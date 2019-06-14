Nagpur boy emerges national topper in JEE Advanced 2019

Seventeen-year-old Kartikeya Gupta from Nagpur and Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT B) zone is the national topper in the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced 2019.

While Shabnam Sahay from Ahmedabad stood first among girls in the IIT Bombay zone, Tulip Pandey stood first among girls in the State. However, Ms. Pandey’s all-India rank is 79.

For JEE Advanced, a prerequisite for entrance to all IITs, a total of 38,705 candidates qualified, of which 5,356 are girls.

While Mr. Gupta scored a whopping 346 out of 372 marks, Ms. Sahay scored 308 of 372.

Kartikeya said he stayed away from social media and TV for two years and focussed on studying for six to seven hours daily. “As my interest in the subject developed, I started delving deeper into it with curiosity. I never worried about what I missed out, as I would cover that later,” he said

From the IIT Bombay zone, Kaustubh Dighe stood second, followed by Ms. Sahay, Adithya Bhaskar and Ankit Misra.

While Mr. Gupta expressed tremendous happiness over his success, he said he was maintaining his calm to focus on future plans and not get carried away by the success.

His brother Rakshit Gupta said, “We were expecting him to do well, as he has always been the brightest child in the family. He has tasted success in various such exams and we are very proud of him for standing first in the country.”

Expressing contentment over her success, Ms. Pandey said her aim to remain the top-scorer in all exams, however big or small, helped her in maintaining her record.

“I wanted to pursue medicine but chose to do engineering as I had grown up hearing from others that women are not good at maths. By scoring 81 of 124 in maths, I have proven them wrong,” Ms. Pandey said.