News from the world of Education: July 5, 2023

July 06, 2023 12:48 am | Updated 12:48 am IST

Diploma and certificate course

Institute of Bakery and Culinary Arts (IBCA) announces admissions for its programmes.

Programmes offered: 18-month Advance Diploma Course in Culinary (Level 3), 18-month Advance Diploma Course in Pastry (Level 3), 12-month Diploma Course in Culinary Arts (Level 2), 12-month Diploma Course in Pastry Arts (Level 2), six-month Certificate Course In Pastry (Level 1), three-month Certificate Course In Culinary, 3 Months Certificate Course In Pastry, Culinary Hobby Chef and Pastry Hobby Chef.

Eligibility: Applicants who have passed or will appear for the qualifying exams under the higher secondary (10+2) from any recognised Board of education such as AISSCE/IB/ICSE/CBSE, or equivalents, can apply.

Deadline: July 15

For details and to apply, visit, https://www.chefibpa.com/

The institute also signed an MoU Tourism and Hospitality Skill Council to empower students, enhance skill development, industry exposure, and career opportunities.

UpStart’23

IIT Kanpur recently launched the latest edition on UpStart’23, designed to empower and nurture aspiring startups in India. For the rules and guidelines, visit, http://bitly.ws/KbUx.

Schedule (For the nationals): Mumbai, Hyderabad, Delhi NCR, Bengaluru - July 16

Finale: September 8-10

Deadline: (For the screening round entries) – July 7, 11:59 p.m.

To register, visit http://bitly.ws/KbUj

MBA with specialisation in Digital Finance

JAIN Online, the e-learning arm of JAIN (Deemed-to-be University), has introduced an MBA programme in Digital Finance elective.

Duration: Two years

Eligibility: Pass in a UG programme of minimum three years in any stream, form a UGC-recognised university, with a minimum aggregate of 50 %, or an equivalent letter/numerical grade. A 5 % relaxation will be given to SC/ST candidates. Those in their final semester of their UG can apply.

Fees: ₹2,50,000/- (applicable to students from India and SAARC countries only).

For details and to apply, visit, http://bitly.ws/Kcm3

MSc in Data Science with Logistics and Supply Chain Management

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham recently launched MSc in Data Science with Logistics and Supply Chain Management.

Duration: Two years

Eligibility: A pass in BSc Maths /Statistics; BSc in Computer Science with courses in Maths and/or Statistics; B.E./B.Tech in CSE/Mechanical/Production Engineering or equivalent with 50 % marks in each course and an aggregate of 60%.

To apply, visit, https://aoap.amrita.edu/cappg-23/index/

MA Economics

Admissions are open to the MA in Economics programme offered at Ahmedabad University’s Amrut Mody School of Management.

Fees and financial aid: The tuition fee* for the two-year programme is ₹ 5,00,000 All students will receive tuition support of ₹ 75,000 per year. Students needing additional financial assistance can opt for a Fellowship, under which they are required to undertake Teaching Assistantship under a faculty member assisting them in teaching. For students choosing the Fellowship option, the tuition support would increase to ₹ 1.25 lakh per year, thus reducing their tuition fees by 50% to ₹ 1.25 lakh per year.

(*Excludes books/course materials and University accommodation and dining).

Deadline: July 15

For admission, eligibility, and other details, contact Nandini Uchil | +91.7226959511 | nandini.uchil@ahduni.edu.in

MSc in Clinical Research and Data Science

ICRI is accepting applications for the MSc in Clinical Research and Data Science course at its Pune campus.

Duration: Two years

Course commencement: September 1

Eligibility: Graduation in the medical stream with 50% marks

Deadline: August 30

To apply, visit, https://icriindia.com/

Anant Fellowship in Built Environment

The Anant School for Climate Action recently announced applications for the Anant Fellowship in Built Environment.

Duration: One year

Eligibility: UG in any discipline committed to improving the built environment.

To apply, visit, https://admissions.anu.edu.in/ and for details, visit, http://bitly.ws/KytH

MSc Advanced Computer Science with Data Science

The University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, is inviting applications for its MSc Advanced Computer Science with Data Science course starting in January 2024.

Eligibility: Minimum second-class Honour’s degree or international equivalent in Computer Science or another numerate discipline (Example: Maths, Physics, Engineering). Some programming or database experience is required.

Fee: £23,200 for international students

For details and to apply, visit, http://bitly.ws/KyfD

News from the IITs and IIMs

IIM Ahmedabad recently welcomed over 455 students of the 60th class of the two-year full-time Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP) and the 24th batch of the two-year full-time Post Graduate Programme in Food and Agribusiness Management.

IIM Bangalore recently welcomed participants to batch 2 of the Professional Certificate Programme in Hospital Management.

IIM Kashipur recently hosted an inaugural programme for new PG batch 2023-25. While 321 aspirants enrolled for the two-year MBA course, 170 enrolled for the two-year MBA Analytics course.

IIM Sambalpur recently hosted its sixth and seventh convocation where 322 students from both batches received their degrees.

A total of 2011 students from the silver jubilee batch of the Indian IIT Guwahati received their degrees in various disciplines — 816 B.Tech. an B.Des. students, 659 M.Tech. and M.Des., 298 PhD students and 233 M.A, M.Sc. and MS(R) students besides 5 students of Dual Degrees (Master’s + PhD).

IIT Jodhpur and KRI Trust launched a Career Guidance and Career Assessment programme for budding engineers.

IIT Kanpur’s Startup Incubation and Innovation Centre (SIIC), recently launched its Hindi Publication Division, dedicated to sharing work in innovation. The Hindi Division aims to make SIIC IIT Kanpur’s innovative efforts accessible to a wider audience. The institute also recently developed Planar Trefoil Knot Antennas, which can be a breakthrough for the communication industry. It has been developed by Saurabh Shukla (Ph.D. student) and Prof. Ayyangar Ranganath Harish from the Department of Electrical Engineering at IIT Kanpur. It has been granted Indian Patent No. 431872 for having unique applications in the communication industry. Also, it hosted its 56th convocation where 2127 students received degrees.

IIT Mandi recently concluded the G20-S20 meet. The day-long conclave on Renewable Energy included guest talks from public and private bodies on the importance of advancing skills and entrepreneurship in the PV System circular economy.

Events

Krea University recently hosted its convocation ceremony. Students from the UG Cohort of SIAS (School of Interwoven Arts and Sciences) (2023), PG Diploma Cohort of SIAS, (2023) two-year MBA Cohort of IFMR GSB (Graduate School of Business) (2023), three-year L and T MBA Cohort of IFMR GSB (2023) and PhD Cohorts of Krea University and Madras University (2023), received degrees and awards.

Sharda University recently held its graduation ceremony for the class of 2022-23. Approximately 600 students took participated, out of which 170 students hailing from over 50 countries received their certificates.

Recently, 174 Indian students, over 50% of them women, were awarded the Erasmus Mundus scholarships for the degree programmes starting in the academic year 2023-24.

The University of East Anglia recently ranked 36 in the national university rankings.

Noida International University was recently awarded Best Most Outstanding College Infrastructure in North India by Zee Digital.

Zoho Corporation recently announced the student edition of Zoho Books, available for free to students in India. It offers aspiring CAs and future finance professionals a modern accounting solution that helps them put their theoretical learning into practical use. For details, visit, http://bitly.ws/Kcnd.

The Academy School, Pune, recently conducted elections for student council as a part of their applied learning programme. The voting process happened through e-forms where over 300 students participated to cast their votes for various posts.

Istituto Marangoni Mumbai recently collaborated with CommON Magazine for a student-led fashion publishing project — Madboy/Mink – Grant Road Fever.

Jash Modi, a class 10 student of Chatrabhuj Narsee Memorial School, has been bestowed with the opportunity to represent the country as a member of the Indian Delegation Team at the Student Climate and Conservation Congress (Sc3) 2023 Cohort.

Lexicon Management Institute of Leadership and Excellence’s Institution Innovation Council (IIC), recently introduced a three-day Entrepreneurship Programme as part of the induction for the upcoming batch. It was designed to instill entrepreneurial skills in students.

Bansidhar and Ila Panda Foundation (BIPF) recently felicitated the recipients of ‘Professor Ghanashyam Dash Scholarship for Higher Education. In 2022-2023, three recipients have qualified for pursuing engineering at IITs — Ankit Jha, IIT Mumbai; Aditya Narayan Rout, IIT Delhi; Anisha Samantray, IIT Roorkee. Three other recipients pursuing degree courses are Rohan Rupam, NIT Rourkela; Prakash Kumar Sahoo, VSSUT Burla; Badal Kumar Sahu, MKCG Medical College, Berhampur.

World University of Design recently held INTERFACES, a HolzIndia presentation along with Alliance Française. The exhibition celebrated the transformative power of printmaking and showcased artworks by Indian, French and Belgian artists.

Assistant Professors Deewakar Baral, Sukram Thapa, and A.K. Koshariya, research-scientists at the School of Agriculture of Lovely Professional University (LPU), from the Department of Plant Pathology, recently identified a new plant fungal-disease. In medical terminology it is called “pestalotiopsis macadamiae” and affects the Karanja plant. Also, 15 students of different professional programmes were recently selected to participate at World University Games-2023 to be held in Chengdu of China in August.

BITS Pilani recently received a donation of $ 1 million from its alumnus, Ranvir Trehan, a technologist and an entrepreneur. The funds will be used to establish a Centre of excellence in Semiconductor research at BITS Pilani’s Hyderabad campus.

Lalaji Memorial Omega International School recently celebrated the legacy of the Tamil language and its many facets through its 16th Annual Day titled Senthamizh Saga.

BITS School of Management recently commenced the academic session for its Class of 2023-2025, for the two-year residential MBA degree programme. The incoming class of 155 students comprises 45% women.

KIIT World School, Gurugram, recently organised a summer camp in which students participated in various types of competitions. At the summer camp, kids learnt puppet-making, cookie decorating, origami, and more. The teachers of the school also organised a road safety awareness camp.

As a part of the World Drug Day initiative, the Enforcement Bureau CID, Tamil Nadu, and the State NSS Cell Tamil Nadu jointly organised an awareness programme for Drug Abuse. The NSS Units of Stella Maris College (SMC) organised a rally from Gemini flyover to the college campus. SMC also recently organised a peace march led by Sr. Stella Mary fmm, Principal i/c, to express solidarity for the people of Manipur.

NMIMS Bengaluru recently hosted an orientation programme for its new batch of MBA students.

MoUs and collaborations

The T A Pai Management Institute, Bengaluru, recently signed an MoA with Southampton Business School, University of Southampton (SBS-UoS) providing an opportunity for TAPMI Bengaluru students to pursue one year MSc at the University of Southampton and receive the MSc degree from SBS-UoS.

byteXL recently signed an MoU with Rai University to enhance various aspects of the latter’s development and ensure a seamless skilling experience for students. As part of the agreement, all students in the MCA, BCA, and BSC IT will be skilled by byteXL in the current 2023-24 academic year.

Zell Education recently signed MoU with MIT- WPU World Peace University, Pune, to offer ACCA certification to students pursuing their BCom programme.