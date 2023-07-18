News from the world of education - July 18, 2023

July 18, 2023 08:29 am | Updated 08:29 am IST

ACT Fellowship

Non-profit venture philanthropy platform ACT has launched the ACT Fellowship, a nine-month, full-time programme to commence in September 2023

Eligibility: Applicants should be a resident Indian citizen, a graduate in any discipline from an accredited university in or outside India, and have minimum two years of startup/investing/consulting/social sector work experience.

Deadline: August 7

For details, visit https://actgrants.in/act-fellowship-program/

Five new UG programmes at IIT-Mandi

IIT-Mandi has introduced five new undergraduate programmes: B.Tech. in General Engineering; B. Tech. in Microelectronics and VLSI; B.Tech. in Materials Science and Engineering; B.Tech. in Mathematics and Computing; and BS in Chemical Sciences. Admissions are now open through the All India JEE (Adv.) ranking system. For details, visit https://www.iitmandi.ac.in

M.Sc. Business Analytics and Management

The University of East Anglia, the U.K., has launched new and improved M.Sc. in Business Analytics and Management, managed by world-leading experts in Norwich Business School. It combines four options in semester three so that students can prepare a business plan, write a dissertation, undertake a work placement or get involved in a work-based project sponsored by a U.K. business. For details, visit https://www.uea.ac.uk/course/postgraduate/msc-business-analytics-and-management

Merck Young Scientist Award

Merck has announced the third edition of the Merck Young Scientist Award 2023 to recognise young scientists in India across three categories: Biological Sciences, Chemical Sciences; and Sustainability Research.

Eligibility: Researchers must be associated with a research institute with less than 10 years of post-Ph.D. experience and must be residing in India.

Deadline: August 16

For details ,visit https://bit.ly/MYSA2023 or register at https://bit.ly/Register-MYSA2023

B.Com (Hons) Accounting and Finance

The School of Commerce at SVKM’s NMIMS Dhule Campus is accepting applications for the three-year B.Com. (Hons. Accounting and Finance) programme for the academic year 2023

Eligibility: Minimum 55% marks in Class 12 exams.

For details, visit https://dhule.nmims.edu/registration/

National Employability Test

On the occasion of World Skills Day, talent assessment firm Wheebox launched the 11th edition of its National Employability Test for final-year students of Engineering, Non-Engineering, and Vocational fields across universities, colleges, and vocational and technical centres in India. The test is designed to evaluate candidates on a comprehensive range of skills essential for today’s dynamic job market. Register on www.indiaskillsreport.com

Gaatha Mahotsav at IIT Kanpur

IIT-Kanpur, under the joint aegis of Rajbhasha Prakoshtha (Hindi Cell), Shivani Centre for the Nurture and Re-Integration of Hindi and Other Indian Languages, and audio hosting platform Gaatha, is hosting the fourth edition of the Gaatha Mahotsav on July 23, 2023. The one-day literary festival will have various programmes such as panel discussion, talk show, skit, open mic, dance and musical performances by eminent dignitaries. Registration is open and free for all. More details at https://gaathaonair.com/gaatha-mahotsav-2023/

Course on eggless baking

The Institute of Bakery and Culinary Arts (IBCA) has launched an eight-week Baker’s Expedite Bakery Eggless Course to provide students with a comprehensive understanding of egg substitutes, alternative techniques, and the science behind eggless baking.

Deadline: August 10

For more information visit www.chefibpa.com

Admissions open at Techno India institutions

Techno India Group has opened applications for its programmes in Engineering, Science, Management, Architecture, Humanities, Filmmaking, Paramedics, Law, Computer Application, Design and Commerce in Techno Main (Saltlake), Bengal Institute of Technology (B.I.T) and Techno India-Banipur. For details of courses and eligibility and to apply, visit www.technoindiauniversity.sc.in

Scholarships at Sanskriti University

Sanskriti University Mathura has announced merit-cum-need based scholarships worth Rs 3.5 crore for deserving students. All students who qualify for the Sanskriti University Entrance Exam are eligible to apply for scholarships.

Eligibility: Those who have passed the 10+2 exams under a recognised board.

Deadline: July 31

Visit https://admission.sanskriti.edu.in/

Study Buddy Card from Thomas Cook

Thomas Cook (India) Limited has launched a Study Buddy Card in association with Mastercard and Visa. The card’s features include free International Student Identity Card (ISIC); free global SIM card; free ATM withdrawal once a month and surcharge free withdrawals at All Point ATMs in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, the U.K. and Australia; and zero mark up on transactions in base currency. For details, visit https://www.thomascook.in/study-buddy

FUEL Business School launched

Social organisation FUEL (Friends Union For Energising Lives) has launched the FUEL Business School in Pune. It will offer a range of degree programmes, including graduate and postgraduate degrees in various business disciplines. To celebrate the launch, the FUEL Business School is offering a limited number of full scholarships to exceptional students. Visit http://fuelbschool.com/ for more information.

Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Top 30

Samsung India has announced the top 30 teams in its flagship youth education and innovation competition ‘Solve for Tomorrow’ that invited ideas from 16-22-year-olds to solve problems around four themes – Education and Learning, Health and Wellness, Environment and Sustainability and Diversity and Inclusion. The competition got over 70,000 registrations from youth across 500 cities, towns and villages. To know more about the teams and their ideas, visit www.samsung.com/in/solvefortomorrow

TeamLease Edtech launches Digivarsity

TeamLease Edtech has launched Digivarsity, a tech-first platform that integrates academic learning with real-world experience for higher education learners. The platform aims to empower students with workplace skills along with academic knowledge necessary for long-term career success. Digivarsity has partnered with universities, PSUs and employers to offer innovative work-linked degree programmes. For more information, visit www.digivarsity.com

Applications open at UIMS Vanuatu

upGrad Institute of Medical Sciences (UIMS), Vanuatu, has opened enrolments for MBBS and MD programs on its campus at Port Vila, Republic of Vanuatu.

Eligibility: For the MBBS programme, completion of Class 12 board exam with minimum 50% marks in Physics, Chemistry, and Biology and an overall aggregate of 50%. Applicants must have qualified for the NEET UG exam with a valid scorecard not older than two years. Graduate students with a four-year degree in Bio-sciences can apply directly for the four-year MD programme.

More details at https://www.upgradmed.com/index.html

Collaborations and MoUs

Great Learning is collaborating with Microsoft to offer their learners various Microsoft Azure and Microsoft Power BI learning paths aligned to Microsoft Certifications. These six-week online programs are designed and developed by Microsoft and delivered by Great Learning faculty and Microsoft Certified Trainers. The programs are relevant for young graduates and working professionals aspiring to build careers in high-demand domains such as Cloud Computing, Data Science and Data Engineering.

CEC-IIT Roorkee is collaborating with Imarticus Learning to launch a Certification Programme in Human Resource Management and Analytics. The program spans six months and offers 100 hours of live training, including both theoretical concepts and hands-on practice. Upon completion, students receive an industry-recognised HR certification from CEC-IIT Roorkee.

Mahindra University and La Trobe University, Australia, have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that will allow the students of Mahindra University’s Civil Engineering Department to explore the possibility of completing the final two years of their undergraduate programme at La Trobe University in Australia. As part of this partnership, students will have access to scholarships worth $10000 (Australian) and a chance to apply and receive Post Study Work Rights in Australia.

Imarticus Learning has partnered with the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), the U.K., to launch its new vertical and offer certification programs in the field of accounting and finance. Imarticus Learning is ACCA’s approved learning partner and will offer ACCA qualifications preparation course across India. For details, visit https://imarticus.org/association-of-chartered-certified-accountants-uk/

Maruti Suzuki India has partnered with Guru Nanak College (Autonomous) Chennai to offer industry relevant skill training to candidates in Tamil Nadu. As a part of the MoU, the institute will offer BBA in Retail Management through an extensive three-year industry-oriented programme with a curriculum jointly curated by Maruti Suzuki and Guru Nanak College and designed to be in line with the automobile industry requirements.

SASTRA University has collaborated with J.K. Shah Classes-Veranda Varsity to launch a bachelor’s degree programme in Commerce. The curriculum has been carefully crafted to align with industry standards, enabling students to develop the knowledge and skills necessary for a successful career in the field of finance and accounting.

The Jindal School of Art and Architecture (JSAA) at O.P. Jindal Global University has partnered with the University of Adelaide (UoA), Australaia, to offer a Dual Degree Architecture Masters. Under the Jindal-Adelaide Architecture Pathway (JAAP), students will receive a Bachelor of Arts (Hons.) Built Environment Studies from JGU, a Bachelor of Architectural Design from the University of Adelaide, and a Master of Architecture from the University of Adelaide over six years (3+1+ 2).

SP Jain School of Global Management has partnered with Glion Institute of Higher Education to launch a Master of Science in International Hospitality Business (MIHB) programme. The 16-month programme, scheduled to commence in September 2023, will be taught on-campus in Mumbai, India, and Bulle, Switzerland. Upon graduation, students will receive a Certificate in Luxury Hospitality Business and Management from SP Jain School of Global Management in India and a Master of Science in International Hospitality Business from Glion Institute of Higher Education in Switzerland.

The University of Strathclyde and the Study Group announced a renewal of their decade-long partnership. The new contract will support the university in preparing talented international students to study at the university through the University of Strathclyde International Study Centre. Study Group’s work includes international student recruitment, admissions, teaching, and pastoral support.

Convocations and commencements

FORE School of Management, New Delhi, welcomed a diverse batch of 480 students for 2023-2025 for its four PGDM programmes. Dr. Jitendara Das, Director General, FSM Delhi, welcomed students at the induction ceremony in the presence of Ashwinder R. Singh, CEO, Residential at Bhartiya Urban and Vitika Sharma Banerjee, Co-founder and Director, FUTURE FIT LLP and Founder, Fourth Dimension Experience Inc.

IIM Sambalpur welcomed its ninth MBA batch for the 2023-25 academic year. Around 60% of the new batch comprises women – 197 out to 329 seats. The inauguration ceremony was graced by guests including Tapan Kumar Chand, President of Vedanta Ltd. and Swati Agarwal, Partner at Deloitte.

KL Deemed-to-be University hosted an orientation programme for the new batch of B.Tech. students at its Hyderabad campus. Over 400 students and 700 participated. G. Ravichandra, GM-HR at Tech Mahinra was the Guest of Honour while Srinivas, an industry expert, was the Chief Guest.

IIM-Kozhikode welcomed over 600 students for its regular full-time programmes: Post Graduate Programme (PGP), PGP-Liberal Studies and Management (PGP-LSM), PGP-Finance (PGP-F) and Doctoral Programme in Management (Ph.D.). Vivek Mandhata, Managing Director and Partner, Boston Consulting Group was the Chief Guest.

The Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI), Abu Dhabi, hosted commencement for the Class of 2023 in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The ceremony celebrated 59 students graduating with a Master’s in Computer Vision (CV) and Machine Learning (ML), along with its first-ever natural language processing (NLP) graduates.

President of India, Droupadi Murmu graced the second convocation of Sri Sathya Sai University for Human Excellence at Muddenahalli, Karnataka.

SVKM’s NMIMS Pravin Dalal School of Entrepreneurship and Family Business Management hosted its Convocation 2023, honouring the graduating students of MBA E&FB, MBA Entrepreneurship, and BBA E&FB programmes. Savji Dholakia, Founder and Chairman of Hari Krishna Exports was the Chief Guest,

The Design The Thinking Faculty Development Programme Convocation ceremony of the Faculty of SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) was held as part of the Partnership with School of Design Thinking and Intellect Design Arena. Over 165 faculty members of SRMIST received the position of ‘Master Trainer’, empowering them to take Design Thinking to the student community.

Mesa School of Business has collaborated with WeWork India to launch a new campus that will offer an immersive learning environment for its students. The new campus, located on Bannerghatta Road, Bengaluru, provided students access to state-of-the-art classrooms, ideation zones, and areas for team collaboration, community building and recreation.

Rankings and awards

Ahmedabad University has been “highly commended” by The Times Higher Education (THE) Awards Asia 2023, under the Teaching and Learning Strategy of the Year Category. The university’s Amrut Mody School of Management has also been selected for the Innovations That Inspire Award 2023 given by AACSB.

The Singhvi-Trinity-Cambridge Scholarship Award established by Dr. Abhishek Singhvi, Senior Advocate, Supreme Court of India and MP, Rajya Sabha, at Trinity College, Cambridge, has been awarded to Jai Chander Brunner of the Jindal Global Law School. Hon’ble Justice P.S. Narasimha, Judge, Supreme Court of India delivered a public lecture during the announcement ceremony. The function was organised by the Jindal Global Law School of O.P. Jindal Global University. Guests of Honour included H.E. Alex Ellis, British High Commissioner to India and Michael Houlgate, Deputy Director of the British Council in India.

Istituto Marangoni Dubai has been granted institutional licensure by the UAE’s Ministry of Education (MoE) through the Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA). It is the first accredited foreign University in the creative fields in the UAE. Its Bachelor of Arts programmes in Fashion Design, Interior Design, Visual Design and Product Design have completed the programme accreditation process and are now listed in the CAA National Register.

Study Group’s four university partners — Durham University, Liverpool John Moores University, the University of Sheffield, and the University of Sussex — have subjects in the prestigious top 10 of the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2023. The group also invited staff from Florida Atlantic University, Long Island University and University of Hartford to Delhi, Ahmedabad, and Hyderabad for one-on-one virtual and in-person mentoring sessions with prospective students and education consultants.

ApplyBoard announced the winners of its inaugural International Alumni of Impact programme, which celebrates the achievements and contributions of former international students who have graduated from Canadian higher education institutions and have made a significant positive impact in their communities, fields, and across the world. The group of 10 winners includes three from India: Chetanya Sharma from Ambala, Gurpreet Singh Broca from Jalandhar, and Ramneet Brar from Chandigarh. For details, visit applyboard.com

The University of Portsmouth has secured a strong spot in the top 50 of the national university rankings. On a global scale, the university is ranked 502nd in the QS World University Rankings 2024.

The Executive Master’s in International Hotel Management and the MBA in International Hotel Management from Les Roches feature in the Forbes’ list of best business school programmes in Spain.

Salem-based Sona College of Technology has aced the faculty learning outcomes across 5,200 chapters based on the National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning (NPTEL) examination for the January-April 2023 session.