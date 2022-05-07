Med school memories

A mix of academic, cultural and extracurricular activities is what attracted me to this institution

A mix of academic, cultural and extracurricular activities is what attracted me to this institution

Since my early teens, I aspired to become a doctor. There was an emotional connection to this as well. I wanted to become the first doctor in our family, as my grandfather’s medical education had been permanently disrupted. After finishing high school, I opted for the American University of Antigua (AUA), and my journey started with two years of pre-medicine where the first two semesters involved a comprehensive review of high school subjects and the last two introduced all med-school subjects such as Cell and Molecular Biology, Genetics, Basic Anatomy and Physiology.

Holistic learning

The institution not only provided an excellent atmosphere for learning, but the diverse student population also offered a culturally rich experience. The student-teacher ratio enabled comprehensive learning. Students are divided into small groups of 15 to 20 and guided throughout the semester by a single Basic Sciences facilitator and a clinical lab guide. There are content experts who create clinical cases and vignettes that are discussed as a group at least thrice a week. This involves every student and raises the standard of classroom learning. During the pandemic, when we moved to online classes, the Medical Scholars programme helped us connect with each other despite the lockdowns.

Beyond academics, Antigua has exciting places to visit such as Shirley Heights, Mount Obama, Dickenson Bay; and Sir Vivian Richard Cricket Stadium. The local population is helpful and supportive of foreign students.

In the last two years of medical education, we are given the best real-life and world-class clinical experience in hospitals across the U.S. Physicians and residents guide and help students improve their clinical skills and interaction with patients. The flow of information and discussions on live patient cases helped reinforced my all-round learnings.

Ahmad Sayeed is a third-year student of Family Medicine at the American University of Antigua College of Medicine