Tips to ace the NEET

With just 30 days to go, here are a few last-minute pointers for the forthcoming examinations on September 13

Since the NEET exam has been scheduled for September 13, 2020, students have had extra time to prepare for the examination. Although many may experience anxiety over the postponement, this is an opportunity that can be a blessing in disguise. The final month will be a period of anticipation and anxiety, but if the student is well prepared, this month will be the most useful for revision and elimination of any minor faults and gaps.

Last-minute prep

1. Create a functional and balanced timetable for 12-13 hours of studying with well-timed breaks. This will help create a structure and students can utilise their time efficiently.

2. With only one month remaining, do not to begin a new chapter or prepare from new material or textbooks. This will only cause confusion.

3. Limit all distractions. Put away cell phones during the study time and get on social media only during the breaks. Even then, keep it to a minimum and focus on healthy and stress-busting activities like yoga or running.

4. The last one month is the best time to analyse mistakes on a regular basis in order to fix the gap. Create notes in order to understand the chapters better.

5. Practice as many mock tests as possible to increase speed and understand one’s own ability better.

6. Students should not allow the pressure of performing well to get to them. So they should take care of their mental and physical well being. It is advisable to eat a balanced diet including green vegetables and fruits and get adequate sleep and exercise to stay fit and healthy

7. For better preparation, re-create the ambience of an examination hall when doing the mock tests. This will increase confidence and lower the pressure at the actual exam.

Focus on the following topics as they can help one get better marks:

Physics: Modern physics and semiconductor devices, magnetism and matter, current electricity, Newton’s laws, system of particles and rotation motion.

Chemistry: Chemical bonding and molecular structure, s and p block elements, equilibrium, chemical kinetics, d and f block elements.

Biology: Biological classification, the plant kingdom, the animal kingdom, cell, human health and disease, ecosystem, the principle of inheritance and variation, Human reproduction

Finally, it is very imperative for students not to compare their study pattern, mock test results with that of their peers as that only creates a negative atmosphere and cause unnecessary pressure for the student.

The writer is Director, Academics, Vidyamandir Classes