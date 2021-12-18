News from the world of Education: December 18, 2021

Information on admissions, courses, scholarships, and more...

M.Sc. Advanced Pharmacology

The University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, invites applications for its one-year M.Sc. Advanced Pharmacology course starting in September 2022. Those with minimum second-class Honours degree, or overseas equivalent, in a biological or chemical discipline and IELTS score of 6.0 (with no component below 5.5) are eligible. For details, write to science-masters@strath.ac.uk or visit https://bit.ly/3lY0x6v

Award for LPU student

Kunwar Sahi, a Biomedical Engineering student at Lovely Professional University, won the ‘Best Innovation in AI Hardware’ award from the All India Council for Robotics and Automation (AICRA) and Niti Ayog for his AI-based mental health service start-up, NeuroX Technologies. Kunwar was felicitated at the Global Artificial Intelligence Summit and Awards, 2021 (GAISA). NeuroX Technologies provides predictive and diagnostic mental health services and focuses on patients suffering from general anxiety and depression, interpersonal relationship issues, couple therapy and positive counselling.

Professional Programme in ERM

The U.K.-based Institute of Risk Management (IRM), along with its India Affiliate, has partnered with NMIMS to offer a Professional Programme in Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) through NMIMS’ Centre of International Studies (NMIMS CIS). It will cover live, virtual study sessions, delivered by NMIMS, and integrated with IRM’s global ERM examinations from Level 1 to Level 3. Entry into the ERM Programme is not restricted to NMIMS students; the programme is open to students studying at any other college, working professionals as well as entrepreneurs and business owners. More details at https://bit.ly/3DUeCbl

International MBA programme

Simplilearn announced its partnership with Germany’s IU International University of Applied Sciences (IU) to offer learners a one - year international MBA programme. Through the partnership, learners are offered a dual degree in association with London South Bank University and will be eligible to apply for a Post Study Work (PSW) Visa after completing the course. Details at https://bit.ly/3GKptGj

Master’s in Civil Engineering

The University of Birmingham Dubai invites applications for its two-year Master’s in Civil Engineering course for the January and September 2022 entry. Eligibility requirements include a four/three-year Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering or a relevant subject with 60-65% from a recognised institution in India and either IELTS 6.0 with no less than 5.5 in any band or TOEFL score of 80 overall with no less than 19 in Reading, 19 in Listening, 21 in Speaking, and 19 in Writing; or Pearson Test of English (PTE) with Academic 64 with no less than 59 in all four skills; or Cambridge English (exams taken from 2015) Advanced with minimum overall score of 169, with no less than 162 in any component.

Students who do not meet the entry requirements for Maths may have to take a maths entry test. Visit https://bit.ly/3s1MLDJ for more.

Professional diploma in hospitality

CII and ITC Hotels have partnered with Switzerland’s Ecole Hôtelière de Lausanne (EHL) Group to offer an 18-month Swiss Professional Diploma in Hospitality. The Vocational Education & Training (VET) Professional Diploma by EHL will be delivered at four ITC Hotels across the country. The total fee is ₹300,000 (plus taxes). Students who have cleared Class 12 from a recognised board in India with minimum 50% marks in English can apply. The students are assured of placement after successful completion.

For more details, call +918700554435; e-mail admissions@ciiskills.in or visit www.ciiih.com

Scholarships at University of Sheffield

The University of Sheffield, the U.K. will offer 75 International Undergraduate Merit Scholarships in 2022. The scholarships are competitive awards worth 50% of the tuition fee for an undergraduate degree programme starting in autumn 2022. The deadline for applications is April 25, 2022, and the results will be announced on May 16, 2022. For eligibility criteria and other details, visit https://bit.ly/3oPOPN8

LSEF-UMass Scholarship

Lakshmipat Singhania Education Foundation (LSEF) and University of Massachusetts-Amherst (UMass) have announced the opening of the LSEF-UMass Scholarship 2022. The applicants should be Indian citizens, who have completed (or will complete before July2022) a minimum of three years of undergraduate (Bachelor’s) degree in any discipline from an accredited institution or university in India. The applicant should have studied Mathematics up to Class 12 and also have secured minimum 75% in the undergraduate degree, Class 10 and 12 exams. Shortlisted candidates will be invited for an aptitude assessment and personal interview.