Leverage technology to learn

What is required is interactive and innovative learning management systems that offer personalised and tailored courses

While the National Education Policy 2020 recognises the importance of leveraging technology, what we need is more holistic edtech solutions so that educators and learners have access to a platform that is responsive to their needs. Research has shown that students learn best when they engage in active learning. Many educators, however, use technology in a passive manner by making learners watch videos and read assigned passages independently. With many schools forced into virtual classrooms, educators are struggling to make online learning less passive and more interactive.

User-friendly interface

Making the sudden transition from face-to-face to online learning has also been difficult due to glitches, software errors and technologically unsavvy educators and learners. The answer lies in creating interactive, innovative Learning Management Systems (LMS) that offer personalised, tailored education while equipping educators with the required aids.

Accessibility

One of the advantages of technology-based LMS is accessibility. Geography may have prohibited some students from attending desired courses earlier, but online education brings everyone into the classroom, across time-zones, and quarantines. Offering online classes enables educators to attract more students from across the world, thus increasing student registration and remote educator hiring. Users can even access courses on any convenient device: computer, laptop or mobile. Distance learning also means that students who do not have access to physical schools are given an equal opportunity to education.

Engaging platform

Online learning gives educators the opportunity to structure assessments within the lessons, to ensure that learners retain information. Also, content can be made interactive and engaging by using activity-based formats like video games. By creating structured content and learning tools to engage all age groups, online learning becomes more accessible, adaptable and gamified.

Online community

Research has shown that learning comes from both teachers and peers. While remote learning has made peer learning and peer socialisation inaccessible for many students, educators can develop online forums and groups to encourage peer interaction among students and teachers.

Scope for scalability

Online learning services can help expand the scale of lessons and turn a niche course into a class with global participation. With traditional schooling likely to face challenges in the foreseeable future, educational institutions have acknowledged that the transition to remote learning might be a permanent one. Some are considering a blended approach by implementing LMS learning to supplement any on-site courses.

Students and educators should worry about staying safe, not about falling behind in their studies. An LMS removes this stress by allowing the continuation of coursework and training from the safety of the users’ home. While learning may happen remotely, the distance is no longer a disadvantage.

The writer is Business Director, South Asia, D2L.