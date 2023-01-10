News from the world of Education: January 10, 2023

January 10, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST

Public Lecture Series

Science educator Arthur Eisenkraft, Professor of Physics and Director of the Centre of Science and Math in Context (COSMIC) at the University of Massachusetts Boston, will feature in the Azim Premji University public lecture series for 2023 in an event to be held in Bengaluru.

Topic:Pendulum Swings – Models and Metaphors.

Date: January 14

Time: 4.30-6.00 p.m.

Venue: Mother Tekla Auditorium

The Vinayaka Mission’s Research Foundation Deemed-to-be University recently appointed Professor Ananth Padmanabhan as the new Dean of its Law School. He is currently a Sloan Fellow at Stanford University.

Shiv Nadar University Chennai recently conducted QUBIZ at Kochi, Kerala. This initiative is a part of EduQuest. The final winners will win scholarships worth ₹ 4.6 lakhs.

Veranda Race, part of Veranda Learning Solutions, recently rolled out over 60 Braille Books to help visually challenged students to clear the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) exams and enable them to achieve their dreams. It also opened a new offline learning centre in Vijayanagar, Bengaluru, its 43rd centre.

SILICA’s annual Design Quest event recently successfully concluded in Mumbai and Pune with over 3000 students participating. It aimed to encourage and educate Design students.

National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) and Microsoft recently announced a collaboration to increase access to skills for jobs through Cyber Shikshaa and Ready4Cybersecurity programmes, which will be delivered in 30 training centres of NIELIT in Tier-2 and Tier-3 towns, with a special focus on Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and states in the North-East.

Subhash Shine from Kerala, Shashwat Acharya from Darjeeling, and Saion Gupta from New Delhi, secured first, second and third ranks respectively in CuriousJr’s All India Coding Championship.

Fourteen students of CMR University’s School of Social Sciences and Humanities, conducted a street play in collaboration with the Banaswadi Traffic Police Station, to raise awareness about the rising number of traffic accidents in Bengaluru.

upGrad recorded 10,000+ graduates in 2022, and the highest CTC hike rose to 567% during October-November-December within the MBA domain.

WeCycle, a campaign started by Jivya Lamba, Class 11 student of Modern School Vasant Vihar, began the WeCycle campaign, which organised the distribution of geo-tracking bicycles to girl students in Haryana.

Students of The Academy School, Pune, wrote original stories in a workshop titled Art of Publishing. The school authorities have decided to publish the best story as a book.

Hulladek Recycling Pvt Ltd distributed colouring books themed on e-waste to students across various schools of Kolkata.

Universal Business School in Karjat, Mumbai, recently recorded placements for its PGDM batch of 2023. Around 278 companies participated in the campus recruitment for its final placement and summer internship process in sectors such as Sustainability Consulting, Gaming companies, Digital Marketing, Fintech, eCommerce, and Business Analytics.

RBK International School recently launched Shatranj Champion, a chess tournament for learners in the Under-12 and Under-14 age groups. Around 200 learners from 22 schools across Mumbai and Thane participated.

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla recently inaugurated the new building of MIT-WPU School of Design in Kothrud, Pune.

Research papers by scholars from South Asia, the Middle-East, Europe and North America were presented at the first-ever International Society for Data Science and Innovation (ISDSI) Global Conference 2022.

Cloudnine recently organised an awareness talk and interaction for school children and teachers in East Delhi under its health connect initiative with schools.

XLRI School of Management, Jamshedpur were the winners of the Diversathon, a hackathon to drive nclusion at campuses, conducted by the Avtar group. SIES School of Business Studies and SIES College of Management, Mumbai, and KJ Somaiya Institute of Management, Mumbai, were the runners-up.

Amity Business School (ABS) of Amity University, Mumbai, recently organised the fourth International Hybrid Conference BSRI-CIP-II.

NMV University recently inaugurated the Institute of Agriculture Research and Technology (NMV IART) in a 100-acre campus at Aruppukottai. The first batch of B.Sc (Hons.) students were admitted to the course. The inauguration began with the planting of 25 shade-giving trees.

Team Brox from Shiv Nadar School, Faridabad, won Colloquium 2022, the annual technology event. The students developed a personal and affordable Braille printer for schools. The second prize went to team Accisafe from the Gurugram School for a protective air vest to safeguard two-wheeler riders during accidents.

Great Lakes Institute of Management (GLIM), Chennai, recently hosted the 16th NASMEI International marketing conference in collaboration with the North American Society for Marketing Education in India (NASMEI). Forty research scholars, faculty members and students participated. GLIM Gurugram recently hosted its first international conference on International Perspectives in Economics and Management for Sustainability. Around 75 researchers and representatives from the industry as well as the government participated.

The Canadian International School (CIS) community donated clothes, stationery, toys, books and cash collected during the school’s winter drive Initiative along with cash to non-governmental organisations such as Headstreams, Akshaya Patra Foundation, Rural Development Trust and Shishu Mandir.

A research team from KL Deemed-to-be-University led by Dr. S.K. Chand Basha has proposed a novel hypothetical mechanism in Alzheimer’s Disease (AD). The team’s proposed hypothesis in the review paper has been accepted by the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease (JAD) and Dr. Basha has been invited to become associate editor of the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease (JAD).

Orchids The International School recently introduced an Astronomy curriculum for students from Classes 3 to 10. Sessions will be conducted inside a mobile planetarium and students will be involved in various model-making activities that focus on ‘how it works’. Additionally, the students will be taken on stargazing trips.