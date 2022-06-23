News from the world of education - June 23, 2022

Information on admissions, courses, and other events in schools and colleges

NIU opens B.Tech admissions

Noida International University (NIU) has announced admissions for its B.Tech. programme for the academic session 2022-23. Courses include CSE (AI/ML/Data Science), Civil Engineering, Electrical Engineering, ECE (IoT), Mechanical Engineering(Industrial Robotics), Mechatronics Engineering, Information Technology and Biotechnology. Last date to apply is July 31. To apply, visit https://admissions.niu.edu.in/ For details of eligibility and other criteria, visit https://niu.edu.in/

Applications open at Sanskriti University

Sanskriti University, Mathura, invites applications for diploma, undergraduate, and postgraduate programmes in Engineering, Management and Commerce, Education, Special Education, Humanities and Social Sciences, Pharmacy, Agriculture, Fashion Designing, Law and Legal Studies, Yoga and Naturopathy, Tourism and Hotel Management, Medical and Allied Sciences, Basic and Applied Sciences, Ayurveda, Unani, and Nursing courses. Last date to apply is July 31. For details of eligibility and how to apply, visit https://bit.ly/3zQQ8Bq

B.Sc. Poultry Science

Suguna Institute of Poultry Management has opened applications for the three-year B.Sc. in Poultry Science for the academic year starting August 2022. Deadline to apply is end-July. Write to info@sugunainstitute.com or admissions@sugunainstitute.com to register

Innovate India Coding Championship

Coding Ninjas, in association with AICTE and Chandigarh University has launched the ‘Innovate India Coding Championship (IICC) 2022’ to encourage skill-based programming. Students pursuing BE, BTECH, BCA and MCA in any AICTE or UGC affiliated colleges can participate. The three staged competition will be held online at Coding Ninjas Online Coding Portal and registered participants can join from anywhere in the country. Registrations are open. Visit https://bit.ly/3HF9bQI to register.

Application deadline extended

Truman State University has extended the application timeline for STEM and Non-STEM courses for the Fall 2022 intake. The institute invites applications for its Computer Science, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Biochemistry, Statistics, Psychology, Accounting, Economics, Communication and Business Administration programmes. Those interested can apply before July 15. On-campus classes are scheduled to commence from 17 August 2022. Visit https://international.truman.edu/southasia/ for details.

VES Colleges launches three new courses

VES College of Arts, Science and Commerce has launched three new full-time autonomous undergraduate courses: B. Com. (Finance), B. Com. (E-commerce) and Post-Graduate Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology. Students can apply online on www.ves.ac.in/vesasc

Certification Programme in Cloud Computing

The Academy of Continuing Education (ACE), Shiv Nadar University, Delhi NCR, and Jigsaw have come together to launch a Certification Programme in Cloud Computing. The eight-month course will begin from August 2022 and will cover AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and other integral Cloud concepts. Upon successful completion, Shiv Nadar University Delhi NCR will award a Certificate of Completion and a University transcript equivalent to 15 credits. Applications are open. Apply at https://ace.snu.edu.in/cloud-computing

Admissions open at RICS School of Built Environment

RICS School of Built Environment, Amity University, invites applications for the full-time built environment specialisation courses for the academic year 2022. The Institute offers one undergraduate course (BBA in Real Estate and Urban Infrastructure.) and four post-graduation courses: MBA in Real Estate and Urban Infrastructure, MBA in Construction Project Management, MBA in Construction Economics and Quantity Surveying, and Post Graduate Diploma in Facilities Management. For details of eligibility and how to apply, visit https://www.ricssbe.org/

VISTA International Sustainability Challenge

MBA students of IIM Bangalore will host the VISTA International Sustainability Challenge, the international case competition as part of VISTA 2022. This is an opportunity for students to showcase their business acumen and analytical ability to solve a real-world challenge. Last date to register is July 22. For details and to register, visit https://bit.ly/3n2bLa8

Lexicon MILE introduces courses on cryptocurrency

Lexicon MILE has introduced a professional certification programme on ‘Basics of Crypto Currency and Financial Portfolio Management’. This is one of the 10 additional certifications provided to all students as a part of their management programme. Students will learn about the basics of Cryptocurrency and Bitcoin, how to manage their financial portfolio, how to make data-driven investment decisions, and more.

Learning Spiral shortlisted

Online exam solution provider Learning Spiral has been selected by the e-Assessment Association, London, as one of the finalists for the year’s Best Summative Examination implementation worldwide. This was for the work done for the Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology, West Bengal, where they conducted an AI-proctored Online Semester Exam.

Alain Ducasse visits ISH Gurugram campus

Alain Ducasse, founder of École Ducasse and Michelin-star chef visited India to inaugurate the first École Ducasse campus, at Indian School of Hospitality (ISH), Gurugram. The visit will strengthen the partnership between ISH and École Ducasse, both part of Sommet Education’s global network of schools. Culinary programmes taught at École Ducasse in India include undergraduate degree, diploma and certificate courses.

Sixteenth edition of Marketing Management launched

Pearson has launched the 16th edition of Marketing Management by Philip Kotler. The book is co-authored by academicians Prof. Kevin Lane Keller, Prof. Alexander Chernev, Prof. Jagdish N. Sheth and Prof. G. Shainesh. The Indian edition will offer enriched learning and pedagogy based on the new marketing realities, disruptions in the business models and evolved paradigms due to globalisation.

Five Aakash+BYJU’s students win trip to NASA

Five students from Aakash + BYJU’S have been selected for an all-expenses-paid educational trip to NASA. The winners were selected on the basis of their scores in the Aakash National Talent Hunt Exam (ANTHE) 2021. The winners are Varun Kumar from Delhi, Naina Parihar from Gwalior, Anshul Sah from Bengaluru, Alok Kumar Singh from Varanasi and Sakshi Lather from Rohtak.

TDV hosts photography exhibition

The Design Village (TDV) organised an exhibition on photography in collaboration with travel photographer Aman Chotani, who shared his experiences and offered insights into his project, The Last Avatar. His works were exhibited across the campus as part of the event.

STEM Science Centres

Wabtec Corporation in collaboration with STEM Learning inaugurated a STEM Science Centre at Karnataka Public School in Dodda Banaswadi. The centre will offer around 3000 children from Class 1 to 10 access to interactive science learning and opportunities to learn, develop and grow through various mentorship programmes.

MoUs and partnerships

Bengaluru-based RV University has signed MoUs with Old Dominion University in the U.S., Teesside University in the U.K. and Ziroh Labs. Students and faculty from the School of Business and Finance, School of Design and Innovation, School of Computer Science and Engineering, School of Economics as well as the School of Liberal Arts and Science will benefit from this global exposure.

Tarini Kapur has tied up with another government school and Panchayat Ghar in Naukuchital, District Nainital, to offer students’ better access to modern education. Her initiatives, Star in Me and It Takes A Village, will equip both facilities with books, stationary, educational toys, STEM kits in Hindi and other content.

Amity University, Uttar Pradesh signed a Technology Transfer Agreement with Vedic Vigyan Creations LLP, New Delhi, facilitated by its Directorate of Innovation and Technology Transfer (DITT). Organic products developed by Amity scientists and researchers will now be be promoted through Vedic Vigyan Creations. The institute also signed an MoU with National Institute of Sowa Rigpa (NISR), Ministry of AYUSH, for the project “Elicitation for Enhancement of Secondary Metabolite Production in Cold Desert Plants of Ladakh Region” by Dr. Swati Madan and Dr. Maryam Sarwat of Amity University.

MyHealthcare has partnered with Ashoka University to build evidence-based clinical research across hypertension, cardiovascular diseases and diabetes. The partnership aims to research and build clinical models that will help deliver better care outcomes.

Events at SAI Schools

SAI International Education Group inaugurated an astronomy section “Galaxy of Stars” to share knowledge on space and to cultivate a spirit of scientific enquiry in children. The group also launched the SAI Internship Programme for students of Classes 9-12. It also hosted a 10-day e-Summer Fiesta Season 3.0 for students from SAI International School (SIS), SAI International Residential School (SIRS) and SAI Angan.

Centre for Design, Fine Arts and Performing Arts

Parul University has launched the Centre for Design, Fine Arts and Performing Arts, which was inaugurated by actor Dia Mirza. The building has been equipped with labs and creative spaces and workshops, sound recording and audio editing studio, music studio, film streaming rooms, animation and VFX studios and hi-tech film studios, apart from libraries and resource centres.

Fellows graduate from ATLAS SkillTech University

ATLAS SkillTech University held a graduation ceremony for its first batch of Academic Fellows who completed programmes in Design (ISDI), Management, Entrepreneurship (ISME), Hospitality, Media, Digital Marketing, Film and Animation.. Entrepreneur and philanthrophist Ronnie Screwvala was the Chief Guest.

Mini-Med Course held

St. George’s University (SGU), in association with the Ramaiah Group of Institutions, held “Mini-Med Course 2022” for students to explore their prospects for medical education through a range of engaging sessions, skill labs, campus tours, and workshops.