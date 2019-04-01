New-age policy-makers

I still remember the time in school, when civics was the favourite subject for most of my classmates, including me. More than the content of the curriculum that the subject offered, it was the way it was taught, that made it so interesting — ‘participative’ would, indeed, be the word for it. The role plays served as an immersion into real-life scenarios, in order to understand duties, responsibilities and challenges better. The outcome — better understanding, as all of had our thinking caps on. That was not just a momentary outcome, but had a long-term impact of sorts. The interest in the country’s affairs, its societies, communities, and their respective roles was kindred, and enhanced, with the passage of time. Though the profession I chose was far and wide from the subject, the attachment and interest remained. I have always wondered (and hoped) whether ‘learning that encourages to think’ is being actively deployed in classrooms, no matter what age the faculty and students are.

One of my recent assignments plunged me into the world of public policy making. The first point that struck me was, “How can someone be trained in this vast and dynamic field?” Of course, basic training forms the core, but experience on-the-job would, ideally, do the trick. The popularity in the study of the field lies in the fact that it holds career progression, wide scope for exposure, and fulfilment of the passion to be the change one wishes to see and make. Having said this, my introduction to the Indian School of Public Policy (ISPP) served as an eye-opener, in a way.

Balanced mix

Policy-making, and its training, is a highly specialised field, with the amalgamation of theoretical rigour and experiential learning being a prerequisite. Not only is an in-depth study of the nuances of the subject paramount, but what is also vital is an exposure to the subject on an international basis, and to global policy makers. Says Vijay Kelkar, former finance secretary, Chairman of the Thirteenth Finance Commission of India, Padma Vibhushan awardee and chairman of academic advisory council, ISPP, “One of the most important, not skill, but prerequisite for a public policy domain maker, according to me, is the possession of values. He or she should be committed to public good. This is extremely important. On second place, I would place domain knowledge. How can a policy-maker make a policy, on say climate change, when he/she is not well versed with the nuances of the field? This applies to policy-making in any field. On the other hand, this does not mean a standalone focus on one field. It also fosters the strength to navigate between fields, quickly and effectively. Another important prerequisite is the willingness to adapt.”

Over the past few decades, it has been heartening to see the paradigm shift towards specialisation in a field like public policy; this has been, mainly, to address the desire in future decision-makers to find innovative and effective solutions for the dynamic challenges the country faces. The energy is infectious and inspiring. At the same time, governments are becoming increasingly open to draw fresh talent, ideas and designs from outside the bureaucratic ranks. The need is urgent and agreed upon.

And so, young minds nourishing policy space is an idea whose time has come, and a shift that is here to stay…hopefully, for a long time…

The writer is advisor, communications and media outreach, IL&FS Education and Technology Services.