News from the world of education - June 29, 2021

Scholarship

Finplan International Education has announced up to 50% scholarship for deserving students.

Eligibility: Students securing a score of 75% or above in the FEAT examination are offered scholarship twice a year (June and December).

Deadline: June 30

Apply: Register for FEAT on https://finplanindia.com/feat_for_scholarship.html

Teacher training programme

British Youth International College (BYITC), an online educational platform, introduced its Teacher Training Programme to upskill and reskill teachers in India. This programme will train new or experienced teachers in the relevant subjects and provide assured employment. Enrollment will be open through the program for teachers with 500 vacancies in each quarter. For details, visit https://byitcinternational.com

Postdoctoral positions in Israel

The Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (BGU), Israel, has announced two openings for Postdoctoral positions in geophysical fluid dynamics funded by the German-Israeli Foundation for Scientific Research and Development (GIF) in an international project titled “Instabilities in ice flow and the genesis of ice streams.”

Application deadline: July 18

Available fellowships: Two fellowships, each for two years with potential for a 1-year extension: (i)Postdoc (Experimental fluid mechanics) (ii) Postdoc (Theoretical fluid mechanics)

Qualifications: Strong background in experimental or theoretical fluid dynamics, excellent oral and writing skills in English. Background in ice dynamics is an advantage.

Selection Process: Interview for short-listed candidates

How to apply: Submit CV along with the statement of interest and two reference letters sent by referees to: roiy@bgu.ac.il

For more information, visit: https://www.bgu.ac.il/~roiy/positions.pdf

Extracurricular admissions

Indian School of Business and Finance (ISBF) is offering admissions in the Extra-Curricular Activities (ECA), Co-Curricular Activities (CCA) and the Sports categories from the upcoming Academic Session 2021-22. A total of 12 ECA, four CCA and nine Sporting disciplines have been earmarked. Admissions are for both London Scool of Economics, University of London, and Kingston University undergraduate programmes offered at ISBF. Last date to apply is July 10. For more information, visit: https://www.isbf.edu.in/bsc-undergraduate-courses/eca-cca-sports-category/

Master's scholarships

Strathclyde Business School, Glasgow is offering a number of Master's Scholarships for September 2021. Scholarship awards will be between £7000 and £10,000 and are dependent on subject area and course fee.

Subjects: Accounting and Finance, Economics, Entrepreneurship, Human Resource Management, Marketing, Business, Strategy and Organisation, Hospitality and Tourism, Management, Management Science

Eligibility: Candidates must be self-funded (ie. not in receipt of any funding from any other scholarships, employer sponsorship, etc) and already hold an offer of a place in a Full-Time M.Sc programme for entry September 2021 and also be deemed International with regards to Fee Status.

Deadline: August 31

For more information, visit: https://bit.ly/3y91VH9

Undergraduate collaborations

Great Learning announced the launch of two International undergraduate programmes — Bachelor's in Business and Bachelor's in Business Analytics — from Deakin University, Australia, in collaboration with Great Lakes Institute of Management. These three-year full-time programmes provide learners with an opportunity to experience hands-on practical projects and dedicated placement assistance. Students will also receive a post-study work permit to work in Australia. As a part of this collaboration, the first year will be conducted at Great Lakes Institute of Management, at the Gurgaon and Chennai campuses in India. Students who successfully complete the first year will complete the second and third years on-shore in Australia. Details at https://www.greatlearning.in/

Youth leadership programme

To prepare school students with 21st century skills of critical thinking, communication and confidence, GlobalGyan Academy of Management Education has launched two Youth Leadership Programmes: Laksh (for Classes 8 to 10) and Laksh Junior (for Classes 5 to 7). Students will participate in a two-month long bootcamp-style learning model, which includes live instructor-led classes, assignments, group projects, quizzes and video content. Registrations are ongoing and available at https://lakshleaders.com

Knowledge hub

NSE Academy announced its partnership with Harappa Education to provide training in behavioural skills for investors and BFSI professionals, through its NSE Knowledge Hub. NSE Knowledge Hub is a complete AI Powered Learning Experience Platform (LXP) for the BFSI sector with the aim to create a unified, relevant and engaging experience for building skills and capabilities in finance for enterprise teams as well as individual learners.

New law specilisation programme

SVKM’s NMIMS Deemed-to-be-University has introduced Criminal Law as a new specialisation in its Master of Law (LL.M.) programme at Kirit P. Mehta School of Law (KPMSOL) in Mumbai. The one-year postgraduate programme also offers otherspecialisations like Corporate Law, Intellectual Property Rights, Financial Regulations and Constitutional Law. To be eligible, the candidate should hold a LL.B. degree from a recognised university, with a minimum of 50% aggregate marks. Candidates appearing for the final year examinations are also eligible to apply, subject to submission of the final marksheet. For admission, the candidate must possess a valid score in the Common Law Admission Test for PG (CLAT PG) 2021, or appear for an online entrance test conducted by NMIMS (Deemed to-be-University). Applications can be submitted at: https://sforce.co/2QHpXZD.

Awareness webinar

Sanskriti University’s School of Medical & Allied Science conducted a webinar on Maxillofacial Prospective of Mucormycosis (Black Fungus) awareness amongst students and faculty members of Sanskriti University. Black fungus is beginning to grow into an epidemic amid the already persistent COVID-19 pandemic. The key speaker was Dr. Mohit Aggarwal, BDS (King George University) Lucknow.

Alliance formed

The NorthCap University (NCU) has joined the Cintana Alliance, a global network of ambitious universities working together with Arizona State University (ASU), to build and scale high-quality academic programmes that respond to their countries’ economic needs. This partnership will enable NCU to embrace the Indian Government’s New Education Policy (NEP) 2020: digital transformation of education, enhanced curricula, new innovative programmes, and expanded research collaborations.

Reaching new heights

XLRI- Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur, has reached the topmost level 5 (Pioneering Business Schools) among 47 participating business schools located in four continents and 21 countries in the second edition of Positive Impact Rating 2021. XLRI is the only Business School in the world to have moved up from Level 3 (progressing schools) to the topmost Level 5(Pioneering Business Schools) within a year.

Young achiever

Devesh Kumar, a student of class 10th from Modern Public School, Shalimar Bagh, New Delhi, has recently been bestowed with the Compassionate Kid Award by the American Animal Rights organisation, PETA (People for Ethical Treatment of Animals). He has received the award for his project “The New Leather”, which proposes making leather from Mycelium. Prior to this, he had bagged the third position at the Delhi State Level Children Science Congress 2020 for the same project.

Positive impact

Goa Institute of Management (GIM) was recognised for its social impact and sustainability achievements at the United Nations Principles for Responsible Management Education (UN-PRME) Global Forum held virtually from New York, the U.S. GIM was one of 46 business schools from 21 countries worldwide that took part in the rating this year and achieved Level 5.

MoU signed

Rajasthan Government has signed an MOU with ConveGenius to make digital learning accessible to all students enrolled in government and low-fee private schools in the state. This partnership will also strengthen the Department of Education’s ‘AaoGhar Mein Seekhein 2.0’ programme launched in June. The digital learning model is implemented through formative assessments, individual feedback, and content recommendations for personalised learning of students, following the syllabus taught in schools.

Education strategies

Chitkara University co-hosted an initiative, “Redefining Institutional Strategy for Excellence” (R.I.S.E) Event, Punjab Edition, conceptualised by QS IGAUGE. This offered e a platform for leaders in higher education in India to connect with their peer groups and discuss the current situation in their state. The aim was to bring together the institutions within the state and outside to collaborate and brainstorm on the idea of quality in education.

Rise in admission applications

The six-and-a-half years MD programme in Medicine at Manipal’s American University of Antigua (AUA) for Fall 2021 has received an overwhelming response from Indian students. The university saw a 25% rise in enquiries and applications, compared to 2020. The MD programme follows the U.S. curriculum. To support deserving students, the University has also announced a scholarship of up to US$ 96,500. For more information, visit: https://www.auamed.org/

Patent filed

Sreelekha Bhuvaneswari, a final-year B.Sc. Physics fstudent atSRM University-AP, Andhra Pradesh, filed a patent for her work titled “A fibre material with moisture retention capacity with thermal tolerance and a method for manufacture” under the guidance of Dr Sabyasachi Mukhopadhyay, Assistant Professor, Department of Physics, SRM University-AP. The project develops a methodology to design a fabric inspired by Saharan silver ants, which regulate their body temperatures in the scorching desert heat, and also from the cooling properties of clay. This research would significantly scale down the usage of ACs and other cooling devices in warm places, thus reducing the use of electricity and emission of greenhouse gases.

Upskilling opportunities

Zupee announced the launch of Zupee Skilling Academy (ZSA) to skill, upskill and educate young, disadvantaged Indians. To kick off the mission, Zupee has joined hands with NIIT Foundation to launch a CSR vocational skill programme for the underserved youth of Mumbai, enabling them to get entry-level jobs. The Zupee-NIIT Foundation programme will include certification training in digital marketing. For more information, visit: https://www.zupee.global/

Tapping into the global market

Education New Zealand Manapou ki te Ao (ENZ) has announced a new partnership with FutureLearn, to provide courses from more than 15 New Zealand education providers on one centralised platform. As part of Education New Zealand’s Partners’ Workshop Week, FutureLearn will be launched to nearly 500 international education stakeholders as an example of how New Zealand is diversifying its education offering for those who can’t travel to the country. For information, visit: https://www.futurelearn.com/courses/collections/study-new-zealand