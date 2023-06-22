MBBS curriculum sees overhaul, time limit for completion of course

June 22, 2023 02:43 am | Updated 02:43 am IST - NEW DELHI:

While first year MBBS classes are likely to begin on August 1 of each year, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has also brought in changes in the undergraduate medical curriculum with the latest overhaul bringing in time limit on completing the MBBS course (by 9 years), fixed number of attempts to clear failed papers, compulsory attendance for both theory and practical papers and a family outreach programme.

Additionally, some subjects, including biochemistry and microbiology, have seen a reduction in the number of papers that need to be taken by the students.

Reacting to the changes, senior doctors expressed fear that medical education is growing in its dependency on coaching institutes while medical students feel the changes are welcome.

“I have worked in four medical institutes in Delhi, and I would say that a lot of MBBS students are sitting in coaching institutes. So, while the latest overhaul is well meaning, the real impact must be ascertained on the ground,’’ said a senior doctor and teacher in the Capital.

‘Will help students’

But students have welcomed the change and said the fact that the highest number of subjects and toughest subjects are in the final year is a well thought out arrangement. “So in that sense this move will really help the students,” said Dr. Swapnil Vasani, a recent MBBS graduate from Narendra Modi Medical College, Ahmedabad.

Meanwhile, as per the latest format, the four-and-half-year MBBS course will be divided into three phases with first and second phases of 12 months each, and phase three will be of 30 months — part I of 12 months and part II of 18 months.

Each academic year will have at least 39 teaching weeks with a minimum of eight hours of study on each day and a total of 15 hours per week clinical posting is necessary from second year onwards. A minimum of 75% attendance in theory and 80% in practical or clinical is must for eligibility to appear for the examinations in that subject.

Supplementary exams

Students failing in university examinations at the end of each professional year will appear in supplementary exams. As per the guidelines, supplementary exam results will be processed within three to six weeks from the date of declaration of the results of the main examination for every professional year, so that the candidates who pass can join the main batch for progression. The council has also specified the time that can be taken for clearing supplementary papers at various stages.

Also, the National Exit Test (NExT), a comprehensive computer-based examination, that will replace the corresponding existing examinations for medical graduates in India, is to be conducted in December-January in the subjects of General Medicine, General Surgery, Ophthalmology, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, among others. NExT is also set to replace the NEET-PG entrance exams in India after 2023.