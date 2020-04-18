Q1 Albert Uderzo was colour blind, yet, he discovered drawing after joining a Parisian publishing house after World War II. In 1959, Pilote, a French-Belgian magazine, aimed at children, asked him and a fellow writer to create a ‘typical French hero’. They sought inspiration from their review of all the different periods of French history. Albert was also influenced by the tales narrated by his elder brother, who would head to western France to escape the Nazis. Name their creation.

Q2 Hanami is a tradition that dates back more than 100 years in Japan. It involves the coming together of friends and family to witness a certain natural phenomenon. It has great significance for the country economically and culturally, as it attracts thousands of tourists from March to May every year and symbolizes spring. However, in 2020, to prevent further spread of Coronavirus, the Japanese government has asked people to avoid large gatherings. What does this tradition involve?

Q3 The origin of this phrase seems to have its roots in mid-19th century horse racing. When a horse jockey is nearing the finish line far ahead of the competition, ‘with victory certain’, would do something. By the late 19th century, the phrase was being used in non-racing contexts to mean with no trouble at all. Identify this popular phrase.

Answers

1. Asterix Comics A2. Cherry Blossom Viewing. A3. Winning ‘Hands down’.