News from the world of education June 16, 2022

Information on courses, admissions and events in schools and colleges.

Information on courses, admissions and events in schools and colleges.

IBCA opens admissions

The Institute of Baking and Culinary Arts has opened admissions for its various courses such as Advance Course in Culinary (Level 3), Course In Pastry (Level 3), Diploma In Culinary (Level 2), Course In Pastry (Level 2), Certificate Course In Culinary (Level 1), Course In Pastry (Level 1), Basic In Culinary, Basic In Pastry, Culinary Hobby Chef and Pastry Hobby Chef.

Eligibility: Those who have passed or will appear for Class 12 exams under any recognised board.

Last date: July 20

Apply at https://www.chefibpa.com/ or visit https://www.chefibpa.com/ for details.

Applications open for two courses

VES College of Arts, Science and Commerce (Autonomous) has opened admissions for its two new Autonomous courses B.Sc. in Data Science and Data Analytics and M.A. in Public Policy and Administration. For details of eligibility and application process, visit www.ves.ac.in/vesasc Last date to apply is July 15

Call for Change

U&I, an after-school education programme for underserved children, has launched a campaign called India's Call for Change. This offers change-makers across 49 cities the accessibility, flexibility and the opportunity to impact 3000+ underserved children. The campaign will run across different social media platforms and will be followed by an application and screening process to ensure the students find the best mentors. For details of how to volunteer, visit https://volunteer.uandi.org.in

WUD invites applications

World University of Design invites online applications from candidates for admission to its undergraduate and postgraduate programmes across all disciplines. WUD DAT 2022, the design aptitude-based entrance exam, is scheduled on June 18. Admissions are open for around 30 programmes across Fashion, Product, Interior, Transportation, Graphic Communication, Animation, Film & Video, Visual Arts, Performing Arts, Architecture and Management. Visit www.wud.ac.in for details

University Aptitude Test

Study Abroad platform Scholarly Global presents a University Aptitude Test that will test a candidate’s knowledge of English, General Mathematics Aptitude and Logical Reasoning. The test will be held on July 3 from 1.00 to 2.00 p.m. Students from Class 9 to 12 are eligible. Visit https://www.scholarly.co/scholarly-events/ to register.

B.Sc. (Hons) AI and ML

ATLAS SkillTech University, Mumbai, has launched a new B.Sc (Hons) in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning designed in collaboration with the International School of Engineering (INSOFE). Students have the flexibility to choose electives across other schools at ATLAS for minor specialisations in Design, Entrepreneurship, and more. For details, visit https://atlasuniversity.edu.in/admission-sdt/

Admissions open at IFIM College

IFIM College, Bengaluru, has started admissions for its UG and PG programs for the 2022-23 session. The college has also announced Alumni Association Scholarships to students who have scored above 95% marks in both Class 10 and 12 board exams and whose annual family income is less than Rs.8 lakhs. The final decision will be based on academic records, entrance test, and personal interview. The admission process will continue till June 30. Visit https://ifim.edu.in/admissions.html for details.

MoUs and partnerships

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham has signed a five-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS), Ministry of Earth Sciences, Govt. of India. The agreement addresses community resilience, hazard and disaster preparedness, joint research and development, and collaborative courses.

Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA), Government of Himachal Pradesh, and Sampark Foundation have signed a MoU for three years to enhance learning outcomes of primary and upper primary children in all government schools across 12 districts. The primary goal is to make learning interesting, meaningful and effective by introducing Sampark Smart Shala’s (SSS) approach to teaching as well as implement new practices developed by Sampark in a phased manner under the aegis of Samagra Shiksha.

Lexicon IHM has signed an MOU with Sarovar Hotels and Resorts to mentor and guide young hospitality aspirants by giving students the right platform in terms of internships, mentorship and industry exposure and also to be partners in terms of giving inputs for programmes and course curriculum at the Institute.

Axis Group of Colleges has tied up with Edu Brain Overseas to provide paid international internships and overseas placement opportunities for its students. Edu Brain Overseas UAE will help students of the university during the application process, help them with paper work and timely submission of documents and offer career counselling.

We Speak Science will partner with Insendi, a Study Group company, to provide online programmes aimed at learners from diverse backgrounds. Programmes will include Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, Mathematics (STEAM).

LPU launches new MBA

Lovely Professional University has launched an MBA in Process Automation and Blockchain in collaboration with the Risk Annals Research Corporation, whose experts will design the curriculum. Students will learn the fundamental – technical as well as functional – aspects required to develop real-world processes for automation and blockchain solutions.

NSDL conducts programmes for students

The National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) has successfully conducted a series of educative programmes titled Market Ka Eklavya – Express specially crafted for students. Conducted in eight languages, these were attended by more than 4,000 students across 75+ cities. Around 48% of participants were girls and over 90% said they planned to open a Demat account after attending the programme.

EDHEC Business School programme ranks high

EDHEC Business School’s Masters in Finance programme was ranked fifth in the world, according to the 2022 Financial Times Masters in Finance Ranking. Earlier this year, FT also named EDHEC as a Top 10 European Business School. In this edition of the Financial Times Masters in Finance Ranking, EDHEC maintained its third place in Career Progression, and climbed seven places in the category of Career Services to clinch seventh place overall.

Summer Camp at Genesis Global School

Genesis Global School organised a summer camp for students of Class 1 and above to utilise the vacation in a productive manner and learn new skills beyond academics. The programme included a range of sports, music, and theatre-related activities. More than 60 students participated.

IIM-B welcomes new bacth

IIM-Bangalore welcomed the new batch of students to its Doctoral programme and the two-year fulltime MBA programmes recently. Professor Rishikesha T. Krishnan, Director, IIM Bangalore, welcomed the new batch while Prof. Rahul Dé, Dean, Programmes, offered an overview.

Convocation Ceremony

CPJ College of Higher Studies and School of Law, Narela, hosted its annual convocation ceremony recently. Degrees were conferred on the batches of 2018 and 2019 in all disciplines and gold medals awarded to the toppers. Prof. (Dr.) Mahesh Verma, Vice Chancellor, Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, was the Chief Guest and Prof. (Dr.) Amita Dev, Vice Chancellor, Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women, was the Guest of Honour.

Annual Day celebrated

The Thiagarajar Polytechnic College celebrated its 64th Annual Day recently. Dr. Reguraj N., Managing Director, Nettur Technical Training Foundation, Bengaluru, addressed the faculty and staff on the occasion. The Distinguished Alumnus Award was also given out.

Scholarships at PFH German University

PFH German University of Applied Science is offering scholarships for its Master’s programmes in UX/UI, Industrial Engineering, New Mobility, Micro Mobility, and Digitisation and Automation. Applicants have to undergo an online test and video interview.

Eligibility: Bachelor’s degree with 60% marks, fluent communication skills and technical knowledge. IELTS, GRE or GMAT scores are not required.

Deadline: June 30

Details at www.pfhindia.com

Coursera’s Global Skills Report 2022

Coursera’s latest Global Skills Report (GSR) 2022 reveals that, in terms of overall skills proficiency, India has slipped four places to be ranked at the 68th position globally. In Asia, India stands at the 19th position. Key insights from the report include: Indian learners are focusing on building technology skills but lag in data science skills. Learners in India are concentrating on financial skills.

Allen Career Institute forays into ed-tech

Allen Career Institute (ACI) has launched its maiden digital arm, Allen Digital Pvt. Ltd. With this, it aims to improve learning outcomes for students by offering course customisation options based on the learner’s needs. Students can modify their study plan even at the topic level.

Unacademy in Kota, Rajasthan

Unacademy announced the launch of its first two offline learning Unacademy Centres in Kota, Rajasthan. The centres will facilitate offline classes and extend access to top educators in the NEET-UG, IT JEE, and Foundation (9-10) course categories. A multi-functional café, library, doubt-solving zones along with several classrooms and functional zones are housed in the flagship centre located in the Talwandi Circle. For more information visit: https://centre.unacademy.com/

All India Mediation Competition

The School of Legal Studies, CMR University along with the Center for Alternative Dispute Resolution Bengaluru organised an All-India Mediation Competition at its premises. Justice P. S. Dinesh Kumar, High Court of Karnataka, was the Chief Guest. Justice Anant Ramanath Hegde, Judge, High Court of Karnataka; Susheela Sarathi and Prasad Subbanna from the Bangalore Mediation Center were the Guests of Honour. Dexter Bruno Colaso and Gunav Menon from M.S. Ramaiah College of Law were declared the Best Mediating Pair and Udith Rajeevan from Presidency University was judged the Best Mediator.