Knowledge Quiz

Q1. The U.K. Royal Mint released a commemorative coin collection to honour a popular UK-based musical band, this year.

When asked about the reason for naming the band _____, the lead singer had previously stated in an interview that it was a strong name, regal and universal.

Interestingly, the logo of the band designed by him, consists of the zodiac signs of its four members — two lions, a crab and two fairies.

Name this 1970s band.

Q2. In January, this year, thousands of volunteers across the world united to knit, crochet and sew pouches and blankets in different sizes for certain victims of a calamity.

A craft guild put out a call for these products on its Facebook group, which amassed more than 1,20,000 members in the subsequent weeks.

People preferred to make these donations instead of cash for which horrific phenomenon?

Q3. The name of this five-decade-old Ludhiana-based company is a misspelling of the name of an animal, with the last letter in its usual spelling being dropped.

The animal, which is incidentally not found in India, also features in its logo. The reason for the misspelling is not known, and the name is pronounced the normal way.

Which company that is synonymous with a certain product that one would usually find in offices are we talking about?

Answers

A1. Queen

A2. Bushfires in Australia.

A3. Kangaro