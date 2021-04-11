Introspect for answers

Uncertain about your career choice? Low on self-confidence? This Q&A column by Nandini Raman, practising counsellor and trainer, may help.

I want to pursue B.Sc Maths. What are the job opportunities? – Nandana

Dear Nandana,

There are plenty of opportunities after a Maths degree. You can choose to specialise in Accountancy and Professional Service, Investment Banking or Retail Banking, Computing and IT, Engineering Sciences, General Management, or Operational research.

I am a 20-year-old, doing B.Sc(H) computer science, but I am not interested in it. What other options do I have? I am interested in AFCAT. Twinkle Gupta

Dear Twinkle,

Logically, a MCA would fit in perfectly. However, does being a software developer/ engineer/ architect/ consultant interest you? You could also choose to be a computer system analyst, a technical consultant, a database administrator, or a hardware engineer. A web designer/developer, and/or a project manager is also pretty lucrative. Spend time in identifying what brings you joy. All AFCAT details are available on https://afcat.cdac.in.

I am a B.Tech graduate in electronics and communication currently working at TCS. I am interested in public policy and have been looking for suitable avenues. Should I pursue a degree in public policy or specialise in my field and then proceed to public policy? – Muneeba

Dear Muneeba,

Public Administration is a dynamic subject and covers many things. You will study organisational behaviour, administrative theories, financial administration including budgetary process, auditing, different models of bureaucratic system, human resource management, corporate governance, and so on. With a professional degree at hand, you can easily pursue a MTech. It doesn’t make sense to further specialise in your own field and then move to public policy. Find out if this is a calling or just a fancy.

I am a B.Tech graduate (Mechanical) preparing for UPSC CSE 2021. I want to do my Master’s, but I am confused about which course to opt for. I would also like to work for a travel channel. – Saumy Dixit

Dear Saumy,

Between UPSC, pursuing your Master’s, and wanting to be a travel journalist, please identify what is closest to your heart and will be a lucrative option to stay afloat and live a contented life, professionally and personally. Career counselling will certainly help find out where your interest, aptitude and skill set lie. To become a travel journalist, you do not need a degree. However, having a degree in English, Mass Communications, or Journalism will help you enter a newspaper, magazine, or a TV channel. You can also consider enrolling for a course in travel writing. Mass Communication is offered at Xavier’s Institute of Communication, Sophia College (SCM) Mumbai, Symbiosis International University, Delhi University, Amity University, Jamia Millia Islamia.

Disclaimer: This column is not a substitute for long-term therapy. It is merely a guiding voice. Some issues may need medical intervention.

The writer is a practising counsellor and a trainer. She has worked extensively with students and young adults across a range of issues.