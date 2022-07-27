News from the world of Education: July 27, 2022

Information on admissions, courses, scholarships, and more...

Postgraduate course in Clinical Virology at SIMATS

Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, SIMATS (Deemed University), has introduced a two-year, full-time M.Sc. Clinical Virology course at the Department of Microbiology, Centre for Infectious Diseases. Admissions are open from this August.

Eligibility: B.Sc. in Microbiology, Biotechnology, Molecular Biology or Life Sciences.

For details, call 9841516172 / 9600690306 or visit http://micro.sdc.saveetha.com/

News from the IITs and IIMs

IIT-Kanpur and IIT-Bombay have jointly developed a new Anti-Microbial Air Purification Technology, which deactivates COVID-19 in one minute, and has been validated by CSIR IMTECH.

The Startup Incubation and Innovation Centre at IIT-Kanpur is launching a six-month-long NIRMAN Accelerator Programme, supported by the Department of Science and Technology, GOI. It will focus on the manufacturing start-ups engaged in healthcare and agriculture, to help them overcome the challenges from their prototype to market journey. Deadline for applications is August 5.

Education New Zealand recently announced the inaugural finalists of joint-research projects as part of the New Zealand Centre at IIT-Delhi. The selected projects aim towards strengthening the research connections between both countries. A total of 10 joint-projects will be awarded a joint funding of $1,00,000 by New Zealand universities and IIT-Delhi. For details, visit, https://bit.ly/3PXGNMI

Students of the two-year MBA programme at IIM-Bangalore will host the 22nd edition of Vista, the Annual International Business Summit, on August 6-7. Themed ‘Dream, Dare, Deliver’ this year, it will have 60+ events, including multiple workshops and competitions.

IIM-Kozhikode’s Laboratory for Innovation Venturing and Entrepreneurship (LIVE) and Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) recently launched a start-up framework to develop an ecosystem to support start-ups. The institute is also is now part of the CFA Institute University Affiliation Programme.

IIM-Ahmedabad recently completed the final placement process of its one-year, full-time Post Graduate Programme in Management for Executives (PGPX), with 119 students accepting offer letters from globally-recognised companies across sectors.

News from IMS Ghaziabad

The institute’s Centre of Innovation and Entrepreneurship of the institute recently organised an ‘IPR Awareness Programme’ under the flagship of Kalam Programme for Intellectual Property Literacy and Awareness, in collaboration with AICTE- Ministry of Education Innovation Cell (MIC) for the PGDM batch 2022-24. It was also recently conferred with the ‘Skill Imparting and Innovation Excellence Award’ during the National Conclave on Academia Industry and NEP.

News from KIIT World School

KIIT World School recently hosted a session on female health and hygiene covering menstrual hygiene and disorders and importance of diet. Dr. Suman Bishnoi, Senior gynaecologist, was the keynote speaker. The school also received the Swachh Vidyalaya Puruskar from the Ministry of Education.

News from University of Sheffield

A new project, Project FPSCRS (Future Proof Supply Chain Resilience and Security), was recently launched in collaboration between the university and Rolls-Royce to help industry and government track and compare facility-level supply chain resilience.

Scientists from the university have collaborated on the production of a new telescope that will scour space for optical clues about the violent cosmic events that create ripples, or waves, in the fabric of space itself.

Placements

National Institute of Technology Rourkela recently had 325 companies offering 1274 on-campus opportunities in the ongoing placement drive.

MIT-World Peace University recently witnessed successful placements for the 2022 graduating batch with an increase of 16.64% per cent in students placed as compared to the last year. In phase one, 1,675 students were placed in top national and international companies.

World Skill Day celebrated

Internshala Trainings recently celebrated World Youth Skills Day 2022 by organising various practical learning sessions for the Indian youth. The event started with a session on placement preparation and resume building with Singapore-based entrepreneur Tripta Singh.

Financial Literacy Programme

Orchids - The International School recently introduced a Financial Literacy Programme for its students to familiarise themselves with the world of finance and its nuances. Designed by academicians and industry experts, it will be taught from classes 1 to 10 in all its 60+ branches across India.

MoUs and partnerships

Anant National University, in partnership with Visaka Industries Limited, recently launched AnantU Climate Lab, for students to study the practical application-oriented aspects of climate change.

JK Lakshmipat University, Jaipur, in collaboration with the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, GOI and Government of Rajasthan, recently launched a toll-free helpline service called Elderline (toll-free number 14567 from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. daily). It provides information, guidance, emotional support, rescue, and abuse prevention services for senior citizens.

Tech Mahindra recently signed an MoU with Mahindra University, to set up a Makers Lab to spearhead R&D in Quantum Computing, XAI (Explainable AI), and Metaverse.

Saras-3D Inc., along with CHARUSAT University, recently announced the first 10 schools that have been selected from across Gujarat for the school sponsorship programme. Each school will receive a Stereoscopic 3D Classroom Experience and a Stereoscopic 3D Lab Experience which includes content software for Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and Mathematics from Classes 9 to 12. The package also includes training for teachers.

Henry Harvin recently announced its partnership with FutureSkills Prime to accelerate a steady stream of future-ready talent with digital certifications on emerging technologies and job roles.

Tru Biz Solutions recently signed an MoU with Bharti Foundation, to extend cooperation in building English proficiency for teachers of Satya Bharti Schools. The online ESL (English as Second Language) training will cover Listening, Speaking, Reading, Writing, Grammar and Phonics.

The U.K. and India, recently signed an MoU to officially recognise each other’s academic qualifications (including Bachelor’s, Master’s and Doctoral). It will expand cooperation and exchange between the countries’ higher education systems, and boost opportunities for students. Indian upper secondary qualifications will be recognised as meeting entry requirements of higher education institutions in the U.K. The U.K. Master's degrees will also be formally recognised in India, enabling Indian graduates to apply for post-doctoral qualifications on return; something they were not able to do earlier.

Marwadi University recently signed an MoU with the Indian Technology Congress Association (ITCA) to develop and launch student-built satellites into orbit under the aspirational 75 Students’ Satellites Mission 2022 in collaboration with ISRO. A special space lab will be set up at the University.

National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) recently signed an MoU with Toyota Kirloskar Motor and Automotive Skill Development Council to train 18,000 students in three years, with special focus on rural areas, making them more employable through the Toyota Technical Education Program (T-TEP). NSDC also signed an MoU with LawSikho to impart skill training to aspiring learners (from legal and non-legal backgrounds) and provide upskilling in legal programmes.

UPES Dehra Dun’s School of Health Sciences and Technology and Wipro GE Healthcare will co-design and co-deliver a B.Tech Biomedical Engineering programme to make students industry-ready. The university was also recently ranked 65 in the NIRF, while its School of Engineering was ranked 61, its School of Business 41; and School of Law 21.

Telangana’s State Board of Technical Education and Training recently signed an MoU with Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani’s Work Integrated Learning Programmes (WILP) division to design, develop, and deploy Technology Enabled Laboratories (TEL) for Polytechnics and Engineering institutions in the state.

Appointments

Krea University recently appointed Prof. Nirmala Rao as its next Vice-Chancellor, effective August 16. She was earlier Vice-Chancellor of the Asian University for Women, Chittagong, Bangladesh and has held various positions such as Pro-Director of the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) and Pro-Warden for Academic Affairs at Goldsmiths College, University of London.

Dayananda Siddavattam recently joined GITAM as its new Vice-Chancellor. A senior academician and researcher, he previously served as HoD of Animal Biology Department as well as the Dean of the School of Life Sciences at the University of Hyderabad.

FORZA conducted

International School of Business and Media recently celebrated its 23rd anniversary with its annual intra-college flagship event FORZA, which stands for Force, Zest and Attitude. The theme this year was ‘Breaking all Barriers and the event had over 1,000 participants.

Summer training programme in Sanskriti University

Sanskriti University recently organised a summer training programme on digital marketing. M. Ganesh, Assistant Director-Process and Product Development Center (PPDC) from MSME Agra, inaugurated the programme.

JAIN College inaugurates the pre-university Humanities programme

JAIN College inaugurated the pre-university Humanities programme at its V.V. Puram campus in Bengaluru. Powered by Knowledgeum, the two-year programme is a blend of learner-centered curriculum and pedagogy.

Webinar on Data Science and Analytics

Vignan Online recently organised a webinar on ‘Data Science and Analytics: The Future of Business Management’. It included discussions on Data Management, Data Engineering, Data Generation, AI, Ml, and so on, along with practical guidance on how to use them for growth.

Strathclyde students win

A student team from the University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, recently won first place in a competition to design and build a launch vehicle, run by Discover Space UK, UK Launch Services and UKSEDS, the U.K.’s student space society.

Green Hub Festival Central India 2022

The first edition of the Green Hub Central India (GHCI) Festival was held recently in Bhopal, wherein the Adivasi youth passing out as Green Hub Fellows showcased their films on rural and tribal issues. The graduating students were rural and tribal youth from Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand. Seventeen students graduated in the first batch of GHCI, and 27 tribal and rural youth have been enrolled for the next batch.