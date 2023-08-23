News from the World of Education: August 23, 2023

August 23, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST

M.Sc. in Hydrology and Water Quality

Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (BGU), Israel, invites applications for its two-year Master’s programme in Hydrology and Water Quality for the fall 2023 session.

Eligibility: Students must meet the minimum requirements for admission to the Albert Katz International School for Desert Studies. Those without an appropriate background, but interested in enrolling in the programme will have an individual curriculum tailored for them by the teaching committee with supplementary courses. Students with a B.A. will have to complete a set of required courses before enrolling. Applicants are expected to contact by e-mail one or more potential supervisors with whom they would like to work on their thesis.

Deadline: Rolling admissions

To apply, visit https://bitly.ws/SPQR

STEM Stars

Infosys Foundation has launched STEM Stars, a scholarship programme, to support education in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Maths) fields for underprivileged girl students.

Eligibility: Girls who are Indian citizens and enrolled in the first year of graduation at NIRF-accredited institutes for STEM-related courses. Annual family income must be less than or equal to Rs.8 laksh. Ongoing performance score should be a CGPA of 7 in Engineering and related courses and a pass qualification in all subjects for the year in MBBS.

For details and to apply, visit https://apply.infosys.org/foundation/

Anant U extends application deadline

Anant National University has extended the application deadline for its Master’s in Architecture programme.

Eligibility: Bachelor’s in Architecture from COA-recognised Institutions; minimum of 55% marks and 50% in case of SC/ST candidates.

Deadline: September 1

To apply and for details, visit https://bitly.ws/STf9

AILET 2024

National Law University Delhi has opened applications for the ALL India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2024 for admission for its B.A.LLB. (Hons.), LL.M. and Ph.D. Programmes for the 2024-2025 admission cycle. NLU Delhi has made changes in the exam pattern for LL.M. and Ph.D. programmes (2024) and has introduced for the first time Ph.D. degrees in Social Sciences (2024). The pattern for B.A.LLB. (Hons.) remains unchanged. Moreover, the AILET will now be held for two hours for all programmes.

Date: December 10 between 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Test centres: AILET will be conducted at the following cities: Bengaluru, Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh), Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Cochin, Cuttack, Dehradun, Delhi, Gandhinagar, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jabalpur, Jaipur, Jammu, Jodhpur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Kota, Lucknow, Madurai, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Pune, Raipur, Ranchi, Thiruvananthapuram, Shimla, Siliguri, Varanasi and Visakhapatnam.

Deadline: November 13

For details and to register, visit https://nationallawuniversitydelhi.in/.

Ph.D.-DRIVE

BITS Pilani has launched a Ph.D. programme, Ph.D.-DRIVE, that will focus on creation of deep tech and deep science startup ventures to will solve some of the most critical societal and business challenges.

Admission: Round the year.

For details, visit https://www.bitsadmission.com/

Training in Non-Destructive Testing

ASNT India, a subsidiary of the American Society for Non-Destructive Testing (ASNT), has opened its first facility in India, in Chennai, which will offer a comprehensive selection of ASNT-approved training programmes, which will cover non-destructive techniques used to inspect materials and structures without causing damage. It includes methods like ultrasonics, radiography, magnetic particle testing, and more. Students will learn how to detect flaws, defects, and irregularities in various industries, ensuring the integrity and safety of critical components.

Eligibility: Criteria varies depending on the method. Background in ITI, Engineering, Science or a related field is required along with experience of at least two months in the respective field.

To register, visit https://forms.gle/LVvVX1AgD2i5FSwc8

Mahindra University has launched its School of Media with two undergraduate programmes — B.A. in Journalism and Mass Communication, and a B.Tech. in Computation and Media. Admissions are currently open for both courses. For more details, visit https://www.mahindrauniversity.edu.in/schools/school-of-media/

Events

EHL Hospitality Business School’s training restaurant, the Berceau des Sens, welcomed its first woman chef, 30-year-old Lucrèce Lacchio, who was the chef at the Michelin-starred restaurant, Le Flacon in Geneva.

The University of Arizona co-hosted of this year’s International Conference on Counselling and Coaching (IC3) on the theme Finding Purpose through Counselling, to inspire educators to unleash students’ full potential through school-based counselling.

Simplilearn hosted its fourth online convocation ceremony in partnership with Caltech CTME for 600 students across post-graduate level certificate programmes (PGP) from 36 cohorts, including Cloud Computing, DevOps, Full Stack Development, AI and Machine Learning, and Data Science.

ETS has opened its first test centre in Srinagar, Kashmir, allowing students to take TOEFL and GRE assessments without having to travel to another state.

IILM University hosted a G-20 Conference on Achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for a Better World. Harsh VardhanShringla, Chief Coordinator of G20 India Presidency, was the Chief Guest.

Ericsson and the Telecom Sector Skill Council launched a Center of Excellence (CoE) at Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) to train students on 5G and emerging technologies and also help with placements.

The University of Sheffield, the U.K., was placed top in the Russell Group, according to the latest National Student Survey. The institution was placed top for assessment and feedback and for Students’ Union and was also in the top three across the Russell Group for learning opportunities, student voice and mental health, and top five for learning resources, academic support and organisation and management.

Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences (SIMATS Deemed University) played host to the French University Expo 2023, which provided a platform for students to explore higher education opportunities in France. French universities such as Em Normandie Business School, Pole Leonard De Vinci, Rennes School of Business, Audencia Business School, Montpellier Business School, Edc Paris, and Epita School of Computer Science, participated.

Knowledgeum Academy held its first Theory of Knowledge (TOK) exhibition to celebrate students’ critical thinking abilities and skills, intellectual exploration and systematic understanding of the multiple factors of knowledge.

In partnership with HCLTech, Pearson VUE will set up advanced test centres for the Pearson Test of English Academic at Ambala and Kurukshetra (Haryana), Bathinda and Barnala (Punjab), Anand (Gujarat) and Jammu. Seven additional centres will be opened this year.

The Lawrence School, Sanawar celebrated Independence Day, with a host of events and also It recently welcomed students from neighboring government schools to participate in various activities.

Ankit Mishra, a final-year BCA student at Amity Institute of Information Technology, Amity University-Mumbai, was named the Millennium Scholar of the Class of 2023 under the United Nations Millennium Scholarship Programme and also declared as an Emerging Technologist for the year.

The FIIB Campus marked the successful culmination of its View from the Top Talk Series with a session featuring Sanjeev Khanna, Chief Operating Officer of Patanjali Foods, who emphasised the importance of finding the 3Ps — Purpose, Potential, and Passion.

St. George’s University School of Medicine clinical dean Rodney Croft was conferred with this year’s Distinguished Service Award after 43 years with the university.

Zell Education released the results of a survey conducted among Finance and Accounting students across. Key findings include: 84% students have actively invested in various industry credentials such CFA, CPA, CMA, ACCA to further employment opportunities; 63% of respondents from tier 1 cities confirmed that they invest in certification/s, followed by tier-2 cities at 8% and 4.6% from tier-3 cities; 75% respondents cited better career prospects as the leading factor in pursuing education in the Finance and Accounting field, closely followed by 65% of respondents reporting personal interest.

Centurion University of Technology and Management, Odisha, was recently ranked A+ (with a score of 3.37) by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council.

Data Security Council of India, in partnership with SISA, launched a cyber safety awareness programme, Cyber for YOUth, for school students across Karnataka. For students, the initiative provides insights into the virtual world’s pervasive nature and teaches them to protect themselves from the darker side of the Internet. For school administrators, it offers an understanding of the digital landscape to address challenges faced by educational institutions.

JD Institute of Fashion Technology recently held its student design fesitval iFestival at New Delhi. The programme was a celebration of diversity, artistic expression, and cross-continental unity. Guests at the event included designer, scenographer and curator Rajeev Sethi, His Excellency Claudio Ansorena, Ambassador of Costa Rica, His Excellency Lazar Vukadinovic, Ambassador of Serbia and His Excellency Mr. Javier Manuel Paulinich Velarde, Ambassador of Peru, among others.

Mous and partnerships

The English Advantage, India, and Kristu Jayanti College (Autonomous) Bangalore, have partnered to further language education in the region. The Jayantian Language Training Centre (JLTC) of Kristu Jayanti College will help curate effective training programmes for students sitting for the Cambridge C1 Advanced Examinations.

An MoU was signed between NIT Calicut and Tata Elxsi to propel electric vehicle innovation by establishing a research laboratory at NIT Calicut that will be dedicated to advancing High Power Inverters and drives, in addition to battery technology devices.

Manipal Institute of Technology and FIS Global Business Solutions India Private Limited signed an MoU to launch a four-year B.Tech. in Computer Science and Financial Technology.

Schwing Stetter India has partnered with SRM Easwari Engineering College, Chennai, to provide a comprehensive one-year on-the-job training programme for Engineering students specialising in Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Electronics, Electronics and Communication, Robotics and Automation, and Automobile Engineering to bridge the gap between academia and the industry.

News from the IITs and IIMs

Researchers from IIT Guwahati, led by Dr. Rajkumar Thummer, in collaboration with scientists from Christian Medical College, Vellore, reported a method to convert regular human skin cells into pluripotent stem cells. The paper was published in the journal Stem Cell Research, authored by Khyati Raina, Gaurav Joshi, Kirti Modak, Chitra Premkumar, Sweety Priyanka, Praveena Rajesh, Prof Shaji Velayudhan and Dr Rajkumar P. Thummer.

A two-day ICSSR-sponsored national seminar, Revamping Indian Tradition and Culture through NEP 2020: Multilingual, Multicultural, Multidisciplinary Modes of Education, was organised by the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences, IIT Roorkee. Around 130 people across India participated.

Arvind Virmani, Member, NITI Aayog, delivered the inaugural address at the XVIII International Conference on Public Policy and Management, at IIM Bangalore and spoke about the key drivers for India to achieve its development goals for growth by mid-century.

IIM Kozhikode celebrated its 28th Foundation Day. Sunil Kataria, CEO Raymond Lifestyle (India and International) addressed the gathering.

IIM Nagpur held two programmes in association with author and motivational speaker, Shiv Khera. He held sessions on Public Speaking and Presentation Skills, and Hi-Impact Leadership.