News from the world of education - February 24, 2024

February 24, 2024 10:10 am | Updated 10:10 am IST

Logo design contest

Maker Bhavan Foundation (MBF), a US-based charitable organisation aiming to modernise STEM education in India, has launched a logo design contest for the Vishwakarma Awards for Engineering Innovation. The winning entry will receive a prize of ₹10,000.

Who can participate: All Engineering students across India

Last Date: March 13

For more information, visit https://bitly.ws/3dQ4u

Conference on performing arts

World University of Design will host Anvesha, an international conference on performing arts on May 9 and 10 and invites submissions of papers and performances. Participants can submit 300-word abstracts outlining the essence, theme, and objectives of their performance or research paper.

Deadline: March 30

For details, visit https://worlduniversityofdesign.ac.in/ANVESHANA-2024/

Admissions and new courses

Acharya Bangalore B-School (ABBS) has opened applications for its two-year MBA programme for 2024-25.

Eligibility: A three- or four-year undergraduate degree from a recognised university with minimum 50% aggregate. Students from Karnataka have to take the PGCET. Other students should take either the CAT, MAT, XAT, SNAP, CMAT or KMAT.

Deadline: May 31

For details, visit www.abbs.edu.in

Les Roches has launched an online academy with Digital Certification programmes specifically tailored for the Indian market. These courses are Certified Hospitality Finance Analyst; Sustainability Specialist; Certified Digital Marketer; Certified Maître D.

Details at https://lesrochesindia.online.learning-sommet.com/

NMIMS’ Pravin Dalal School of Entrepreneurship and Family Business Management has opened admissions for its Integrated MBA in Family Business, MBA in Entrepreneurship and Family Business Management, MBA in Entrepreneurship, Women Entrepreneurship Programme and and BBA in Marketing Management.

Eligibility: A Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised university with minimum 50% aggregate.

Deadline: Between March 3 and 31, depending on the programme

For more details and to apply, visit https://familybusiness.nmims.edu/

NMIMS School of Economics and Virginia Tech have opened admissions for the Master of Science (Economics) Dual Degree Programme. Students will complete one year at NMIMS and the next at Virginia Tech in the U.S.

Eligibility: A graduate in any stream from a recognised university with minimum 50% aggregate. Must have passed Mathematics or Statistics as a course in the 10+2 exam and at Graduation.

Deadline: May 12

Visit https://bitly.ws/3dPRt for more details

MVJ College of Engineering has opened admissions to its B.E. Electronics (VLSI Design and Technology), B.E in Electronics and Communication Engineering (Advanced Communication Technology) and M.Tech. Electronics and Communication (VLSI Design).

Eligibility: For UG programmes, 60% in Classes 10 and 12 board exam and valid score in KCET/ JEE/ AMPCK. For PG programme, 60% in Classes 10, 12 and UG programme. Valid PGCET or GATE score.

For further details, visit https://mvjce.edu.in/

Amrita AHEAD, the online programme division of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, has opened admissions for its undergraduate and postgraduate courses: BBA, BCA, B.Com., MBA (electives in Marketing, Operations, Finance, HR, and General Management), MCA (electives in AI and Cybersecurity) and M.Com.

Visit www.onlineamrita.com for eligibility criteria and other details

Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai, has launched a Fellow Programme in Management (FPM).

Eligibility: A Master’s degree in any area or two-year Post Graduate Diploma or a five-year Integrated Master’s Degree with 60% or above marks. Applicants must have taken Maths at least till Class 12.

For more details, visit https://www.greatlakes.edu.in/chennai/fpm

The University of Wollongong India (UOW India) has opened applications for programmes at its GIFT City campus. In addition to Master of Computing (Data Analytics) and Graduate Certificate in Computing programmes, it will also offer a Master of Financial Technology and a Graduate Certificate in Financial Technology (both subject to final approval).

For details about the programmes and to apply, visit https://www.uow.edu.au/india/

JS Institute of Design, in collaboration with École Intuit Lab has opened admissions for its UG (Game Art and Design, Visual Communication, and Digital Product Design) courses and PG ( Advertising, Design and Digital Communication) programmes and a 12-month PG course in Interior Design.

Eligibility: For UG programmes, pass in Class 12 or equivalent. Students can get transfers from other graphic design or visual communication programmes. For PG, a completed undergraduate degree from any field. Applicants have to take a Creative intelligence test and personal interview.

Deadline: July 31

Details at https://js-instituteofdesign.com/

Partnerships and collaborations

Masters’ Union business school announced strategic partnerships with renowned global schools including INSEAD Business School (Fontainebleau, Singapore, and Abu Dhabi), Columbia Business School, and SDA Bocconi to provide students with a rich and diversified educational experience, fostering global collaboration and academic excellence. For details, visit https://mastersunion.org/ug-programme

Ericsson has signed an MoU with the Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) to support and collaborate on multiple research activities to be carried out under the Centre for Cyber-Physical Systems (C-CPS), a collaborative initiative between Ericsson Research and ISI.

Tata Chemicals has announced a collaboration with IITB-Monash Research Academy to focus on pioneering research in advancing sustainable energy transition solutions and fostering cutting-edge innovation in clean energy technologies.

The Tourism and Hospitality Skill Council (THSC) signed an MoU with GNA University, Punjab to integrate skill development modules into academic curricula and equip students with practical skills and industry-relevant knowledge in the dynamic hospitality sector.

The University of Birmingham and Symbiosis International University (SIU) signed an MoU make it easier for Indian students to study for a postgraduate law qualification in the UK. As well as creating a pathway for SIU students to secure an LLM Degree, the two universities explored research collaborations, academic exchanges and student mobility opportunities.

Events

The Department of Chemistry, Bharathi Women’s College, Chennai, organised a national seminar on “Innovations in Chemistry of Materials. Speakers included Dr. N. Jayaraman, Professor and Chairperson, Department of Organic Chemistry, Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru; Dr. M. Bhakthadoss, Department of Chemistry, Pondicherry University; Dr. T.M. Sridhar, Assistant Professor and Head- Department of Analytical Chemistry, University of Madras; Dr. K. Bavya Devi, Associate Professor, Department of Chemistry, KPR Institute of Engineering and Technology, Coimbatore.

Manipal Academy of Higher Education Bengaluru hosted its first TEDxMAHE Bengaluru on the theme “Into the Newness”, which looked at how social change can be community-centric and people-driven. Speakers included Shilpa Mudbi Kothakota, a performance artist, social activist and artistic researcher; Poornima Seetharaman, Associate General Manager at Zynga; Swathi Shyam Sunder, Head of the Applied AI Research and Development Group at Siemens Technology; Dr. Madegowda C., an Adivasi leader and post-doctoral researcher in ATREE; Summaiya Khan, Content Creator and Knowledge Management Officer, Karnataka Health Promotion Trust; Dr. Satyanarayana Ramanaik, lead for adolescent health programs at Karnataka Health Promotion Trust; Farah Ishtiaq, Principal Scientist at the Tata Institute for Genetics and Society, Vivek Mishra, Founder and CEO of Fibroheal Woundcare; Paras Sharma, co-founder and director of The Alternative Story; Ishita Shah, Designer, Historian and Curator at Curating for Culture; and Pasha Bhai, a Dakhni rapper.

The university’s Manipal School of Architecture and Planning (MSAP) participated in the Intercultural Dialogue through Design (iDiDe) programme, a collaborative initiative held in Hanoi, Vietnam. The event was organised in partnership with Deakin University, Australia, and Hanoi Architectural University. Selected fourth-semester students from the B.Arch participated in lacquer workshops conducted by skilled artisans from the local community.

MAHE also hosted the Choose France Education Tour 2024 at Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT). This collaborative effort with Campus France brought together 13 French universities and institutions, offering Indian students a glimpse into the educational opportunities available in France.

Edovu Ventures hosted Education and Edupreneur Summit 2024, which saw conversations between educators, investors, and thought leaders and fostered collaborations.

Anant National University hosted a multidisciplinary exhibition titled The Monsoon That Was showcasing the works of students from the School of Architecture, School of Creative Practices and Entrepreneurship, School of Climate Action, the School of Design and the Anant Fellowship in Sustainability and Built Environment.

Samsung R&D Institute Bangalore (SRI-B) inaugurated the Samsung Innovation Campus programme at the KLE Institute of Technology (KLEIT), Hubli, to upskill students and faculty in tech domains such as Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, Coding & Programming, and Data Science.

St. George’s University School of Medicine (SOM) in Grenada, has introduced the Department of Medical Humanities and History of Medicine led by Dr. Robert Hage, as chair, and Arlette Herry, as deputy chair, to integrate various aspects of the humanities and social sciences into the study of medicine and healthcare and provide a broader and more holistic understanding of health, illness, and medicine.

Zamit held an interactive panel on ‘Effective Study Strategies to Manage Exam Stress’ for young adults between 12 and 18 years. The session was conducted by Anez Katre, a PG Diploma in Advanced Education Practice from UCL Institute of Education, the U.K. and a certified Cambridge Programme Leader. The organisation also hosted a workshop, Building Blocks of Success: Exploring the Influence of Self-Esteem and Confidence on Student Achievement, for educators, school administrators, principals, and others. The session was moderated by Payal Mathur and Zita Reszler, Academic Directors at Qualifications and Assessments International, the U.K.

LeadSquared hosted the HigherEd Connect event, which involved educators from universities and institutes of higher education to talk about the crucial issues shaping the education sector.

The Department of Computer Science, Central University of Tamil Nadu, hosted a two-day international workshop on the Advances in Web Technologies. Dr. Dariusz Mikulowski, from the Institute of Computer Science, Laboratory for Blind and Visually Impaired Students at the University of Natural Sciences and Humanities, Poland, spoke at the event. The institution’s Department of English Studies along with the Enabling Unit for Persons with Disabilities hosted a one-day international seminar on The State of Education for the Disabled: Indian and Polish Perspectives. Speakers included Prof. Dariusz Mikulowski from Poland, P. Chandrasekar, Secretary of the National Association for the Blind, Tamil Nadu State Branch, and Dr. V. Sivaraman, Associate Professor at Presidency College, Chennai.

Galgotias University has been ranked third for patent applications from academic institutions and universities in India. According to a report by the Office of the Controller General of Patents, Designs, Trademarks, and Geographical Indication, the university has filed 1089 applications.

A delegation of deans, faculty researchers and senior administrators from University of Southern California (USC) led by President Carol Folt visited India. The tour included an innovation summit, panel discussions and alumni events, and meetings with dignitaries, business and academic leaders, and journalists. Researchers from the institution also highlighted the misconceptions and problem areas leading to the under-adoption of ORS as a solution to diarrhoea in India.

K.J. Somaiya Institute of Management, part of Somaiya Vidyavihar University in Mumbai, has collaborated with the CFA Institute to join its University Affiliation programme and other certifications and executive programmes to to elevate the educational experience for students and faculty.

M3M Foundation has selected six students from Panipat, Faridabad, Noida, Gurugram and Nuh to participate in NASA’s Human Exploration Rover Challenge 2024 to be held in April. The six students are Lokesh Kumar from Government Sr. Sec. School, Raheri, Tauru, Nuh; Pallavi, 10th Class, Government Sr. Sec. School, Badshahpur, Gurugram; Arun Kumar, Government Sr. Sec. School; NIT-1 Tikona Park, Faridabad; Utkarsh from VRSB Inter College, Greater Noida; Om from Bhaurao Devras Saraswati Vidhya Mandir, Sector 12, Noida; and Rohit Pal, Government Sr. Sec. School Tehsil Camp, Panipat.

Aditya Institute of Management Studies and Research and Aditya School of Business Management (ASBM) hosted the 2024 IT and Operations Conclave on the theme Emerging Technologies: Operations and Beyond. Speakers included Dr. Prasad Ramanathan, Senior Director, Capgemini India; Sreenivas Rao, Global Head of Supply Chain, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; Rishi Sareen, Director-Technology at DTDC Express Ltd; Rajesh Patil, CTO, Asfaleia Information Systems; Kiran Belsekar, EVP, CISO and IT Governance, Aegon Life; Vinod Marar, Head Supply Chain, CEAT Ltd.; and Mr. Ajinkya Vaze, Associate Program Manager, Merkle Pvt. Ltd.

Le Cordon Bleu has announced expansion plans for its LCB campus at G.D. Goenka University, which includes tripling student capacity, technical training areas such as culinary theatre, training kitchens, pastry kitchens, bakery, chocolate artistry rooms and experience areas.

A delegation from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Israel, visited India to strengthen academic ties with several Indian universities and explore opportunities for research collaboration, student and faculty exchanges, and the sharing of knowledge and expertise in various academic disciplines. Led by Prof. Oron Shagrir, Vice President for International Affairs, the delegation comprised faculty members and administrators.

Management Development Institute (MDI) Gurgaon hosted its HR Conclave 9.0 on the theme”Insightful Horizons: Navigating HR Excellence Through Data.”. The keynote speaker was Rajeev Dubey, Chairman, Mahindra First Choice Wheels. The event was platform for insightful panel discussions and knowledge sharing on the latest trends and innovations in Human Resources.

Chitkara University has announced a new long-term strategic initiative to establish the Chitkara International College (CIC) in collaboration with Arizona State University (ASU), the U.S. The CIC will exclusively offer ASU degree programmes to students in Punjab, allowing them to start their ASU undergraduate degrees in India before transferring to the U.S.

The Department of Chemical Engineering, IIT-Roorkee, organised a three-day International Chemical Engineering Conference on Energy, Environment, and Sustainability (ICECEES-2024) to commemorate 60 years of the institute’s establishment. The theme included all major domains of Chemical Engineering, such as Circular Economy, Sustainable and Renewable Energy, Green Processes, and Transfer Processes and Computational Modelling.

The School of Law, NMIMS Chandigarh, organised an Intra Moot Court competition for students in the second and third years. Dr. Balram K. Gupta, Emeritus Professor and Sr.Advocate, Director (Academics), Chandigarh Judicial Academy and Manish Bansal, Public Prosecutor, UT, Chandigarh, spoke at the inauguration. Hon’ble Justice Vikram Aggarwal, Judge, Punjab and Haryana High Court, was the Guest of Honour for the Valedictory Session. Bhrigu Dutt Sharma, Sushil Bhardwaj, and Karan Bhardwaj, Advocates, Punjab and Haryana High Court; Lekhraj Sharma, Member, Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana; Sharmila Sharma, Senior Counsel, Union Territory of Chandigarh; and Rajesh Gaur, Additional Advocate General, Haryana were the jury.

The Lexicon Schools hosted STEAM Fest, a celebration of creativity, innovation, and interdisciplinary learning that showcased numerous projects and activities that were a fusion of art, science, technology, and engineering.

Neosky India Ltd, a subsidiary of Rattan India Enterprise Ltd (REL), has launched an innovative drone training programme for school children in Bengaluru. The programme will be a mix of theory and practical training and a range of fun activities.

Students at Orchids The International School, Gurugram, participated in an AI and Industrial Robotics training session conducted by STEMx in the presence of officials from Knowledge Training Collateral (KTC) Japan. Tetsuji Maeda, President of KTC Group, Takeshi Ogura-General Manager Asia Division, KTC Holdings Japan, and Anil Basotra-Director of KTC Holdings India Pvt. Ltd. interacted with the students.