-Tech World School celebrated World Environment Day on the theme Land restoration, desertification and drought resilience. A cleanup drive and tree-planting ceremony were part of the event.

Greenwood High International School celebrated World Environment Day with students creating slogans on dangers of plastic and a poster-making competition on a sustainable, plastic-free planet. A tree-planting event was also part of the celebrations.

Rankings

Galgotias University received the Platinum rating in Pharmacy from the QS I-GAUGE awards.

Shoolini University has been ranked 587 globally by the QS in World Universities Rankings 2025.

IIT Guwahati secured the 344th position in the QS World University Rankings 2025 with an overall score of 32.9.

Awards

Pidilite has announced the winners of the Fevicreate Idea Labs Annual Art and Craft Competition 2024. The winners of the Little Scientists category (5-8 years) were Hetvi Vaswani and Bhani Gupta in first place; Rama Anannya in the second; and Devanshi Sehgal in the third. The Young Innovators category (9-14 years) had Harshita Nopani in first place; Kanithi Swathi in second; and Ifra Siddique in third.

A team of five students from Manava Bharati India International School, New Delhi, won the first prize in the Study Australia Entrepreneurship Challenge (SAEC) 2024, organised by the Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade).

The Government Centre Primary School (GCPS) Darlaghat in Dhundan block, GCPS Chandi, and The Government Senior Secondary School (GSSS) Chandi in Arki block of Solan district, Himachal Pradesh, supported by Ambuja Foundation were conferred with the ‘School of Excellence’ award 2023-24.

NIIT Learning Systems was featured as a Strategic Leader on the Fosway 9-Grid for Digital Learning for the second consecutive year and has also been included in the 2024 Top 20 Custom Content Development Companies by Training Industry Inc. for the 14th consecutive year.

MoUs and partnerships

Vidyamandir Classes has partnered with ETS India to establish its Noida, Sector 4 Centre as an Authorized Test Center to help students from Delhi-NCR and UP and Haryana prepare for the GRE and TOEFL exams.

Chennais Amirta has launched international aviation college in collaboration with University College of Aviation Malaysia (UniCAM) to offer undergraduate programmes such as B.Sc. Air Transport; B.A. Aviation; and Diploma in Aviation and Tourism Management, apart from other courses. The MoU with Birmingham Academy Singapore offers students an opportunity to study Hotel Management across three countries: India, Singapore and the U.K.

L&T EduTech signed an MoU with NICMAR University to offer co-branded MTech programmes in Construction Technology & Management and Infrastructure Project Management, which will be rolled out at the latter’s Pune campus from the 2024-25 academic year.

RV University and Hombale Films signed an MoU to establish a School of Film, Media, and Creative Arts at RVU, Bengaluru, to offer undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in film, media, OTT and creative arts, with a blend of academic learning and industry exposure.

NMIMS Mukesh Patel School of Technology Management and Engineering signed an MoU with L&T Mindtree to offer industry-integrated PG programmes in AI and Data Science.

IMT Ghaziabad partnered with the National Institute of Securities Markets (NISM) to unveil a six-week Student Immersion Programme to provide hands-on experience to PGDM-Banking and Financial Services students.