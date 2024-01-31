GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NCTE awaits Education Ministry nod to roll out National Mission for Mentoring across the country

The National Mission for Mentoring has been established to create a large pool of outstanding professionals willing to provide professional and personal support to school teachers

January 31, 2024 07:43 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - New Delhi

Maitri Porecha
Maitri Porecha
In the pilot mode, up to 700 mentee teachers have registered to seek training on the NMM portal. File image for representation.

In the pilot mode, up to 700 mentee teachers have registered to seek training on the NMM portal. File image for representation. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

With an aim to provide mentoring to school teachers, the National Council of Teacher Education (NCTE) has proposed to expand its pool of mentor teachers from 60 to 1,000 and is awaiting the nod of Ministry of Education to approve the National Mission for Mentoring (NMM), so that the mission can be rolled out across the country. 

In the pilot mode, up to 700 mentee teachers have registered to seek training on the NMM portal. Areas of mentoring identified by the mission include Instructional modules on Hindi and Mathematics in primary, middle and secondary sections, digital education, and socio-emotional learning, Inclusive Education including models of disability, learning, and assessment methods for special needs, Professionalism and Ethics, Classroom Management, Building 21st century skills, Interpersonal Skills, Action Research Project, Art Integrated Pedagogy, and Teacher’s Mental Health Engagement. 

“Of the 60 mentor teachers who are assigned to provide mentorship in these areas, at least 30 are Padma awardees. The mission is rolled out as per the National Education Policy 2020 and it is for the first time that teachers are receiving mentorship support to augment their knowledge,” NCTE member secretary Kesang Y. Sherpa told The Hindu. 

The NMM, as envisaged in para 15.11 of National Education Policy (NEP 2020), has been established to create a large pool of outstanding professionals willing to provide professional and personal support to school teachers across the country and ensure their continuous professional development.

“This program is not only enhancing the teaching abilities of the mentee teachers but also facilitating a culture of continuous learning, enabling teachers to stay updated and relevant in today’s dynamic educational landscape,” Ms. Sherpa said. 

In 2021-22, after the mission found a mention in the Union Budget, the Ministry of Education approved, and the NCTE utilised ₹1.28 crore to build digital infrastructure to support the mission. In 2022-23, another ₹two crore were spent to run the mission on pilot mode. In July last year, the NCTE also drafted a National Mission for Mentoring - The Bluebook, a draft document, which it is waiting for MoE to approve. “Once approved the mission can be rolled out across the country,” an official from NCTE said. 

The pilot was launched in July 2022 in selected 30 Central Schools - 15 Kendriya Vidyalayas, 10 Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas, and five CBSE schools across the country.

“In 2023-24, a budget of ₹1.56 crore has been allocated, but this allocation has not been fully utilised, and may spillover to the next financial year,” an official from NCTE said. 

Related Topics

teachers / education

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.