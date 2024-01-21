News from the world of Education: January 21, 2024

January 21, 2024 12:47 pm | Updated 12:47 pm IST

Raising a Mathematician Training Programme

The 11th edition of the Raising a Mathematician Training Programme, a week-long free residential camp, will be held from May 15 to 21. The selection process will identify top 100 high-school students from across India who are passionate about Maths and expose them to various areas in Pure and Applied Math to broaden and strengthen their understanding of the subject. The deadline to apply is January 31. For details, visit www.raisingamathematician.com, or contact ramfoundationinfo@gmail.com / 9987375773.

Postgraduate Interdisciplinary programme in Society and Culture

IIT Gandhinagar invites applications for admission into its postgraduate programme in Society and Culture.

Eligibility: Bachelor’s degree in any discipline, with a minimum of 55% marks (or equivalent CPI/GPA). Those awaiting final semester/year results and those who will be completing a Bachelor’s degree in the current academic year can also apply.

Deadline: February 10

To apply, visit https://admissions.iitgn.ac.in/pgadmission/, and for details, visit https://hss.iitgn.ac.in/masc/.

Le Cordon Bleu International Diploma Programmes in Culinary Arts and Pastry Arts

The International Diploma Programmes in Culinary Arts and Pastry Arts at Le Cordon Bleu, hosted at the Gurugram GD Goenka University campus, will commence in February.

Programmes: International Diploma Programme in Culinary Arts; International Diploma Programme in Pastry Arts.

Admission requirements: High School Certificate (graduation preferred but not required); passion for culinary arts or pastry arts; completed application form; academic transcripts; personal interview

Deadline: January 30

To apply and for details, visit https://www.gdgoenkauniversity.com/course/lecordonbleu.

PGDM 2024-26 admissions open

FORE School of Management has opened admissions for its two-year, full-time PGDM Admissions 2024, and will accept scores of CAT percentile, XAT percentile, and GMAT scores for admissions

Programmes: PGDM (IB), PGDM (FM), and PGDM (BDA) programmes with dual specialisation as well as a Fellow programme in Management.

Eligibility: Applicants must hold a Bachelor’s degree with a minimum of 50% marks or equivalent recognised by AICTE/ UGC/ AIU; must take the CAT-2023/ XAT-2024/ GMAT Exam (the GMAT Score should be of a test taken between January 1, 2022 and January 31, 2024). Applicants appearing in the final-year exam of graduation this year can also apply, subject to furnishing the proof of graduation by October 1.

Deadline: January 31

Apply at https://admissions.fsm.ac.in/.

Shiv Nadar University Chennai opens admission

Shiv Nadar University Chennai has opened admissions for its undergraduate courses for 2024-25, through its Shiv Nadar University Common Entrance Examination (SNUCEE) 2024.

Eligibility: Candidates who have completed or appeared for the class 12 board exams can apply. Admission is based on the SNUCEE followed by an interview and is subject to obtaining at least 75% marks in the board exam. Indian students with 90 percentile and above in JEE MAIN can apply for admissions without SNUCEE.

Deadline: April 3

Apply at https://www.snuchennai.edu.in/admission.

IMS DIA invites applications for UG courses

IMS-DIA invites applications to its UG programmes in Fashion Design, Communication Design, Product Design, Interior Design, Jewelry Design.

Entrance exam: January 28

Deadline: January 25

Visit https://diaindia.co.in/ for details and to apply

MSc Chemistry with Data Science

The University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, invites applications for its MSc Chemistry with Data Science course starting this September.

Eligibility: Minimum second-class (2:2) Honour’s degree, or international equivalent, in a relevant subject such as Chemistry, Computing Science, Chemical Engineering, Maths, Physics or a closely related subject. English language minimum score of IELTS 6.0 (with no component below 5.5).

Fee: £26,100 for international students

To apply and for details, visit https://bitly.ws/3an3x, or contact science-masters@strath.ac.uk.

MSc Autonomous Robotic Intelligent Systems

The University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, invites applications for its MSc Autonomous Robotic Intelligent Systems course starting in mid-September 2024.

Eligibility: Normally a first-class or second-class Honour’s degree (or international equivalent) in Electronic, Electrical, Communications or Design Manufacture Engineering, or a Science-related subject. IELTS (Academic): 6.5 overall (no individual band less than 5.5)

Fee: £28,250 for international students

Scholarship: Faculty of Engineering International Scholarship for new international students is available.

For details and to apply, visit https://bitly.ws/3an44, or contact eng-admissions@strath.ac.uk.

Faculty of Science International Masters Scholarship for Physics

The University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, has announced the Faculty of Science International Masters Scholarship for Physics.

Value: £6,000

Duration: One year

Helps with: tuition fees

Eligibility: Candidates must be a new, international fee-paying student holding an offer of admission for a full-time, taught Master’s degree in the Department of Physics for 2024/202; be self-funded. Students who receive full scholarships, for example from a government office or embassy, will not be eligible.

Deadline: July 31

To apply, visit https://bitly.ws/3anb7, or contact science-scholarships@strath.ac.uk.

MSc Cancer Biology and Therapeutics

The University of Sheffield, the U.K., invites applications for its MSc Cancer Biology and Therapeutics course starting this September.

Eligibility: Holders of a three / four-year Bachelor’s degree with a minimum of 60% or first-class. in a relevant Life Science undergraduate degree (for example, Biochemistry, Biology, Genetics, Molecular Biology or a degree in Veterinary Science or Medicine). Overall IELTS score of 7.0 with a minimum of 6.5 in each component, or equivalent.

Fee: Overseas (annual fee): £32,350

Scholarship: International Postgraduate Scholarship 2024 is available for this course, for international students joining the university to study a taught Masters programme, from selected regions, including India. It is worth £2,500 for courses in the Faculty of Health, Faculty of Science and the Faculty of Engineering.

To apply to the course, visit https://bitly.ws/3anax or contact om-pgt-enquiries@sheffield.ac.uk.

2024 Summer School

Queen’s University Belfast, the U.K., has opened registrations for international students to the Queen’s University 2024 Summer School.

When: June 17 to July 5

Eligibility: Must have completed a minimum of one year of university/college study prior to summer school; must have a minimum GPA of 2.7 or above; must have a reference or referral contact from global education/study abroad office or professor. International students for whom English is not the first language must be competent in written and spoken English in order to benefit fully from their chosen Summer School programme.

Fee: £ 2,750

Deadline: March 22

For programmes, details, and to apply, visit https://bitly.ws/3an6C.

Events

The Department of Chemistry, Bharathi Women’s College, Chennai, recently organised a Chemistry Association meeting, CHEMQUEST. P. Thirugnanasambanthan, Head, RUMI Herbals R and D centre, delivered a lecture on Opportunity for Chemistry students in Herbal (AYUSH) industry.

Management Development Institute (MDI) Gurgaon, hosted a Certificate Course on Research Methodology for Indian Thought in Management, paying tribute to the Late Prof. Arvind K Sinha, a former Professor at IIT Kanpur. The course commemorated Prof. Sinha’s work in indigenous research within Organisational Behaviour and Social Psychology during his tenure in Psychology at IIT Kanpur. It explored the expansive richness of Indian psychology and philosophy and its relevance to contemporary management principles.

Target Publications hosted a workshop for class 10 and 12 students of Snehasadan Shelter Homes and Reap NGO, to provide insights into effective board exam preparation. It catered to around 40 children, addressing them on exam readiness, time-management and stress management techniques, and practical demonstrations of how answer papers and question papers will appear, among others.

Career Launcher (CL) recently launched AI-based tools to assist students in crafting essays and statements of purpose for admission. CL’s AI SOP Builder tool uses students’ autobiographical inputs to analyse and provide insights into content improvement, coherence, and overall impact. Finally, it composes an essay or a Statement of purpose (SOP), on behalf of the student. A free tool, it can be accessed on https://bitly.ws/3an5F. Keeping in mind the upcoming season for Personal Interviews, CL has also launched a beta version of the AI Intro Builder.

Rishihood University recently appointed Vasudev Murthy as the Executive Director of its School of Entrepreneurship. In his new role at Rishihood University, he will spearhead the School of Entrepreneurship’s initiatives, emphasising innovation, sales, and strategy, among other domains.

GD Goenka University appointed Kim Menezes as its Vice Chancellor. She had earlier served as the Dean of Management Studies at the university.

IMS Noida recently organised a Road Safety Awareness competition where students participated in speech, poster making, and quiz competitions.

The Design Village students and graduates participated in the Cumulus Beijing: Narratives of Love, hosted by the Central Academy of Fine Arts in Beijing, China. The theme of this conference was Narratives of Love: Towards Healing, Transformation and Transcendence, and explored and interpreted the ideas and forms of love in multiple dimensions, including the individual, family, ethnic group, nation, world, nature, among others.

Smiling Tree partnered with Hansraj College, University of Delhi, to organise a plantation drive, where 500 Petunias, Dianthus, and Pansy flowers were planted within the college premises.

NIT Rourkela held its 21st convocation where 1,988 degrees, including several Dual Degrees, were awarded. They included 17 B.Arch., 961 B. Tech., 38 Dual Degree (B.Tech. and M.Tech.), 54 integrated MSc. (Five years), 168 M.Sc., 520 M.Tech., three M.Tech (by research), 21 MA, 39 MBA, and 167 PhDs.

According to new research from the University of East Anglia, psychotherapy is an effective treatment for adults with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) following exposure to multiple traumatic events. An international team of researchers carried out a meta-analysis, based on data from around 10,600 patients, which has been published in the journal Lancet Psychiatry. The work was led by psychologists Thole Hoppen and Prof Nexhmedin Morina from the Department for Clinical Psychology and Psychotherapy at the University of Münster, alongside Prof Richard Meiser-Stedman from the University of East Anglia, Ahlke Kip from the University of Münster, and Prof Marianne Skogbrott Birkeland from the Research Centre for Violence and Traumatic Stress Studies in Norway. The efficacy of psychological interventions for adult posttraumatic stress disorder following exposure to single versus multiple traumatic events: a meta-analysis of randomised controlled trials has been published in The Lancet Psychiatry.

Rewards and laurels

Internshala recently unveiled its Annual College Rankings where over 400 colleges across India were evaluated for their internship records. Paavai Engineering College, Namakkal, secured the first position nationally and in the South zone, followed by Ramanujan College, Delhi University, in the North zone; BIT Sindri, Jharkhand, secured the top spot in the East zone, and Dhole Patil College Of Engineering, Pune, led the West zone.

Thirteen students from Hubli, Karnataka, were declared winners of the RR Kabel Star Scholarship Programme; they received a total of ₹1 crore as the award.

Aryuemaan Kumar Chowdhury, an Electronics and Communication Engineering student at KLH Hyderabad, was awarded a research grant for Rs. 21.54 lakh by IIT Hyderabad’s Technical Expert Evaluation Committee at TiHAN. He received the grant for his idea, an AI-Based Flight Controller for Aerial Navigation.

MoUs and partnerships

BITS School of Management (BITSoM), Mumbai, signed an MoU with the University of Southern California, Marshall School of Business (USC Marshall) to enhance cooperation on academic and research initiatives by both institutes. The partnership entails exchange of visiting scholars for conducting research, a possibility of graduate student exchange who intend to conduct independent or collaborative research, and exploratory discussion on the establishment of a Dual Degree Programme leading to an MBA from BITSoM and a Specialised STEM MS degree from USC Marshall, in the future.

To strengthen national and global cybersecurity infrastructure, CyberPeace signed an MOU with Rashtriya Raksha University, Gandhinagar, Gujarat and Security and Scientific Technology Research Association (SASTRA). It aims at bringing joint research projects and focuses on curriculum development, and student-and-faculty exchanges to contribute to global knowledge and enhance national security.

News from the IITs and IIMs

Researchers from IIT Guwahati’s Waste Management Research Group (WMRG) led by Prof. Ajay S. Kalamdhad, recently developed a new approach to assist the municipal corporations to manage organic waste. The study’s findings were published in multiple research papers in Journal of Biomass Conversion and Biorefinery, Journal of Environmental Management, Bioresource Technology and Waste Management, among others. They were co-authored by Suryateja Pottipati and Prof Ajay S. Kalamdhad.

IIT Kanpur recently observed the Annual Day of the institute’s Cell for Differently Abled Persons. The event’s objective was to focus on the use of sign language, employed to communicate with mute and deaf individuals. Also, the institute’s Department of Civil Engineering will host the

IIM Lucknow’s student-run investment club, Credence Capital, concluded its three-day summit, Nivesh 2024, dedicated to fostering a culture of investment and financial management among students. The theme was New Financial Frontiers: Opportunities in India’s Autonomous Economy.