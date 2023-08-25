News from the world of Education: August 25, 2023

August 25, 2023 05:21 pm | Updated 05:22 pm IST

M.Sc. Health and Climate Change

The University of Hull invites applications for its one-year, full-time M.Sc. Health and Climate Change course for the September 2024 intake.

Eligibility: Minimum 2:2 Honours degree or international equivalent in a programme related to health sciences, for example, health sciences, medicine, public health, and biomedical sciences. Some experience in a healthcare provider, a public health department in local, regional or national authorities, a clinical setting, a pharmacy, a vaccination centre, ambulance services, a clinical or (bio)medical research laboratory, a national health system, a public health data/bioinformatics analysis group, a (bio)medical charity. Professional experience will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

Deadline: Till June 2024

Details at https://www.hull.ac.uk/study/postgraduate/taught/health-and-climate-change-msc

U.S. Certified Public Accountant course

Imarticus Learning has launched a U.S. Certified Public Accountant (CPA) programme to provide aspiring accountants and finance professionals with the knowledge and skills necessary to obtain the CPA designation. Imarticus Learning is an accredited channel partner of AICPA, US, and collaborates with Gleim, an AICPA-approved global content provider.

Eligibility: Master’s in any of the streams of Commerce, Accounting or Finance

For details, visit https://imarticus.org/certified-public-accountant/

Food Science and Technology Programme in Thailand

FirstMR, a business research and consultancy specialising in additives/ ingredients for the Food and Beverage industry, is conducting a five-day experiential programme in Thailand, in which participants will visit food factories and Food Science labs in universities and understand the various technologies used in the industry. They will also get to visit FI Asia 2023, a food-tech fair, being held in the country.

Dates: From September 18 to 22.

Eligibility: Undergraduate students of Food Science/Nutrition courses.

Deadline: September 8.

For details, call +91 9952 986678 (Arva Hussain Chhagan)

FORE Research Grant Competition 2023-24

The FORE School of Management (FSM) has announced a Research Grant Competition (FRGC 2023-24) that aims to encourage innovative research in the management field. Doctoral and post-doctoral research scholars from India will be supported with grant funding of ₹30 Lakhs for both long and short duration projects in the management domain. The funding is intended to facilitate research projects that are theoretical, empirical, and/or have policy-related implications.

Eligibility: Research scholars from management institutes and colleges, recognised by or affiliated to AICTE/UGC who are registered for a Ph.D./ FPM/ Post-Doctoral programme and have completed their coursework.

For details about the process and to apply, visit https://www.fsm.ac.in/FRGC-2023/

Seminars of MBA and Law entrance exams

Career Launcher will conduct 30 seminars in as many cities across the country to help MBA and law aspirants get into top business and law schools. The Race to 99 Percentile in CAT 2023 and Race to NLUs (CLAT/AILET 2024) will equip students with strategies for CAT for MBA or CLAT/AILET for law aspirants. Registrations are open. Those interested can sign up at www.careerlauncher.com/race-to-99-percentile and www.lawentrance.com/race-to-nlu

Events, research and collaborations

NIIT Ltd. announced the integration of Generative AI in its existing Digital Marketing and Full Stack Software Engineering programmes. These programmes have been upgraded while maintaining their existing pricing structure. For more details, visit https://www.niit.com/india/digital-marketing-program and https://www.niit.com/india/software-engineering-program

Excelia Business School (France) has been awarded the renewal of two international accreditations, EQUIS and AMBA.

Lovely Professional University has received the A++ by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). LPU has achieved a score of 3.68 on a 4-point scale.

Panipat Institute of Engineering and Technology, has won accreditation from the National Board of Accreditation (NBA) for its Department of Management Studies.

Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal, was been placed number one among the top 40 Deemed-to-be Universities in India, according to the Outlook-ICARE India University Rankings 2023. The university garnered a score of 917.15 out of 1000.

A study led by Professor Jang Ho Lee from Chung-Ang University, Seoul, South Korea, validates the Simple View of Reading to enhance Second and Foreign Language learning. Their study, in the Review of Educational Research, demonstrates that the primary tenet of SVR holds true in SFL contexts and that it can be adapted to identify reading problems in people reading SFL.

Manipal Universal Press, the publication house of the Manipal Academy of Higher Education, has partnered with the Taylor and Francis Group in the realm of academic publications with the launch of two publications in August.

Agurchand Manmull Jain College hosted an Anti-Ragging Orientation Programme, jointly organised by the Anti-Ragging and Discipline Committees, to raise awareness among new students about the dangers of ragging. Chief Guest Dr. P. Shathivel, Director of Tamil Nadu Dr. Ambedkar Law University, spoke about the legal aspects and legislations for students to be able to counter ragging. Senior students staged a street play, ‘Don’t Rag, Don’t Get Ragged.”

Students, faculty and staff of the International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore hosted Van Samridhi Ujjwala, a tree plantation drive to mark India’s Independence Day. The event, which saw the planting of 77 saplings, was held at SundaraVana on the Somasundara Palya Lake Bed.

Skillarbitrage aims to help Persons with Disability (PWD) by granting Rs.1 crore in scholarships. To qualify, applicants must produce a government-issued disability card or certificate of disability.

NMIMS Bengaluru hosted its convocation ceremony, where 200 graduates from the School of Commerce (SoC), School of Economics (SoE), and School of Science (SoS) were conferred degrees. Nitin Pai, CMO and Chief Strategy Officer, Tata Elxsi, Bengaluru, was the Chief Guest.

Shiv Nadar School’s three-day arts festival Kaafila concluded recently. WIth participants from around 50 schools across India, the theme this year was Entropy: Time, Order, and Chaos. There were 15 competitive events and several collaborative events over the three days.

Chef Balendra Singh, director of the Institute of Bakery and Culinary Arts, New Delhi, was awarded the Pastry Chef of the Year title during the Excellency Awards at the India International Hospitality Expo 2023.

Dr. Navin Salins, Professor and Head of the Palliative Medicine Department at Kasturba Medical College Manipal, Coordinator of Manipal Comprehensive Cancer Care Centre, and Associate Dean of Research, has been appointed the new Commissioner of the Lancet Commission, where he will spearhead a comprehensive study addressing the humanitarian crisis of cancer in low-resource regions across the globe.

Duolingo and YouGov recently conducted a survey to understand the motivations of Telugu speakers in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in learning English. Key highlights were: 81% strongly believed that English proficiency is key for self-confidence and assurance; 75% indicated that they sought to improve career prospects and facilitate communication across regions as their primary incentives; 9 out of 10 strongly felt that English proficiency not only significantly enhanced career prospects but also granted access to better educational resources; and 90% felt that the Telugu cinema stars played a role in motivating their fans to learn English.

SPACE India, an organisation that develops astronomy, space science, and STEM education, hosted an interaction with N. Raghu Meetei, Deputy Director, Directorate of Technology Development and Innovation, ISRO, at Bal Bharati Public School, Pitampura, New Delhi. The event, titled EduOdyssey, focused on the Chandrayaan 3 launch and journey. The organisation has also collaborated with ISRO as an official Space Tutor, to promote space education and encourage the development of scientific temperament, and inspire a culture of innovative thinking among students.

MG Motor India presented a ZS EV to Banasthali Vidyapith under its MG Nurture programme to help upskill students on current and upcoming electric vehicle technologies. The students will now get hands-on experience and practical training in automotive engineering through this initiative.

Scientists at the Manipal Academy of Higher Education, led by Dr. Suresh D. Kulkarni, have unveiled a technology that harnesses the power of nanoparticles to cleanse contaminated water to yield pure, safe drinking water. This innovation has the potential to eliminate pollutants from water sources by relying on natural resources, rendering it independent of external energy sources.

In collaboration with Yenepoya Research Centre, researchers from Kasturba Medical College, MAHE, unveiled alarming insights into the potential impact of the widely used herbicide clethodim on male reproductive health. The findings, recently published in Chemosphere, highlights the risks associated with clethodim-based herbicide exposure on male reproductive function and early embryonic development. The study was led by Dr. Guruprasad Kalthur, expert in fertility and reproductive science.

Thakur Global Business School hosted a HR Conclave on the theme “Metamorphic Human Capital: Recalibrating Cutting-Edge Diversity, Equity and Inclusion – Respond, Recover, Thrive”. The speakers included Kavita Shrivastav, Director-Human Resource, Hitachi Payments Private Ltd.; Sanchit Sinha, Senior General Manager and Head Corporate HR, Hikal Ltd.; and Dr. Saumya Badgyan, VP-Corporate Strategy, HR and IR, Gold Star Jewellery Pvt Ltd. The event was moderated by Manasvi Mewada, HR Generalist, Kerakoll Group.

Nestlé India in collaboration with Agastya International Foundation has expanded Project Jigyasa to five more schools in Samalkha district of Haryana. As a part of the project, Nestlé India will set up a science laboratory and library in each school to promote science education and a culture of reading.

IIM Kozhikode has tied up with the government of NCT of Delhi to train 50 school principals and officials of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD through a five-day Capacity Building Programme.

Jerusalem College of Engineering, Chennai, has partnered with Intercell to begin a mentoring programme that offers 1:1 live sessions, on-campus workshops and jobs/internship recommendations among others.

Plaksha University inaugurated the MCKS Thrive Room on the campus. This is a collaborative ecosystem designed to foster mental, physical, and intellectual well-being among students. The MCKS Thrive Room prioritises mental health by providing therapy and platforms for practising mindfulness and encouraging emotional health. Additionally, it offers multiple wellness plans to improve students’ physical well-being on campus.

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Bengaluru Campus, welcomed its latest cohort of undergraduate students pursuing LLB (Hons.), B.Tech, B.Com, B.A, B.Voc and BBA with an orientation ceremony. The event saw enthusiastic participation from students, faculty members, and staff.

Greenwood High International School hosted the eighth edition of WISSEN 2023, the inter-school quiz competition. The event saw over 700 students participate. National Public School-HSR Layout came first, PSBB Learning Leadership Academy came second and Christ Academy came third.

ETS, in partnership with Collegepond, has opened a new test centre for the GRE and TOEFL in Vile Parle, Mumbai.

Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai, hosted its 19th convocation for the PGPM 2023, PGDM 2021-23, PGXPM 2021-23, and PGPM 2020-22 batches B.V.R. Mohan Reddy, Founder Chairman and Member of the Board, Cyient was the Chief Guest.

Multi-brand EV platform BLive joined hands with Alliance University under the Green Campus programme to deploy 15 electric cycles in the university campus on a pay-per-use model. Through this partnership, BLive aims to provide university’s students and staff with pocket-friendly, eco-friendly, and convenient electric mobility options. Training sessions and orientation programmes to familiarise students with the operation, safety measures, and maintenance requirements will be conducted.

AI-powered learning and outcomes platform EMBIBE has entered into a two-year - partnership with the 136 Army Public Schools, run by the Indian Army, to provide access to AI-led personalised and adaptive education. This will further be extended to all 169 Vidyanjali schools affiliated to the Army Welfare Education Society (AWES) ecosystem.

The 2023 IC3 Institute Student Quest Survey Report studied the interplay between students, parents, and counsellors in shaping the course of higher education and career aspirations. Spanning 98 countries, the survey included responses from 8,377 students, 3,177 parents, and 793 high school counsellors. Vijaybhoomi University and University of Waterloo were the partners for this year’s survey. The survey revealed only 35% of parents had interacted with their child’s counsellor. Students said they had significant freedom in choosing their career and course, although parents tended to have more control over college and country decisions potentially due to safety and security concerns and financial implications of educational choices. However, parental awareness about emerging career opportunities and courses offered by universities, especially outside their region, was relatively low.

TMU Moradabad hosted a talk by Naveen Jha, a distinguished Senior Fellow of the Advanced Leadership Initiative (ALI) at Harvard Business School and the CEO of Deshpande Foundation, as part of its Leadership Talk Series. He spoke about leadership and its nuances and the transformative power of entrepreneurship and encouraged students to actively contribute to solutions that drive the economy forward.