News from the world of Education: January 4, 2024

January 04, 2024 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST

Doctoral Programme in Management

IIM Bangalore invites applications for its five-year, full-time Doctoral Programme in Management.

Specialisations: Decision Sciences, Economics, Entrepreneurship, Finance and Accounting, Information Systems, Marketing, Organisational Behaviour and Human Resource Management, Production and Operations Management, Public Policy, and Strategy.

Deadline: January 25

Test date: January 28

For details and to apply, visit https://www.iimb.ac.in/programmes/doctoral-programme.

Supply Chain Management and Logistics with Drone Applications

FORE School of Management has launched an online and offline Supply Chain Management and Logistics with Drone Applications training programme.

Eligibility: MBA students, research scholars, and graduates

Deadline: January 15

Visit https://bitly.ws/38zw7 for more details

ALLEN Scholarship-Admission Test

ALLEN Career Institute Pvt. Ltd has started its admission process for 2024-25 through its ALLEN Scholarship-Admission Test (ASAT), for batches starting January end and onwards.

Test date: January 7

What it entails: Based on their performance in the test, students can get upto 90 percent scholarship, and will also be able to avail special fee benefits till January 20. Also, students with scholarships in ASAT will be able to be admitted at reduced fees under the early-fee benefit till January 20, after which the fees will increase. Special fee benefit will also be given to students who will be admitted into Allen Digital courses by January 28.

New batches: For session 2024-25 will start in the last week of January and February; JEE-Main and Advanced batches for class 12 will start from from January 30 and February 27 respectively; JEE-Main will begin from February 12, and the batch for NEET will begin from February 1.

Deadline: Apply at the earliest.

For details visit www.allen.ac.in; to apply, visit https://bitly.ws/38FbY.

Management Aptitude Test (MAT)

The All India Management Association has announced the dates for the February and March editions of MAT 2024.

Eligibility: Graduates in any discipline and final-year students of UG courses.

For details of dates and to register, visit https://mat.aima.in/

Education Leadership Summit

University of Michigan-Marsal Family School of Education, in association with Globestar Consulting Services, presents the University of Michigan-Marsal Globestar Education Leadership Summit 2024, for Indian educators and school leaders. The programme includes workshops, school visits, case studies, panel discussions, and the Education Diligence Awards.

When: January 28 to February 3

Deadline: January 12

More details at https://globestarcs.com/um-marsal-globestar-education-summit-2024.

Summer Programmes Fair

The Red Pen has announced its fourth Summer Programmes Fair, which will bring together over 30 enrichment programme providers such as Berkely Summer Sessions, Teach For India, Glion Institute of Higher Education, Lesson Board, Lumiere Education, Atlas Skill Tech University among others. Participants can explore categories across art and design, community service, internships, research, speech and debate, and more.

Who: Open to students from Classes 6 to 12.

When: January 13 in Mumbai and January 14 in Delhi

For more details, visit theredpen.in/summer-programmes-fair-2024-6/.

UG Politics courses

The University of Bath has opened applications for its UG Politics courses for 2024-25.

Eligibility: Average of 80% across four subjects in Class 12 with 85% in one subject (excluding Physical Education and other less academic subjects)

Deadline: January 31

More details https://www.bath.ac.uk/courses/undergraduate-2024/politics/

B. Tech in Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence

Newton School of Technology invites applications for the four-year B.Tech in Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence for the class of 2024.

Eligibility: Class 12 pass with PCM in 2022, 2023 or 2024 from a recognised board. Minimum score in each section of Newton SAT.

Deadline: January 12

Exam dates: January 13 and 14

For details, visit https://www.newtonschool.co/newton-school-of-technology.

Events

A.M. Jain College, Chennai, hosted an interactive session for students with Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, Government of India, on Transforming India into a New Decade, which offered insights into the nation’s economic and financial roadmap.

Sharda University celebrated its 28th Foundation Day with events including a live performance by singer Dev Negi. Faculty members and staff who had worked at the institute for more than 15 years were honoured

The ACC Higher Secondary School, Kymore, Madhya Pradesh, commemorated its centenary with a day-long programme, which included screening a documentary on the school’s journey, release of souvenirs and cultural performances by alumni.

SAI International Residential School celebrated its sixth Founder’s Day. The Chief Guest was Brijesh Kumar Rai, DIG and Additional Commissioner of Police, Bhubaneswar. The programme included a sports meet, exhibitions of projects, a cultural programme, and presenting of the Founder’s Trophy and academic excellence awards.

Students of The Academy School, Pune, celebrated gratitude week where they were taught to express their feelings and appreciate people, thus fostering acts of kindness among them early on.

Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication, Dwarka, New Delhi, in association with the NGO Brotherhood and with the support of UNESCO and UN Information Centre, organised the annual two-day International ‘We Care Film Festival’ to celebrate the differently-abled and help them live a life of dignity and independence.

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham inaugurated the International Network for Sustainable Innovation and Resilient Futures (SustIN). The network, formed by Amrita’s UNESCO Chair on Experiential Learning for Sustainable Innovation and Development, was launched during a two-day symposium on the occasion of the UN International Day of Mountains.

The recent GD Goenka Confluence 2023 was a platform for over 300 GD Goenka School owners, directors, principals, and management to gain insights, share best practices, and strengthen their educational fraternity.

Pragya Sharma, Founder, Gran Labs, delivered a talk on “Reclaiming a Borrowed Dream”, at TEDxQueensUniversityBelfast. The event was held in partnership with PwC at Queen’s University Belfast.

KIIT College of Education organised a CPR Training Session promoting community health and safety. Dr. Deepak Kapoor from MAX Healthcare led the session, which aimed to teach life-saving skills and prepare people for emergencies.

Vision Karnataka Foundation and Manipal Academy of Higher Education inaugurated a research-based incubation programme for Geographical Indications-tagged products. The programme will build and develop livelihood clusters around Udupi, with GI-focussed communities.

S. P. Jain Institute of Management and Research concluded the fifth edition of the Chicago Booth India Quantitative Marketing Conference, which aims to foster research in quantitative marketing. Topics such as factors in adoption of subscription-based services, charitable giving, sales forecasting, incentivising sales managers and more were covered.

CMR National Public School conducted a Plogging Trek to Shivagange Hills, where students collected over 250kg of plastic waste from the hills. Over 130 students participated.

Manipal School of Information Sciences celebrated its 25th anniversary with a range of events from academic workshops and lectures to cultural and sports activities. A highlight of the jubilee year was the introduction of pioneering initiatives such as StatNFact, CoachBuddy, and SapthaRashmi.

Great Lakes Institute of Management, Gurugram, recently hosted its second International Winter Business School Conference themed Managing Businesses for a Sustainable Future: G-20 and Beyond. Nearly 100 delegates participated.

Sri Sri University recently hosted a National Conference titled Environmental Challenges and the Way Forward for Mahanadi River, in collaboration with the Ministry of Jal Shakti. It offered a platform for presentations and research reports, addressing critical Mahanadi River issues.

KIIT World School, Sohna Road, hosted a seminar on the Common University Entrance Test, focusing on the significance of the test to students. Stuti Gupta coordinated the seminar in association with IMS Learning.

Serendipity Arts Festival 2023 collaborated with IIAD for its ‘Village Project’, which aimed to capture and create awareness of the essence of village life through the power of visual storytelling. IIAD Communication Design students used visual mediums to promote traditional Goan cuisine, craft, and culture.

FORE School of Management, New Delhi, organised the FORE International Marketing Conference on the theme “Marketing for Sustainability: Transformation through Innovation and Technology”. Speakers included Prof. K Sivakumar, Arthur Tauck Chair and Professor of Marketing, Lehigh University, the U.S.; Prof. V. Kumar, Goodman School of Business, Brock University, Canada; Prof. Weng Marc Lim, Dean, Sunway Business School, Sunway University, Malaysia; Prof. Sudhir Rana, Programme Director at CoHME, Gulf Medical University, UAE; and Prof. Majdi Quttainah, Associate Professor of Management & Marketing, Kuwait University, Kuwait.

Convocations

FORE School of Management, New Delhi, held its 28th convocation with Rakesh Verma, Co-Founder, Chairman and Managing Director, MapmyIndia, as the Chief Guest.

Acharya Bangalore B-School celebrated its 14th graduation day with 259 students of MBA and MBA (Business Analytics) receiving their degrees.

Rewards and laurels

Over 250 students from design institutions across India participated in the Jindal Lifestyle Ltd’s’s Arttd’inox 3D Challenge. Himani T. and Anwesha Saha from RV College of Architecture, Bengaluru, won in the ‘Kitchen Design Category,’ focusing on innovative solutions for the central space of homes. Siddhartha Sharma from NIFT Bhopal was winner in the second category, ‘Product Design’.

Cyient announced winners of The CyientifIQ Innovation League - Global Hackathon 2023, where over 5,500 innovators representing 404 colleges from 76 countries participated. The grand prize winners were Aditya Pal Singh, Mayank Bansal, Abhinav Narang and Aditya Gupta, for Decadex 2.0 – Automated Solution for AI Powered Analytics. For details of other winners, visit https://www.cyient.com/

MoUs and partnerships

ArivuPro Academy collaborated with the Financial Planning Standards Board to offer four certificate courses to students across India’s southern states to help students pursue a career in CA and CS, among other streams.

Nuvepro partnered with Kumaraguru School of Innovation and Kumaraguru College of Technology to offer accessible and cost-effective cloud-based labs, enabling students to gain practical knowledge in emerging technologies.

Rishihood University signed an MoU with Delhi Teacher’s University to design a comprehensive curriculum that aligns with international standards and equip students and teachers with essential digital skills.

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham and Renault Nissan Technology and Business Centre India signed an MoU to foster collaboration in various domains, including placements, internships, elective courses, joint research projects, and the establishment of Centres of Excellence and labs.

News from the IITs and IIMs

IIT Kanpur’s Physics Outreach Team organised a Physics Outreach as part of the Vidyanjali (A School Volunteer Programme) initiated by the Ministry of. The lecture was titled Electron’s Spin: A New Way to Develop Efficient Devices.

IIT Roorkee hosted a National Workshop on Earth Sciences where experts discussed research trends, shared insights, and identified key areas for further exploration in Earth Sciences. The institute also signed an MoU with IIT-Bhilai to preserve and promote Indian Knowledge Systems and contribute to socio-economic development in tribal areas.

TeamLease EdTech, IIT Patna, and NSDC signed an MOU to strengthen joint advocacy and support efforts to create an alternative format of higher education integrating formal education, skill development, and employer connectivity.

IIM Kashipur hosted a three-day International Conference on Marketing Innovation, in collaboration with the Earl V. Snyder Innovation Management Center, Whitman School of Management, Syracuse University, the U.S. Experts, and industry professionals discussed strategies, trends, and breakthroughs in marketing and innovation.

IIM Kozhikode concluded the fourth edition of its Globalising Indian Thought international conclave, which focused on Indian Knowledge Systems, Culture, and Management. It featured 148 abstract submissions of which 73 were presented; around 20 countries participated.

IIT Jammu, the International Finance Corporation, and Tabreed India launched an innovation lab and start-up incubator to advance the development and deployment of climate-smart cooling solutions. It will provide state-of-the-art reusable environments to pilot and verify new energy-efficient, cost-effective cooling technologies that lower greenhouse gas emissions.

IIT Bombay signed an MoU with Essar Oil and Gas Exploration and Production Ltd. signed an MoU to jointly spearhead research and development initiatives focused on indigenous advancements in various Coal Bed Methane technologies.

Researchers at IIT Guwahati led by Prof. Arup Kr Sarma, Department of Civil Engineering, in collaboration with the Brahmaputra Board, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of India, developed an indigenous river model BRAHMA-2D to help understand the flow of large braided rivers, providing insights to field engineers to design sustainable hydraulic structures. A paper, co-authored by Prof. Sarma and Dr. Anupal Barua, was published in the ISH Journal of Hydraulic Engineering.

Nihar Patel and Vaibhav Gupta from IIT Delhi were winners of 2023 International Quant Championship, organised by WorldQuant Asset Management.