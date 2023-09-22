HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

NEET-PG 2023 | Health Ministry says students will be offered all available seats, as cut-off reduced to ‘zero’

Clarification on the Ministry directive for the qualifying percentile to be reduced to zero across categories; will follow online, transparent counselling process

September 22, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Bindu Shajan Perappadan
Bindu Shajan Perappadan
Candidates showing their hall tickets in a NEET exam centre. File

Candidates showing their hall tickets in a NEET exam centre. File | Photo Credit: E. Lakshmi Narayanan

The Health Ministry on Friday clarified that its recent directive to reduce the cut-off or qualifying percentile for NEET-PG 2023 to “zero” across all categories will translate into seats being offered to students till they are exhausted. This will be done through an online, transparent, counselling process which will do away with the alleged backdoor entry that was offered through some private colleges, it said.

“This does not mean that even students getting zero are eligible for a seat,” said a senior Health Ministry official, clarifying the directive issued earlier this week. “For students, this means that admission through the counselling process will be on till seats are available. This year alone, of the 68,000 seats that are available, 13,000 still haven’t been taken up,” he said.

ALSO READ
T.N. CM Stalin criticises Centre for reducing NEET PG cut-off to zero

Transparent process

The official added that this not only caused seats to go vacant, but also led to a shortage of faculty for some subjects. “Often, it’s the non-clinical subjects where seats are vacant. This new direction will ensure that seats are offered through counselling to students,” he added. The Ministry said that, last year, the cut-off percentile was reduced from 50 to around 20.

“Seats will continue to be awarded as per merit, and because it’s being done in a transparent manner, there will be no exploitation of the students. The drop in percentile will make several more students eligible for admissions. This year, over two lakh students appeared for the PG entrance exam,” the official said.

Welcoming the latest move, United Doctors Front Association national president Lakshya Mittal said that the new rules and regulations would benefit the students as they were accompanied by the transparency that is being maintained during the entire counselling procedure this academic year. 

“Everything will be online. Even the stray vacancy round (for the very first time) this academic year is going to be conducted online through the government portal, which will eliminate the chances for any discrepancies or seat selling,” he said.

Related Topics

medical colleges / entrance examination / medical education

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.