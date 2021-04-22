News from the world of education: April 22, 2021

New programmes and courses, partnerships and more...

At the top

The Thadomal Shahani Centre for Management recently secured a place in the Tech-100 Higher Education Institutes of India, an initiative by APAC News Network. The list recognises the top 100 progressive higher education institutions in India that are leading digital transformation to boost academic as well as operational excellence in the sector.

upGrad and Amrita University partnership

upGrad recently announced its partnership with Amrita University (Vishwa Vidyapeetham) and the addition of two new degree programmes — Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA) degrees — to its online learning portfolio. The three-year undergraduate (UG) degree programmes will be powered by upGrad and learners will receive an Amrita Alumni status, including internships, projects, and placement help, along with their degree.

3D technology-based learning solution

Saras-3D Inc has launched Genius 3D Learning, a stereoscopic 3D technology-based learning experience that uses the power of interactive visualisation to help students gain a deeper understanding of Science and Maths concepts. This is NCERT-based and aligned to CBSE and ICSE boards. It is available for classes X to XII, and is designed to give students the edge they need for JEE/NEET. For more information, visit, https://saras-3d.com/

Future-focused engineering specialisations

UPES recently introduced new undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in its School of Engineering and School of Computer Science. UPES School of Engineering has introduced two new UG programmes: B.Tech in Advance Materials and Nano Technology, with two specialisations in Smart Material and Computational Material Science, and B.Tech in Renewable and Sustainable Energy Engineering with two specialisations in Energy Storage Systems and Waste to Energy. It has also introduced integrated four-year B.SC-M.SC programmes. The integrated B.Sc-M.Sc Chemistry programme has specialisations in Analytical Chemistry and Organic Chemistry. B.Sc-M.Sc Physics programme offers specialisations in Material Science and Electronics. B.Sc-M.Sc Mathematics has specialisations in Applied Mathematics and Pure Mathematics. For more details, visit, https://www.upes.ac.in/schools/school-of-engineering

Popular technical skills among students

Internshala Trainings brought out a report highlighting the emerging technical skills that students learnt to secure lucrative jobs in 2021. While only 3,110 students enrolled in five popular online technical courses in 2016, this number grew to 63k+ in 2020. Among these, programming with Python registered a massive growth and rose from the fourth popular skill to being the most-learned in five years. Around 21,000+ women enrolled in technical trainings in 2020. More than 4.7k learners enrolled in two or more technical trainings, and students from tier-2 and 3 cities registered 68% participation in online skill-based courses in 2020, as opposed to 49% in 2016.

Live classes

Educational Initiatives recently commenced its 26-week-long Mindspark Maths Live Classes from April 12 for students from classes III to VIII, for CBSE, ICSE and State boards. These live sessions with 20 students per batch will be conducted twice a week for 60 minutes after school hours. The available slots are 4:30 p.m to 5:30 p.m., 6:00 p.m to 7:00 p.m, and 7:30 p.m to 8:30 p.m. Students and parents will be given regular reports and assessments to gauge their progress. The fee is ₹9499 for live classes combined with 12 months of Mindspark Maths subscription. To register, visit, http://maths-liveclasses.mindspark.in

Placement report

The first phase of the Recruitment Season 2020-21 at Shri Ram College of Commerce was a success despite the pandemic-induced slowdown. With over 130 offers from 24 recruiters, the average compensation scaled up to ₹9.8 LPA. The highest package for the first phase, ₹25 LPA, was offered by a global financial firm. While the number of offers extended in the finance sector saw a 110% rise, consulting firms like McKinsey & Company, Bain Capability Network, finance institutions such as Deutsche Bank, Citibank, and first-time recruiters like Kepler Cannon, handpicked fresh talent. Internships were yet another accomplishment with the number of offers increasing by 142% and pre-placement offers soaring to an all-time high of 22.

National Science Olympiad

A whopping 1,656 students from Aakash Institute recently cleared the prestigious National Science Olympiad (NSO) Exam. Out of the 1,656, Ishika Bhuin, Bengaluru (class IX), Manan Khandelwal, Bhopal (class X) and Megha Chabda (class X), a student of Aakash Institute’s Distance Learning Programme (DLP), bagged the International Gold Medals and Zonal Rank 1. Apart from them, 12 more Aakashians have secured Zonal Rank 1 across India out of which seven are from class IX, four are from class X, and one from class XI from Kolkata.

Kid-friendly coding course online

StayQrious recently launched ‘Coding Foundations Season 1’, a 13-episode blended-learning course for free on YouTube. Targeted at children between 8 to 14 years, the course has been created by with visual explanations and is designed to make children curious to learn more. This season will be followed by two more seasons and will cover concepts such as algorithms, debugging, variables, loops, nested loops that can be carried forward and applied to any programming language. Watch ‘Coding Foundations Season 1’, a 13 episode blended-learning course for free on YouTube at https://r.stayq.us/CodingFoundationsCourse

IDP’s virtual education fair

Over 150 world-class institutions from Australia, the U.K., the U.S., Canada, New Zealand, and Ireland will come together at IDP’s Virtual Education Fair to interact with Indian students and help them with their overseas education plan. Participants can connect with their preferred institutions over a one-on-one video call from their homes. Spread over eight weeks, this education fair began this month and will continue till May 29. For more details, visit, https://www.idp.com/india/study-abroad-virtual-events/

Webinar on ‘Improvements and Transformation Required in the Skills Ecosystem

Generation India Foundation (GIF) and Alliance of Skill Training Partners (ASTP) recently organised a webinar on ‘Improvements and Transformation Required in the Skills Ecosystem’, which focused on deliberating and presenting views of multiple stakeholders in the Skills ecosystem in India including National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), training partners and eminent organisations such as World Bank, IKEA Foundation, BlackRock. The speakers talked about future of skilling globally and in India, and emphasised the need of alignment with industry 4.0, importance of female labour force participation, embracing the new normal in today’s virtual world, rising need of re-skilling and upskilling, among others.

ATL Labs set up

Eduphoria recently launched ATL Labs in St. Andrews Scots Sr. Sec. School, Delhi NCR, to promote creative and innovative mindsets among students in classes VI to X. These labs are equipped with tinkering kits — science, electronics, robotics, open-source microcontroller boards, sensors, 3D printers and computers — for the students to explore and execute hands on experiments, through mentored-workshops.

Hero Vired launched

The Hero Group recently launched a new EdTech company, Hero Vired, envisioned to offer an end-to-end learning ecosystem for learners’ overall professional development and make them industry-ready for emerging jobs and professions. The industry-relevant launch offerings of Hero Vired range from certificate programmes in Finance and related technologies, integrated programmes in Data Science, Machine Learning and AI, full-stack development, Game Design, and Entrepreneurial Thinking and Innovation. Future programmes will involve domains such as design, electronics, leadership, health management and emerging technologies. For details, contact, press@herovired.com

Free tech upskilling programme

Visionet India, recently launched Unnati for India, an initiative that plans to skill youngsters to make them job-ready. This skilling process will be free and is open to undergraduates and graduates from any stream, and will be a combination of classroom and online modules. It aims to work in synergy with the government, NGOs, and social enterprises. Training is currently being imparted at Visionet’s Coimbatore, Mumbai, and Bengaluru offices, and soon, the skilling process will extend to other cities as well. For more details, visit, https://www.visionet.com/

TEDx conference

Mahindra University recently organised the fourth edition of its TEDx conference, virtually, on the theme Alt+F4. The idea was to learn from the speakers on how to break stereotypes, look for fresh perspectives and alternate solutions in professional and personal lives. The event sought to look at disconnecting and then reconnecting to find a story worth telling and sharing.