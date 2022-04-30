Navigate wisely

Nandini Raman April 30, 2022 17:34 IST

Uncertain about your career options? Low on self-confidence? This Q&A column may help

Where can a degree in philosophy take you in India/abroad? What sort of jobs could I get? - Akhil Hi Akhil, Graduates in Philosophy can find jobs in private, public, and non-profit sectors. You may get opportunities in arts-based areas like journalism, publishing, advertising, media, teaching, law, management consultation, policy analyst, cultural affairs, social work, a public relations officer or a critic. Identify your calling and do a Master’s in that so that it takes you a step closer to your dream job. My brother is in class 9. He has no interest in regular studies. He watches videos and plays with insects. He is keenly interested in various insects, their body parts, and movements. What should be his career option? – Mallicka Dear Mallicka, Your brother is best suited for Entomology or the scientific study of insects. This is a branch of zoology. Ask him why he fascinated by insects. His responses will show his exact area of interest. He might need to be told about the various choices and possibilities that lie ahead professionally. He can get into agriculture, biological or genetic research, forensic entomology, public health, consulting (agricultural, environmental, urban public health, food processing), state and government agencies, conservation and environmental biology, pharmaceutical industry, or even natural resource management. I am doing B. Tech in Aerospace Engineering but I have thoroughly messed up my studies and have just the bare requirements to pass every subject. I need to upskill myself and am not quite sure how to proceed, as doing a Master's is redundant at this point. I am extremely interested in Law, Writing, Teaching, and the Liberal Arts. Is there some way that I don't have to start from ground zero? – Raj Dear Raj, Unfortunately, there seems to be no exit route except stepping up your existing skillset right now. There are mentors, coaches, professors and dedicated teachers who can help you develop healthy academic habits that will help you rebuild what you have. Moving to Law now will require a start from scratch, as in India we only have a three-year LLB or a five-year Integrated Law course. The same is true for a Liberal Arts course. Meet a good career counsellor and first find your area of interest. See what you can build from what you have thus far. I am in class 12 PCM stream. I'm thinking of getting a degree in Psychology. I want to know if there is an option to join the armed forces with a Bachelor's/Master's degree in psychology? If so, what is the selection process? – Samskruthi Dear Samskruthi, The easiest way to join the Defence Forces is after graduation. You have to take the Combined Defence Service Examination (CDSE). Your should be between 19 and 24 years and should have graduated from any UGC recognised university with 50% aggregate. The UPSC conducts the CDS exam twice a year for entry into the various wings of the Defence Services. Post CDS selection (written entrance exam), you will have a personal interview (SSB) which will be followed by a medical exam. Disclaimer: This column is merely a guiding voice and provides advice and suggestions on education and careers. The writer is a practising counsellor and a trainer. Send your questions to eduplus.thehindu@ gmail.com with the subject line ‘Off the edge



