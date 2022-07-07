News from the world of Education: July 7, 2022

Information on admissions, courses and events from schools and colleges

Creative tech workshop for kids

SP Robotics Maker Lab recently announced a partnership with McDonald’s India West and South for a Creative-Tech Workshop. This will be a two-hour session at McDonald's across 40 locations in Bangalore, Chennai and Hyderabad. This STEAM-themed (Science Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) workshop will teach students between seven and 17 years about the basics of electronics, circuit building, LEDs, switches, and designing over four circuits with fun projects they can learn. To register, visit www.sproboticworks.com or call +91 89519 44029.

Workshop for overseas education

On July 17, Shivangi Gupta, founder of Intelligent Education, will conduct a workshop for undergraduate/graduate students who are considering postgraduate education abroad. She will talk about how to build a profile to get admission into top colleges. To register, visit, https://tagmango.app/a32ca8c01a

Higher education conclave

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham recently announced the Amrita Higher Education Conclave on July 9 and 10 in Chennai. Students can explore multiple career opportunities such as Engineering, Physical Sciences, Mass Communication, Food Science, English Language and Literature after class 12. Foe details, visit, https://www.amrita.edu/events/amrita-higher-education-conclave

New specialisation in GLIM’s PGPM course

Great Lakes Institute of Management, Gurugram, is offering Digital Strategy as a specialisation in its one-year Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGPM). This was added to the curriculum to enable future managers leverage digital technology-based processes and solutions in their businesses.

Entrepreneurs in Residence Programme

The Centre for Sustainability, Anant National University, is inviting entrepreneurs for its one-year, full-time Entrepreneurs in Residence (EiR) programme, which aims at helping chosen entrepreneurs with either a well-fleshed out business idea or an existing business in the field of sustainability, affordable housing, building construction, real estate, climate change, design and prop-tech. Visit https://bit.ly/3nJH9L6 for details.

Design programmes at JKLU

JK Lakshmipat University, Jaipur, has opened admission for the UG Design and M. Design Programmes.

Eligibility: Applicants must have minimum 60% aggregate marks in both Class 10 and 12 or equivalent, must have passed from Central/ State Board / University in India or in any foreign country as equivalent to 10+2 system by the Association of India Universities. For Master’s in Design, students require 60 % aggregate marks or equivalent CGPA in 10+2+3 from a recognised university. Those appearing for final board exams can also apply. Applicants must take one of the Design Entrance tests from NID-DAT or UCEED or appear for JKLU- DET.

Deadline: July 15

https://www.jklu.edu.in/design/admissions/

M.A. Landscape Architecture

The University of Sheffield, the U.K., invites applications for its two-year, full-time, MA Landscape Architecture course starting this September.

Eligibility: Three-or-four-year Bachelor’s degree with a minimum of 60%, or first-class from a recognised university, ideally in a subject related to landscape or design such as Ecology, Geography, Geology, Architecture, Engineering or Fine Arts. Overall IELTS score of 6.5 with a minimum of 6.0 in each component, or equivalent.

https://bit.ly/3yKcmnp

BGU offers Robotics Scholarships

The Ben-Gurion University of the Negev’s ABC Robotics M.Sc. Scholarship is a competitive university scholarship open to meritorious PG students.

Eligibility: M.Sc./M.A. applicants must fulfil the requirements defined by the department they are applying to and be in the top 20% ranking of their class. Applicants must contact a potential advisor, include a CV, a list of academic grades, class ranking, a copy of degree project report, a list of publications, two personal references and one A4 page describing the personal motivation for applying for this position. The M.Sc./M.A. thesis should be completed within two years. All applicants must be skilled in oral and written communication in English and be able to work independently as well as in collaboration with others.

Deadline: July 20

https://bit.ly/3yIrBNQ

Scholarships

EDGE by Pearl Academy is offering scholarships upto ₹ 50 lakhs to talented students for its international certificate programmes in animation, visual effects, game development and virtual production. It also offers three-month Bootcamp courses in Computer Graphics, Unreal Engine, and Motion Graphics.

RR Kabel recently announced the Kabel Star Scholarship Programme to help the children of electricians in India. Those who have passed their class 10 exams this year year, with minimum 60% in their first attempt can apply. Applicant’s father/mother should register themselves as an electrician with RR Kabel. Top 1,000 students will be given a scholarship of ₹ 10,000 each. For details, visit, https://www.rrkabel.com/

The Design Village (TDV) recently announced merit-cum-need based scholarships to deserving students. All students who qualify the TDV Entrance Exam are eligible to apply. Scholarship will be granted on the basis of performance in the TDV Entrance Exam, as well as the financial need of the student. Last date is July 15. Details at https://thedesignvillage.org/admissions/

University Living recently introduced in-house social scholarships in London, Birmingham, Liverpool, Coventry, Sheffield, and Leicester. They will be awarded to students globally, regardless of nationality, and cover part of students’ accommodation expenses and is valid for any accommodation booked through the University Living platform. Students must fill out a form online, book their accommodation through University Living, record a video explaining the social impact they have created, and upload it on Instagram, tagging University Living (@uni.living).

Awards

Orchids - The International School recently won the Best Robotics Solution award at the Ed Tech X Indian Education Awards 2022 organised by Franchise India, in media partnership with Entrepreneur Media.

A team of five students from the Goa Institute of Management recently won the 2022 Flourish prize out of 685 entries globally.

Amity University Online was recently selected by the Ministry of External Affairs, GOI, for the Pan African e-Network Project. Under the E-Vidyabharti Project, the Government of India has announced 15,000 scholarships for students and professionals in Africa to pursue online programmes offered by premier Indian institutions in emerging areas.

News from the IIMs

IIM-A recently welcomed 444 students from diverse backgrounds, disciplines, age, and experience, to the 59th class of the Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP) and the 23rd class of the Post Graduate Programme in Food and Agribusiness Management (PGP-FABM).

IIM-Kozhikode recently launched the Centre for CLIMATE Studies (CCS), dedicated to training and driving the next generation of Climate leaders and ambassadors from the Global South, especially India. It also invites entries for the Solutions for a Carbon Neutral Campus (SCNC) competition. The first stage submissions are due on August 16. Submit entries to https://iimk.ac.in/apps/scnc/main/registration. It has also announced the call for papers from researches, academia and thought leaders worldwide for the special issue on Climate. which closes for submission on October 17. Submit entries to https://journals.sagepub.com/home/ksm The institute also inducted 578 students into its 26th batch of PGP, third batch of PGP-LSM, third batch of PGP-F, and 16th batch of DPM (Ph.D). Its EMBA (EPGP) programme was recently ranked No.3 in India in the sixth edition of the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Global Executive MBA (EMBA) Ranking 2022, administered by the QS World University Ranking Team. At its orientation programme for the postgraduate students of the MBA programme, Rajeev Baid, MD of Evergreen Tea Group, Chai Chun, and Okayti Tea Estate, shared how he built his business within the tea industry.

IIM-Bangalore’s digital learning initiative IIMBx, recently launched the 12-month online-synchronous Professional Certificate in Hospital Management. It is a blend of MOOCs by IIMB faculty, and live online sessions by industry experts and professionals. The institute’s Executive Education Programmes recently tied up with the Government of Karnataka to offer the Entrepreneurship Training for SC/ST Women Graduates. Registrations are open, with the first batch of the programme starting from August 16. For details, visit, https://sw.kar.nic.in/swscsp/training/trainingregistration.aspx

IIM Udaipur recently hosted the first annual convocation for its Post Graduate Diploma in Business Administration for Working Executives – PGDBA-WE (Batch of 2020-22), where 37 students graduated, with the gold medal for scholastic performance being awarded to Rajiv Chaudhary.

News from the IITs

IIT Guwahati researchers recently carried out a study of coal mines on the ‘bioremediation’ of Acid Mine Drainage (AMD) in Constructed Wetlands. It was led by Prof. Saswati Chakraborty, Department of Civil Engineering, IIT Guwahati, along with research scholar Shweta Singh.

IIT Mandi will start a two-year, full-time, MBA program in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence this Fall Semester. Applications are open till July 17. To apply, visit, https://iitmandi.ac.in/SOM

Greenko and IIT Hyderabad recently signed an MoU to launch India’s first dedicated school for sustainable science and technology..

Rajlaxmi Chouhan, Assistant Professor, Department of Electrical Engineering, IIT Jodhpur, recently investigated blended learning framework using Flipped Teaching. The analysis was done for an Introduction to Electrical Engineering course, held online, for a first-year batch of Engineering students. Results show that the flipped teaching model had the support of a majority of students, especially in the distance learning mode.

A team of scientists and researchers from the IIT-Kanpur, recently developed a solar energy-based Root Zone Heating system and Vermi-Bed method for plants in high altitude areas. The team comprising M.Tech student Anshul Rawat, Prof. Mukesh Sharma, and Prof. Anubha Goel from the Department of Civil Engineering were granted patent for this technology. An MoU was also signed with the District Mineral Foundation Trust (DMFT), Angul, to initiate a large project to develop land and water restoration plan for Angul. The institute recently held its 55th convocation, where 1,360 students were awarded their degrees. Prof. Yogesh M Joshi, Department of Chemical Engineering, was recently elected as one of the Fellows of the Society of Rheology, 2022. He is the first Indian to be selected for it. In collaboration with the Gangwal School of Medical Sciences and Technology, the institute recently organised a one-day hybrid workshop proposing to establish several Centres of Excellence (CoEs) on futuristic medicine as part of the Gangwal School of Medical Sciences and Technology and a Super Speciality Hospital as an extension of CoE.

MoUs and collaborations

Deakin University, Australia, and Academy of Scientific and Innovative Research (AcSIR), India, recently signed an MoU to offer joint programme in research and study to doctoral research students in India and Australia.

Edelweiss General Insurance (EGI) recently partnered with Avanse Financial Services to provide student travel insurance to all overseas academic aspirants financed by Avanse.

Next Education recently signed an MoU with Jain Global School, Rudrapur, Uttarakhand, to democratise access to education and deliver quality education to learners, and equipping them with essential 21st century skills.

LawSikho recently teamed up with Texas AandM University School of Law to bring young lawyers from developing countries in South Asia up-to-date with international IP careers worldwide.

IU International University of Applied Sciences (IU), recently partnered with Great Learning to offer a six-month exclusive pathway programme leading to an MBA degree. The programme, offered exclusively to successful graduates of the Executive PG Program in Management from Great Lakes Executive Learning, gives an opportunity to upgrade to a global MBA in just six months, earn a World Education Services (WES) recognised management credential, and connect with a diverse student community.

The Media and Entertainment Skills Council (MESC) in collaboration with The School of Media Management, Symbiosis Skills and Professional University (SSPU), Kiwale, Pune, recently organised a National Conference on the Changing Landscape of Media & Entertainment - 2022, the Union Minister for Information, Broadcasting, Youth Affairs, and Sports, Government of India, Anurag Thakur was chief guest. An MoU was signed between the MESC and SSPU, which will be launching various Industry-led and apprenticeship-linked training programmes in Animation, VFX, and Gaming.

Texas Instruments India launches mentorship programme

Texas Instruments (TI) recently launched WiSH - Women in Semiconductors and Hardware, a month-long mentorship programme for women engineering students from across India to give students exposure to semiconductors and encourage them to pursue a career in this industry. Over 40 students from across 18 colleges participated.

Amity University hosts FDP

Amity Law School, Amity University, Noida, UP, recently organised a one-week interdisciplinary faculty development programme (FDP) on Constitutional Jurisprudence and Democratic Institutions – Instruments of Social Engineering.

MDAE’s Speaker Series

Meghnad Desai Academy of Economics (MDAE) hosted another Speaker Series titled What next after graduation? The virtual, hour-long Q and A session addressed key mistakes that students make while career planning, and best practices to make decisions after graduation.

Chalo, School Chale campaign

National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) recently launched the Chalo, School Chale to reach out to school students across India. Under this, NSDL will provide school kits to less privileged students to fulfil basic educational needs.

Panel discussion on media law and censorship in India

Rest The Case recently hosted a virtual panel discussion to help break down the connection Law has with the entertainment industry. It featured industry experts who broke down different aspects of the role Law plays in media, entertainment and films.

Research

New research from Te Herenga Waka —Victoria University of Wellington, recently found a way to combat the psychological phenomena known as plant blindness — a discovery which could help improve conservation outcomes for endangered plant species across the world.

Researchers at UK-based University of Essex have warned that digital technology used to improve care, and the lives, of old people could be risking their basic human rights. Professor Lorna McGregor and Neil Crowther, of the ESRC-funded Human Rights, Big Data and Technology Project, say that technology can pose a significant risk to the right to privacy and the right to autonomy and could lead to old people being institutionalised in their own homes.

Visioning Workshop 2022

The Higher Education Foundation (HEF) hosted the Visioning Workshop 2022 in Washington D.C. It discussed innovative partnerships, research ecosystem and pedagogical innovations in higher education and explored the possible partnerships that can be implemented at scale in areas of undergraduate studies, study abroad or Ph.D. programmes, early-career faculty development, and so on.

FDP at IMS Ghaziabad

IMS Ghaziabad recently organised a Faculty Development Programme on Power Dressing for women faculty. The expert resource person was Puja Rasne, trainer, author and life coach.

Free prep to UPSC aspirants

PrepLadder recently announced that it will provide free coaching to those who have passed the UPSC CSE Prelims 2022. This includes holistic coverage of important topics through video lectures, Mains Q Bank covering GS Papers, All India Mains Test Series (10 Full-length GS Papers), Model Answers for Mains PYQs (2013–20), leveraging well-researched and effective lesson plans.

Digital skilling programmes

Simplilearn recently announced its partnership with Commonwealth countries to provide free digital upskilling programs for learners. The programmes will help learners in the Caribbean, African and Pacific regions upskill in digital economy skills. Each successful learner will receive a completion certificate.

Health and nutrition workshop

IMS Noida recently conducted a workshop on Health and Nutrition for Journalism students to guide them about good nutrition and diet. The speakers wereRuchika Bhanot, Head of Institution, VLCC-Preet Vihar; and Arti Sharma, Nutrition Trainer and Diabetes educator.

iSchoolConnect introduces iSchoolPrep

iSchoolConnect recently launched the iSchoolPrep, a test prep platform that assists study abroad aspirants prepare for IELTS, TOEFL, GRE, GMAT, and SAT. It will hold weekly live sessions, offer students in-depth study material, and train them under the supervision of experienced professionals.