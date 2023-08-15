News from the world of education - August 15, 2023

August 15, 2023 08:40 am | Updated 08:40 am IST

Calling social innovators

Schaeffler India Limited has launched the Schaeffler India Social Innovator Fellowship Programme with the support of the Buddy4Study Foundation.

Who can apply: Anyone between the ages of 18 and 35 years who have innovative projects that address critical challenges in areas such as Environment Sustainability, Natural Resource Management, Renewable Energy, Carbon Neutrality, Circular Economy, and Application of Technology in the Social Sector, including Robotics and Drones. Applicants must present a functioning prototype and describe their work through a video that can be uploaded on the program’s website.

Reward: A grant of ₹100,000 will be awarded to 10 exceptional projects

For more details, visit http://schaefflerindia-socialinnovators.com/

e-Yantra Robotics Competition

The Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (II-TB) has launched the 2023-24 edition of its e-Yantra Robotics Competition (eYRC 2023-24) on the them ‘The Space Beyond’.

Who can participate: Open to full-time Engineering/ Science/ Polytechnic/ Arts students enrolled in universities/ colleges for a degree in any discipline. Students must register as a team of 2-4 members; team members can be of any year/ branch/ department but must belong to the same college/ institution. Each student can join only one team. One member of the team should be designated as the team leader.

Last date: August 25

For more details, visit https://portal.e-yantra.org/

M.Sc. Sports Physiotherapy

The University of Bath invites applications for its part-time distance learning course in M.Sc. Sports Physiotherapy, developed by the Department for Health.

Eligibility: A Bachelor’s degree in physiotherapy with a final overall result of at least First Class. Applicants should have minimum two years’ work experience and provide a copy of their license, evidence of membership in relevant professional bodies, and indemnity insurance as appropriate. The English language requirements are a minimum of either a 6.5 IELTS score with no less than 6.0 in all components, a Pearson Test of English Academic - 62 with no less than 59 in any element or a TOEFL IBT - 90 overall with a minimum of 21 in all four components.

For details, visit https://t.ly/X3d_h

M.Tech. in Electric Vehicle Technology

The Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology (VNIT) Nagpur invites applications its M.Tech. in Electric Vehicle Technology launched in collaboration with pManifold evACAD.

Eligibility: Graduates from any engineering discipline. Those less acquainted with Electrical, Electronics, and Automotive Engineering fundamentals will be given an initial bridge course.

More details at https://t.ly/Zyl08

Two new MBAs at JAIN Online

JAIN Online, the e-learning arm of JAIN Deemed-to-be University has announced launched a two-year MBA programme in Systems and Operations Management.

Eligibility: A Bachelor’s degree (minimum three-year duration) in any stream from a recognised institute with minimum aggregate of 50% or equivalent grade.

More details at https://t.ly/40KfO

Another recently launched MBA programme is in Healthcare Management.

Eligibility: A Bachelor’s degree (minimum three-year duration) in any stream from a recognised institute with minimum aggregate of 50% or equivalent grade.

More details at https://t.ly/PJJF8

Mahindra All India Talent Scholarship

The K. C. Mahindra Education Trust (KCMET) invites applications for its annual Mahindra All India Talent Scholarship (MAITS) 2023 to encourage and support students from low-income families who wish to pursue a job-oriented Diploma course from recognised Government Polytechnic Institutes in India. Shortlisted candidates will have to attend an interview.

Eligibility: Should have passed the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam with more than 60% marks and have secured admission in a government or recognised polytechnic Institute.

For details, visit www.kcmet.org To apply go to https://maitsscholarship.kcmet.org/

Last Date: August 20 (Tamil Nadu); August 30 (Karnataka and Telangana)

Scholarships at University of Strathclyde

The University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, the U.K., offers a number of scholarships for applicants joining postgraduate taught courses in January 2024, as well as for postgraduate research applicants joining the Faculty of Engineering in academic year 2023/24.

Eligibility: All self-funded, international (non-EU) fee-paying offer holders with strong academic qualifications who hold an offer to a full-time postgraduate taught degree course starting in January 2024 year of study. To be considered for the Faculty of Engineering International Scholarship applicants should have a 2:1 (or equivalent) in their undergraduate degree.

Deadline: December 8.

For more, visit https://t.ly/_3a0z

M.A. Political Leadership and Government

The MIT-School of Government (MIT-SOG), a constituent unit of MIT-World Peace University, has announced up to 100 % scholarships for its Master’s programme in Political Leadership and Government (MPG).

Eligibility: Minimum aggregate score of 55% in a three- or four-year graduation course from a UGC-approved university or its equivalent.

Last date: August 31

More details at https://t.ly/Qf2rF

Courses in Tattoo Art

The Aliens Tattoo School, Mumbai, offers courses in tattoo art that cover tattooing techniques, business managements and digital art. Admissions are open for the six-month Diploma course; the three-month Complete Course in Tattoo Art and 45-day Foundation Course in Tattoo Art

Eligibility: Anyone over the age of 18 with a strong inclination towards art.

For details, visit https://www.alienstattooschool.com

Collaborations

Anjuman-I-Islam is collaborating with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Abdul Latif Jameel World Education Lab (JWEL) to develop and implement cutting-edge educational initiatives that include MIT-inspired and guided courses that address the challenges faced by students, educators, and the broader society.

Lam Research India has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Centre for Nano Science and Engineering (CeNSE) at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, to jointly develop a customised course offering for Indian universities to teach semiconductor fabrication technology utilising Lam Research’s SemiverseTM Solutions virtual fabrication software, SEMulator3D.

The Directorate General of Training (DGT), under the aegis of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), is collaborating with Amazon Web Services (AWS) India to upskill students in Cloud Computing, Data Annotation, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Machine Learning (ML). AWS India will offer self-paced online learning programs in emerging technologies at no cost on DGT’s Bharat Skills platform (https://bharatskills.gov.in).

Zamit teamed up with QAI, the U.K. to conduct a Continuous Professional Development programme on How to implement the NEP 2020 recommendations for classroom teaching for around 100 teachers at Welham Girls’ School in Dehra Dun. The organisation has also launched an online internship programme for students from Class 7 to 10 on Data Analytics, Using AI tools to enrich learning and Game Design and Development. Those who complete the programmes will receive certification from QAI, the U.K. For details, visit https://www.zamit.one/

INTO University Partnerships has launched an Application Processing Centre (APC) in India to speed up application turnaround times for international students applying to partner universities across the U.S., the U.K. and Australia. The APC will be a regional hub handling applications from India, Nepal, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka.

The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and Pearson have partnered to bring Pearson VUE’s IT Specialist Certification and Pearson’s English Language Testing programmes, Versant and Mondly, to NSDC’s eLearning platforms.

Events

The PTE Academic test centre scores will now be accepted by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) for all Student Direct Steam (SDS) applications.

The Toyota Technical Training Institute (TTTI) celebrated the passing out of the 14th batch after completion of the comprehensive skill training on Global Manufacturing Practices for 62 TTTI Regular and 41 Toyota Kaushalya course students from rural Karnataka.

The School of Agricultural Sciences at GD Goenka University has been awarded the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) accreditation. The institute offers a Bachelor’s programme in Agriculture, PG programmes in Agronomy, Soil Science, Plant Pathology, Entomology, Horticulture, Extension Education, Genetics and Plant Breeding, and Ph.D. programmes in all the above-mentioned fields.

Shriya Rane, a fourth-year B.Tech. Mechanical Engineering student at the NMIMS Mukesh Patel School of Technology Management and Engineering (MPSTME), has been awarded the Faurecia Sustainable Mobility Solutions scholarship. Shriya secured a position in the top 10 out of almost 250 girls from various cities in Maharashtra who participated in the programme.

Amity University Mumbai has launched the “Space Science and Technology Awareness Training” (START) programme, developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Remote Sensing (IIRS) in Dehra Dun.

The Manipal Institute of Technology, a constituent college of Manipal Academy of Higher Education, secured academic accreditation for its UG and PG programmes from The Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET), the U.K.

Vivekanand Education Society College of Architecture (VESCOA) achieved 100% placement for its first batch of Architecture students for the year 2022-23. More than 20 eminent firms such as e Ar. Hiten Sethi & Associates, Team One Architects, Edifice Consultants Pvt. Ltd, Ar. Sandeep Shikre and Associates, Anil Nagrath andAssociates, Abhikalpan Architects and Planners, The Firm Architects, Imprints Architects, Fold Design Studio, and Architect Rahul Shrikhande and Associate, among others, participated.

Indian Institute of Management Rohtak conducted an induction ceremony for the new batches for its five-year Integrated Programme in Law and Integrated Programme in Management. Speakers included Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, MD and CEO, Bandhan Bank, Dr. Satya Pal Singh, Member of Parliament and Dr. Montek Singh Ahluwalia, Former Deputy Chairman, Planning Commission of India and Justice Rajesh Bindal, Judge, Supreme Court of India.

Noida International University’s School of Nursing commenced its new academic year with an Orientation Programme, welcoming the new batch of students. Capt. Indira Rani, Chief Nursing Officer at Jaypee Hospital, was the guest of honour.

BITS Law School, the law school of BITS Pilani, commenced its first academic year for its fully-residential five-year integrated BA/BBA LLB Honors degree programmes with 120 students of whom 74% are women. The academic session was preceded by the orientation week that included a mass reading of the Preamble of the Constitution of India.

College Vidya conducted a study on the viability and significance of backup options for UPSC aspirants. The research highlights the benefits of pursuing online degrees as a backup plan, providing aspirants with enhanced security and performance. The study gathered insights from 15,000 UPSC aspirants.

Padma Bhushan recipient and founder of HCL, Dr. Ajai Chowdhry has launched the Aspire Scholarship through his family trust, Swayam Charitable Trust, to provide essential support to aspiring engineers who face financial obstacles in their pursuit of higher education. The selection will be conducted by Swayam’s management or its appointed jury and be managed by Buddy4Study.

Techno India Group has begun a series of monthly talk shows, Unwind-Boi Kotha Kow, similar to The Human Library project. The first session featured Dr Pradeep Vyas, IFS (Retd), Vigilance Commissioner, State Vigilance Commission, West Bengal.

In the wake of the devastating floods that struck Basantpur Banger, Noida, Uttar Pradesh, a group of 35 NCC cadets from Sharda University associated with 31 UP GIRLS BATTALION, joined forces to distribute essential relief supplies, comprising biscuits, sanitary napkins, and ready-to-eat food packets.

Sunstone has signed an MoU with RR Institutions, Bengaluru, so that the students enrolled in RRI’s MBA, BBA and BCA programmes can now access Sunstone’s programmes as well. Through immersive internships and real-world projects, students will gain practical exposure.

Pawan Rajput and Manoj Mali, final-year B.Sc. (Hons.) Agriculture students at NMIMS School of Agricultural Science and Technology (SAST), have published a patent “Chemical-Free Storage-cum-Selling Device for Enhanced Shelf Life of Fruits and Vegetables”. Their vacuum storage device design provides a controlled environment for stored produce, minimising decay, bacterial growth, and wilting. The device also features wheels for easy mobility and can be controlled through a mobile-based app.

MediSage has launched the Case-Based Learning Platform (CBL), a student-centred learning approach where students, as well as practising doctors can discuss complex cases with experts and other doctors and apply their knowledge to address the health issue. This platform aims to bridge the educational gap between smaller cities and metropolitan areas, enabling doctors to learn from each other, upgrading their skills.

WhatIsMyGoal, a start-up that aims to empower students and foster political awareness and civic engagement, hosted the Under-18 World Meeting in Hyderabad. The aim was to have students experience policy making, voting and the election process. Guests such as Shobu Yarlagadda, film producer, and Dr. Shanta Thoutam, Telangana Chief Innovation Officer, interacted with the students.