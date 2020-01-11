Intelligence at play

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is transforming various sectors across the world, and how! However, the surprise element is its ability to bring about a volley of changes even in a dynamic sector like sports. Its innovative application in the sports and gaming industry has steered the way forward for online platforms, like Roanuz Sports, India’s pioneering AI-driven fantasy sports platform.

Roanuz Softwares is a sports intelligence and technology company that makes applications and services using artificial intelligence. Its subsidiary, Roanuz Sports, offers application program interface (API), giving users access to quality sports data — at affordable cost with no long-term contract — that can be integrated into their own web platforms.

Anto Kaspar, Founder and CEO of Roanuz, tells us more about this application and how students can benefit from it.

Opportunity

“This platform has created a great opportunity for students to build a cricket, football, kabaddi fantasy app or live sports score website or blog by themselves with the support of our sports data. Once live, they can then sell to consumers and monetise their app or platform. During a live cricket/ football/ kabaddi match, students can approach cafes, e-commerce websites or any platforms that like to show live scores to their consumers, and pitch their fantasy app or sports website. By building such products, students can learn about sports data and the impact of AI in the sports industry and eventually build their career.

Support

“All they need is minimal knowledge of coding and the Roanuz team will support them with the rest. During the training, which is free, the Roanuz team will support the students until they complete the app and provide data during the live matches.

Variety

“Though cricket has been a dominant force in the sports industry, other sports are also getting enough attention these days with the emergence of Indian Super League (ISL) for football, Kabbadi League, Hockey Indian League (HIL), Premier Badminton League (PBL), Pro Volleyball League, and so on. As of now, we have our API in the following sports — cricket, football and kabbadi and will guide students in those areas.”

Students can connect on contact@roanuz.com for more details.