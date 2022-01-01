News from the world of education: January 1, 2022

Information on courses, admissions, research and more

IIT-Gandhinagar open applications for Master’s programme

IIT-Gandhinagar invites applications for the interdisciplinary M.Sc. in Cognitive Science and M.A. in Society and Culture. The deadline for both is January 20. Admission tests and interviews will be conducted online. ‘On-Campus Employment Opportunities’ are also available and students are encouraged to present their research at national and international conferences. For details, visit, https://bit.ly/3FFvnIJ

Certificate course in Business English

The Thadomal Shahani Centre for Management (TSCFM) invites applications for its one-month Certificate in Business English programme, developed in association with EduQual (UK) and the British Council. The course includes topics such as English grammar and pronunciation, personality development, group discussion and interview techniques, email writing, telephone etiquette, grooming and body language, public speaking and presentation skills. The assessment will be conducted using the Pearson Versant test. The course is offered online and will begin on January 15. Last date to apply is January 14. For details, visit https://bit.ly/32fWbkr or call +919930088330

Two-day festival

Ed-tech firm Extramarks is hosting a two-day learning and recreational festival, ‘Extramarks (EM) Weekender’, which will have virtual talks and workshops that combine education and entertainment and address issues such as mental health, empowering children, transforming passion into a career, effective time management, handling peer pressure and developing nutrition consciousness. The festival will be held on January 15 and 16 and is open to all. Register at https://bit.ly/3EzahdX

Full-Stack Developer programme

KnowledgeHut, a Bengaluru-based technology skilling provider, announced the launch of its outcome-based Full-Stack Developer (FSD) programme, which offers learners the opportunity to become successful software developers. The courses also comes with Agile and Scrum training, career planning and coaching, and interview preparation. Learners have the flexibility to choose a course based on their schedule and defer paying any fee for until they get placed successfully. The eligibility criteria is Class 12 pass. For details, visit, https://bit.ly/32Bab8C

Seekho launches Seekho Select

Seekho launched ‘Seekho Select’ to make non-tech learning available and accessible to all. The membership fee is ₹99 per month and users get access to Seekho’s academies, live interactive sessions with industry gurus, personalised paths based on career goals and job opportunities with employers. Seekho enables learning through its academies on Product Management, Finance, Consulting, Digital Marketing, Growth, Supply Chain, Finance and Productivity. More details at https://seekho.ai/

IndiaSkills National Competition to be held

The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), will organise the IndiaSkills 2021 National Competition at Pragati Maidan , New Delhi from January 6-10. This brings together more than 500 participants across 54 skills such as beauty therapy, cybersecurity, floristry, autobody repair, painting and decorating, health and social care, among others. Seven new-age skills — robot systems integration, additive manufacturing, digital construction, industry 4.0, renewable energy, mobile applications development, and industrial design technology — have been introduced this year. Winners will get multi-level industry training through boot camps and other programmes.

LPU researchers and students shine

A team of researchers at Lovely Professional University has developed an IoT-enabled smart safety system for school buses, which provides alerts and informs parents and school authorities about the status of school bus and bus driver via a mobile application. The research team includes Rajesh Singh, Anita Gehlot, Amit Kumar Thakur, Shaik Vaseem Akram, Lovi Raj Gupta, Manish Gupta and Mahendra Joshi. The safety units can be deployed in school buses for real time monitoring.

Jahnavi Dangeti, a second year student of B.Tech ECE (Hon) at LPU, was selected as part of NASA’s prestigious International Air and Space Programme (IASP) that drives the leaders of tomorrow in STEM areas. As a part of the programme, Jahnavi was also appointed as the mission director for ‘Team Kennedy’, which constituted of a group of 16 people from several countries. Her team successfully launched and landed a miniature rocket into the sky. She was mentored by a retired American naval aviator and a former NASA astronaut Kenneth D. Cameron.

MRV student receives Cambridge Learner award

MET Rishikul Vidyalaya’s student Carlisha Mendonca from AS and A Levels (Batch 2019-21) received the ‘Outstanding Cambridge Learner Award’ for high achievement in Cambridge International AS Level Media Studies for the November 2020 Cambridge examinations series.